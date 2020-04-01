Gun Control

Will Pandemic Fears Grease the Way for Authoritarian Gun Controls?

Lawmakers are peddling restrictions on self-defense and other rights to a frightened public.

|

zumaamericastwentyseven140828
(Douliery Olivier/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Draconian bills to restrict self-defense rights have a life of their own in Congress. There's always one lurking in the background, individually unlikely to become law, but ready to be deployed if a suitable high-profile crime or convenient crisis emerges to ease its passage. And that brings us to the "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020," a far-reaching bill hovering in the legislative shadows as the COVID-19 pandemic fuels fears around the globe and breaks down barriers to authoritarian measures.

Introduced in the Senate and the House at the end of January by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), the bill would impose federal licensing for guns and ammunition, require universal background checks, ban so-called "assault weapons," outlaw normal-capacity magazines, regulate DIY firearms, and otherwise impose the full wish list of restrictions sought by those who envision armed government ruling over disarmed subjects.

With its massive intrusions into rights deeply cherished by much of the population, the proposed law is a recipe for massive noncompliance, confrontations between people and enforcers, and deepened political divisions. It's also exactly the sort of legislation that is usually dead on arrival, killed by opponents in Congress. But these aren't normal times. Officials with fever dreams of expanded power thrive on the fear generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the coronavirus pandemic brings the world to a juddering halt and anxious citizens demand action, leaders across the globe are invoking executive powers and seizing virtually dictatorial authority with scant resistance," The New York Times warned on March 30.

"The laws are taking swift hold across a broad range of political systems—in authoritarian states like Jordan, faltering democracies like Hungary, and traditional democracies like Britain. And there are few sunset provisions to ensure that the powers will be rescinded once the threat passes," the Times added.

The restrictions described in the article are wide-ranging, covering everything from detaining people, to surveillance, to censorship of speech at aimed at politicians and policies.

In the U.S., the Department of Justice floated the idea of indefinite detention—holding people without trial until such time as the emergency ends, if ever. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speculated about the possibility of martial law "if we feel the necessity." Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to arrest anybody who ventures from home for an unapproved reason (and toss them in a virus-ridden jail). And jurisdictions across the country have ordered gun stores—among other "nonessential" businesses—closed for the duration of the crisis (although Los Angeles County and New Jersey are among those that walked back the orders under public pressure and threat of legal action).

These overreaching public officials are enabled by fear.

"All animals experience fear—human beings, perhaps, most of all. Any animal incapable of fear would have been hard pressed to survive," wrote economic historian Robert Higgs in 2005. The author of Crisis and Leviathan (1987), a book-length examination of how bad times drive government to grow in power and scope, Higgs added: "The people who have the effrontery to rule us, who call themselves our government, understand this basic fact of human nature. They exploit it, and they cultivate it."

That's exactly the playbook followed by Warren and Johnson in selling their gun control bill. They play to the fear many members of the public have of dangers beyond their control, and their desire to be "saved" from peril.

"Sweeping Bill Implements a Series of Common-Sense Reforms to Address Deadly Crisis," Warren's and Johnson's joint press release trumpeted on January 30, before the COVID-19 pandemic was more than a glimmer in most government officials' eyes. "This big, bold proposal—which combines and builds upon a number of common-sense measures introduced by my colleagues in Congress—would treat the epidemic of gun violence in the United States like the public health crisis that it is, help protect our children, and make our communities safer."

The press release describes a country rife with violence "in homes and on sidewalks, in schools and supermarkets, in places of worship and workplaces," with the risk especially great for kids. It invokes very scary stuff—deliberately so—in an effort to manipulate the public into supporting greater restrictions on personal liberty.

What Warren and Johnson don't address in their marketing efforts for authoritarian legislation is that "violent crime declined 3.3 percent between 2017 and 2018" according to FBI descriptions of the latest statistics. Or that "the two most commonly cited sources of crime statistics in the U.S. both show a substantial decline in the violent crime rate since it peaked in the early 1990s," as Pew Research noted last fall.

Nor do Warren, Johnson, and their colleagues discuss the inevitable resistance their proposed gun controls will meet—as such laws always do—from the gun owners at whom they're targeted. Banning private sales is entirely beyond reach when Connecticut and New York can't even get people to comply with registration.

The lawmakers also ignore the ultimate cost in liberty and lives from attempts to enforce such restrictions on the unwilling.

Instead, what the lawmakers emphasize is a frightening yet bogus "crisis" involving a made-up "epidemic"—and they managed to do so in promotion of their bill just as a real crisis-sized epidemic rolled into our lives.

That doesn't mean that the "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020" will pass, but it does mean that this is the right moment for authoritarian laws and practices of all sorts. It also means that this particular legislative monstrosity is being sold in precisely the most effective way for such a moment.

As I write, Columbia Law School is holding an online conference on "states of emergency and government powers in and after the pandemic" that asks "are governments overreaching?" The clear answer would appear to be a resounding "yes" across the board. At risk are rights regarding economic freedom, speech, due process, and—if Senator Warren and Rep. Johnson have their way—self-defense.

