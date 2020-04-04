The Volokh Conspiracy

Liberty of Movement and Assembly

when everyone is potentially lethal to others, without any individual choice on anyone's part.

Some recent comments have faulted people (like me) for not being "principled libertarians" because we support various restrictions in a time of epidemic, including restrictions that we agree are extraordinarily burdensome. As it happens, I don't claim to be a principled libertarian: There's a reason the subheader of the blog says "Often libertarian" (though of course that reflects the aggregate of the cobloggers as well). But more broadly, I think that many facets of liberty rest on certain assumptions, and sometimes can't extend to situations where those assumptions don't apply.

Some examples, of course, are familiar. Sexual liberty is very important, for instance (as a matter of libertarian principles, whether or not you think the U.S. Constitution is properly interpreted as protecting it). But it rests on assumptions of individual capacity to make potentially risky decisions that might not apply to, say, young children, or mentally handicapped people. Likewise, the right to procreate is very important. But if we were living on a spaceship that was limited to recycling a sharply constrained amount of air and food, that might call for limits on the number of children one has that wouldn't be justifiable in our current world of plenty.

Liberty of movement and of physical association—coming together for political, religious, social, professional, recreational, or other purposes—is likewise tremendously important. "The right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances" is just one particular express elaboration of this liberty. But the premise behind the liberty is that people assembling together can choose to be "peaceable," and thus physically safe for each other and for bystanders, and we should punish only those who deliberately abuse the right (by acting non-peaceably).

Contagious disease, unfortunately, has the property that I can sicken or even kill you with it entirely inadvertently, without any choice on my part. It's not like carrying a gun, which I might misuse but which I can choose to use properly. It's like carrying a gun that every so often (and largely unavoidably) just shoots a bullet in a random direction, without my pulling the trigger.

What's more, not only can I sicken or kill you when you've voluntarily agreed to be around me (e.g., agreed to go to a political rally or a religious service where many potentially infected people gather): I can end up helping cause the sickness or death of other parties with whom you later come into contact, or those even more steps removed.

Libertarians often articulate the basic principle that people cannot initiate the use of force or fraud against others. But I don't think it makes sense to see the "force" prong as limited to deliberate injury; causing sickness or death to others inadvertently may be less morally culpable, but it is just as injurious. Right now, our bodies (at least until the availability of highly reliable tests for not being infected, or, better yet, being immune) are, for most of us, a potential source of infection and thus injury and death to third parties. The normal conditions that have justified liberty of movement and assembly in the U.S. for all my life unfortunately do not apply right now.

Now of course this raises all sorts of complicated questions. Obviously liberty emerged at a time when contagious diseases were both much more common and more deadly than they are today, because of the absence of effective prevention and treatment—consider, for instance, tuberculosis. Some amount of unintended risk created for others was seen as acceptable.

My sense is that our society is now insisting on a much lower threshold of acceptable risk, perhaps because we have gotten so used to a very low death toll from casually communicated illnesses (mostly from the flu and similar diseases). One can certainly debate whether we have adopted too low a threshold: Perhaps massive restraints on travel and assembly might be acceptable for diseases with the lethality of Ebola or some unvaccinatable-against mutation of smallpox, but shouldn't be acceptable for this strain of coronavirus.

And of course this is further complicated by the uncertainty of just how reliable various protective measures might be: For instance, if it we were confident that wearing a certain kind of mask would prevent the wearer from infecting others, then there would be much less justification for banning mask-wearers from traveling and gathering with others. Unfortunately, so much remains unknown about the facts here.

But the broader point is that the normal conditions that justify liberty of movement and travel—that make this liberty consistent with the libertarian judgments that each of us should have the right to do things that don't physically harm others—are regrettably not present when each of us (with no conscious choice on our parts) is potentially highly lethal to people around us. However peaceable we might be in our intentions, our assembling is a physical threat. Our judgments about liberty, I think, need to reflect that.

  1. Dyzalot
    April.4.2020 at 5:44 pm

    If this was in response to my comment, I wasn’t really making a statement about you. I had just come off reading several stories and have been seeing people who had previously claimed to be “principled libertarians” cheering these infringements on. I just chose your article to comment on because it was the last one. Probably a mistake on my part.

