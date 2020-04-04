The Volokh Conspiracy

Restrictions on Interstate (and Intrastate) Travel in an Epidemic

are generally constitutional (whether they forbid travel to a particular place, or require travelers to be temporarily quarantined).

Generally speaking, state governments can't bar people from entering a state, or for that matter traveling within the state. Such prohibitions might normally violate the Commerce Clause, the Privileges and Immunities Clause of Article IV, the Privileges or Immunities Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, or a substantive due process right to travel.

But the law has long recognized that a state faced with real danger of contagious disease can restrict these rights: A state "may exclude from its limits … persons afflicted by contagious or infectious diseases," Railroad Co. v. Husen (1877), and this extends to quarantines that aim at people who might be infected (or might get infected), not just to exclusion of people who have actually been infected, see, e.g.Compagnie Francaise v. La. State Bd. of Health (1902). Those cases both reflect longstanding American practice, and remain good law today. Edwards v. California (1939), which generally bars states from excluding migrants because they are poor and likely to become public charges, did not overrule those cases: As Justice Jackson's concurrence noted,

The right of the citizen to migrate from state to state … is not … an unlimited one. In addition to being subject to all constitutional limitations imposed by the federal government, such citizen is subject to some control by state governments. He may not, if a fugitive from justice, claim freedom to migrate unmolested, nor may he endanger others by carrying contagion about. These causes, and perhaps others that do not occur to me now, warrant any public authority in stopping a man where it finds him and arresting his progress across a state line quite as much as from place to place within the state.

Of course, this right cannot be enforced in a way that violates the Constitution: The government generally can't, for instance, quarantine Catholics but not Protestants. In particular, the right is subject to the Fourth Amendment prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures.

But of course that Amendment forbids unreasonable searches and seizures. When there really is an epidemic, and people from outside a state seem to pose a higher risk than people within the state, I think that (for instance) stopping all cars at the border or all cars with out-of-state plates, and perhaps ordering them to quarantine themselves for some days if they are from outside the state, is likely to be seen as a reasonable seizure.

Nor would the seizure become unreasonable because of the absence of probable cause or a warrant. Warrants aren't required to stop or even search cars; and while stopping a car for law enforcement purposes would usually require at least individualized suspicion,

Out-of-state plates might indeed produce individualized suspicion (not proof, but that's not necessary at this stage) that the driver has recently been out of state.

The Court has recognized that these requirements may be relaxed when "special needs, beyond the normal need for law enforcement, make the warrant and probable-cause requirement impracticable"—and it seems to me that stopping cars to find out who needs to be quarantined, rather than who needs to be criminally prosecuted, is a classic example of such a special need.

To be sure, there is very caselaw that deals specifically with the Fourth Amendment and communicable diseases. (Hickox v. Christie (D.N.J. 2016) seems to canvass what limited precedents there are.) But based on the general thrust of the cases—coupled with the fact that judges likely don't want to deny government officials the temporary tools they need to stave off likely tens of thousands (or more) deaths in this extraordinary time—I expect these sorts of restrictions are likely to be upheld.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed
    April.4.2020 at 4:24 pm

    I note that all of your citations precede the Warren Court.

    And you gotta admit that the Warren Court changed a lot of police practices, as well as substantially limited what had always been considered the police powers of a state.

    And these citations also precede the dramatic expansion of the Commerce Clause to usurp what had always been considered state police powers — e.g. the regulation of restaurants and motels, i.e Ollie’s Diner & Heart of Atlanta Motel.

    Hence, assuming a power to prevent persons from one state to enter another, is this a state power or a Federal power? Need a state obtain Federal permission if another state objects?

    1. Eugene Volokh
      April.4.2020 at 4:32 pm

      It’s true, because the last really serious epidemics in the U.S. precede the Warren Court. No Warren Court precedents reversed those old precedents, or sufficiently undermined them to keep them from being applicable by lower courts. (Nor do cases such as Heart of Atlanta undermine state power to regulate commerce, even when they assert a broad federal</i power.)

      Of course, if the issue goes back before the Court, the question will be, what does the Court today think about the precedents? But I have no reason to think that the Court today would disagree with those precedents, or rely on what a hypothetical Warren Court decision that never happened would have said.

      As to your last paragraph, it’s a state power that could be trumped by Congress, if it wishes to preempt state decisionmaking in this area.

  2. Dyzalot
    April.4.2020 at 4:38 pm

    This pandemic is showing us who the actual principled libertarians are and who are libertarians when it is convenient to be.

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      April.4.2020 at 4:43 pm

      By, “principled libertarian,” do you mean when the facts change they don’t change? The same rules apply to every set of facts? Or do I misunderstand you?

      1. Dyzalot
        April.4.2020 at 4:51 pm

        No by “principled libertarian” I mean one that doesn’t go against their stated principles. The main principle being the NAP. Not sure what facts have changed that render that principle “moot”.