Pushing back against bills like the "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020" isn't important just for self-defense rights; it's a necessary part of a larger campaign to put governments on notice to stop exploiting fear and crises to expand their power.

NEXT: What's Up With All the Contradictory Advice About COVID-19 and Face Masks?

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.1.2020 at 11:38 am

    One of my favorite things about gun nuts is that they lack the self-awareness to recognize that pushing gun nuttery during a pandemic is likely to be politically counterproductive in modern America.

    And the self-awareness to recognize the irony of a gun nut chiding others for ‘trading in fear.’

    1. Eddy
      April.1.2020 at 11:56 am

      Have you, at any time, taken and defended a position based on its own merits rather than the identity of your opponents?

      1. Longtobefree
        April.1.2020 at 12:12 pm

        How much do you actually expect from a bot coded by the low bidder?

    2. Agammamon
      April.1.2020 at 12:02 pm

      . . . they lack the self-awareness to recognize that pushing gun nuttery during a pandemic is likely to be politically counterproductive in modern America.

      Yet its your Progressive neighbors that are running out and getting pissed that the firearm they suddenly feel the need for comes with a 10 day waiting period.

    3. soldiermedic76
      April.1.2020 at 1:02 pm

      Who is it that is using the pandemic to push gun issues? Oh yeah, that’s right progressives. Do you have any self awareness?

  2. Eddy
    April.1.2020 at 11:58 am

    “common-sense…epidemic of gun violence…public health crisis…our children…”

    Well, that’s certainly persuasive.

  3. Leo Kovalensky II
    April.1.2020 at 11:58 am

    Of course this pandemic is greasing the skids for all types of authoritarianism. What part of, “never let a crisis go to waste,” don’t you understand?

  4. Rich
    April.1.2020 at 12:04 pm

    Draconian bills to restrict self-defense rights have a life of their own in Congress.

    They can live for *decades* on hard surfaces.

  5. Rich
    April.1.2020 at 12:08 pm

    That doesn’t mean that the “Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020” will pass,

    unless, of course, the name is changed to something like the “Children’s Omnibus Violent Incident Deterrence Act of 2020”.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.1.2020 at 12:13 pm

      Or “The Fascism at Last Bill of the Last Elected Legislature”?
      There is only one reason politicians want to disarm a citizenry, and it has nothing to do with common sense or safety or children.

  6. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 12:23 pm

    All gun control laws are unconstitutional.

    The People have a right to keep and bear Arms and that shall not be infringed.

    No background checks. No limits on guns or ammo. No machine gun restrictions. No restrictions on explosives. No restrictions on ownership. No restrictions on carrying.

    If you do not fall under the 13th Amendment for being a duly convicted prisoner, you can keep and bear: rifles, pistols, swords, knives, cannons, ships, tanks, artillery, mines, bombs, mines, aircraft, brass knuckles, associated ammo, and any other Armament ever created in the future.

  7. Commenter_XY
    April.1.2020 at 12:30 pm

    The answer is no, pandemic fears will not grease the way. States who initially tried to restrict gun rights (by declaring gunshops as non-essential) have changed their policies in response to Federal guidance. Those states put out a policy, were given guidance on their policy (it was wrong not to protect gun rights), and voluntarily changed it.

    Sounds to me like our Republic is alive and well.

  8. Case of the Mondays
    April.1.2020 at 12:30 pm

    No way such a shitty bill from fauxcahontas will pass the Senate or get signed by President Trump.

    Nope it’s just leftie fantasy and libertarian paranoia. Much like out of work “actor” John Cusack thinking Trump will get impeached again.

    1. Dillinger
      April.1.2020 at 12:37 pm

      >>out of work “actor” John Cusack

      he’ll always have Sixteen Candles.

  9. Under_Pressure
    April.1.2020 at 12:41 pm

    So far, it seems that the 2nd amendment is the one right that has actually received some degree of respect in this freakout. I had posted this comment to an article yesterday, but is probably more appropriate here:

    Actually, to me one of the interesting things about the this panic has been the support for gun rights generally, even when every other right is trampled with impunity. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how many places have designated gun-related businesses as “essential” without a fight, and that some who didn’t initially go along with that reversed course without TOO much of a fight. Plus, we know that tons of guns and ammo have been sold, and anecdotally, we hear a lot of that is to new gun owners. I’m going to guess that a significant portion of those are suburban swing voters, who now might be more likely to swing in the direction of maintaining their right to keep and use their new gun. So coming out of this, we have some degree of government and public acknowledgement of the importance of the right to bear arms (and to be able to exercise it even in crisis as opposed to just during hunting season), we have gun and ammo companies/distributors/sellers/suppliers raking in money hand over fist, some of which will likely be used to support pro-2A causes, and a whole bunch of folks who are newly motivated to support gun rights. Plus people have a whole new boogeyman to worry about for a while instead of “mass shootings.”

Please to post comments