    But anyways, when we have police coming to break up birthday parties on private property, the idea that government is a net positive for liberty has “jumped the shark”.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      April.4.2020 at 6:19 pm

      No problem, and while your comment did immediately prompt the post, I’d been meaning to write this for a while, in response to other comments.

      As to the government being a net positive for liberty, it’s a bit complicated, no? The question is whether the costs to liberty in breaking up the birthday party (and other similar events) are exceeded by the benefits to liberty of those whose lives might have been saved by breaking up the birthday party (and other similar events), and helping prevent other such parties.

  2. Dyzalot
    April.4.2020 at 5:47 pm

    I also don’t agree about each of us being “lethal”. That is just a matter of degree. If I had cold last year and went to visit my grandmother at the nursing home, no one was arguing about “lethality”. If they don’t want anyone with colds to go on their property then make such a rule. True property rights such that there is little to no public property would fix this problem.

  3. Dilan Esper
    April.4.2020 at 6:07 pm

    “It’s like carrying a gun that every so often (and largely unavoidably) just shoots a bullet in a random direction, without my pulling the trigger”

    Great analogy. Let’s say there was a gun that came onto the market and sold well which had this defect. Would anyone, even our strongest and most absolute RKBA advocates, claim that the government couldn’t ban and even recall that gun? Of course not.

    1. Dyzalot
      April.4.2020 at 6:13 pm

      Shouldn’t the property owner get to determine how much risk he wants to take on his own property?

  4. AmosArch
    April.4.2020 at 6:10 pm

    I have little problem with special measures in emergencies such as this as long as its only as much as necessary and no longer than necessary. Unfortunately authorities tend to have problems with the last two things.

    Once rapid and accessible mobile testing becomes a reality we can and should do away with even these exceptions.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      April.4.2020 at 6:21 pm

      AmosArch: I agree with the concern about restrictions extending unnecessarily — but, as I blogged a few weeks ago, the very fact that these restrictions are so annoying and so economically costly suggests that they are likely to be self-limiting.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.4.2020 at 6:34 pm

    I don’t have problems with quarantining people against their will, and I’m about as close to an anarchist as you’ll find. But I think the concepts of self-defense and threat work well. My IANAL definition of “threat” is “imminently unavoidable harm”, and no doubt lawyers have opinions on my naiveté. What I mean is I don’t agree with that old saw about “your right to swing your fist ends at my nose”. No, your right to swing your fist ends when I perceive it probably going to contact my nose, and that is when self-defense comes into play. I have every right to appropriately counter your swinging fist before it gets to my nose, as long as I (a) don’t react too late, such that it does contact my nose, and (b) don’t react too soon, before it is even possible to begin its swing.

    Obviously there are variations. A 90 year old swinging a fist doesn’t require nearly the preventative self-defense of a 25 year old professional fighter. A 90 year old aiming a gun may require more preventative self-defense that a 25 year old professional fighter making a fist.

    And so it goes with contagious diseases. If someone shows all the signs of leprosy, bubonic plague, coronavirus, or some other contagion, it is entirely reasonable to keep them distant while verifying what they have going on.

    But there needs to be some counter balance; you can’t just have every uninformed yahoo making wild accusations and locking people up on a whim. My counterbalance is that such actions would be treated as bets of a sort; if you are proved wrong, you suffer the same penalty you inflicted, including all associated costs — lost wages, foreclosed mortgage, etc. Perhaps some “qualified immunity” makes sense, but judged by true juries of peers, not robed judges working for the same employer.

  6. JohannesDinkle
    April.4.2020 at 6:43 pm

    The government probably have the quarantine poorly thought out. Data show that the Covid-19 virus is only more deadly than regular flu to older people and those with compromised health. Those people all know who they are, and should avoid contact with the public either until enough younger, healthier people have had and recovered from the virus to establish a herd immunity or until a vaccine is available.
    People 65 and older mostly do not work, so their removal from the workforce will be of little impact, and most of those with compromised health also do not work. The nation can conduct most business as usual.
    Adjustments for those of working age who live with a member of the at risk groups will have to be made. Shopping hours can be established for at-risk people, as they are now. At-risk people can observe social distancing. The point is, quarantine will be for those at risk and voluntary.

Please to post comments