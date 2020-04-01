Reason Roundup

U.S. Sex Workers and 'Prurient' Businesses Excluded From COVID-19 Disaster Loans

Plus: U.S. movie theaters made only a little more than $5,000 last week, COVID-19 cases in Florida surge, and more....

|

(Wiktor Szymanowicz/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Stock plans are eligible for funds, yet not adult entertainers. Sex workers and anyone whose professional activities involve "prurient" products or content are ineligible for COVID-19-related loans for small businesses and the self-employed.

"Whorephobia is literally written into this covid19 relief," commented Jacq the Stripper on Twitter. "In a global pandemic, policy makers are actively making the world a worse place for sex workers and their families." 

On the Small Business Administration (SBA) website, U.S. business owners employing fewer than 500 people, sole proprietors, and independent contractors "that are impacted by the Coronavirus" can now apply for the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Small cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, and Employee Stock Ownership Plans are also eligible.

But SBA explicitly excludes a few categories of businesses and workers.

Some of these make sense: Applicants engaged in activity that's illegal under federal law are not eligible for assistance. Nor are certain agricultural enterprises, which are eligible for government funding in other forms. And members of Congress and state and local governments are also barred from SBA disaster-relief loans.

Yet some of the eligibility requirements reflect nothing more than prejudice, puritanism, and playing favorites. For instance, any entity that normally makes more than one-third of its gross annual revenue from legal gambling is excluded.

So is any applicant that presents "live performances of a prurient sexual nature," and anyone who "derive(s) directly or indirectly more than de minimis gross revenue through the sale of products or services, or the presentation of any depictions or displays, of a prurient sexual nature."

In this way, the government can make sure direct-service sex workers are still banned from COVID-19 relief loans, despite prostitution not being illegal under federal law.

They can also reject loan applications from independent workers in industries (like webcamming and porn) that are unquestionably legal across the country. And they can refuse loans to disfavored businesses, like strip clubs and sex toy shops, despite these perfectly legal businesses being forcibly shut down by state orders just the same as movie theaters, hair salons, and clothing boutiques have been.

"The goal of the assistance in the CARES act is to keep businesses intact," notes Forbes contributor Will Jeakle. "Another goal is to keep companies and their employees spending so that the structure of the economy can stay relatively stable for the snapback that should occur once the crisis is mitigated."

By denying disaster-relief loans to disfavored workers and businesses, however, authorities aren't merely trying to keep the "structure of the economy" relatively stable they're seemingly designing a new, post-COVID-19 economy, without workers and businesses they don't like.

The only other condition barring someone from eligibility is being behind on child support payments. (Because, surely, being unemployed and banned from SBA loans will help put food in those kids' mouths! Oh, wait…)

The SBA disaster loan program is separate from the $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks that Congress approved last week for all Americans under a certain income bracket.

FREE MINDS

Will COVID-19 shake up conservatism? "A pandemic might not fundamentally affect world politics, but it does have the potential to shake up the Ideas Industry," writes Daniel Drezner at The Washington Post. "Simply put, viruses do not really care about sophistry."

FREE MARKETS

Yikes:

COVID-19 IN THE STATES

Outbreaks intensify in Florida and Michigan. As of Tuesday, "32 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico were all in lockdown, with residents told to stay home except for essential workers or to go out for essential needs such as buying groceries or seeking medical attention," notes the Daily Mail.

Michigan is one of the latest states to be overwhelmed with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Florida is also seeing a huge spike. On Tuesday, Florida reported more than 1,000 new cases in 24 hours.

COVID-19 BEHIND BARS

Meanwhile, in D.C., the prison guard union is actually siding with prisoners for a change:

QUICK HITS

  • A New Jersey couple was charged with child endangerment for hosting a child's bat mitzvah at their house on Sunday.
  • After a federal judge issued a temporary block on Texas' abortion ban, an appeals court reinstated it:

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:39 am

    Will COVID-19 shake up conservatism?

    The Woke Industrial Complex seems to have taken a hit.

    1. 8
      April.1.2020 at 9:42 am

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      April.1.2020 at 9:58 am

      Hello.

      I never was much of a cynic.

      But now that side of me is coming out thanks to his pandemic.

      This thing of businesses converting to mask factories – while on one level great – makes me wonder if there’s some piling on the ‘good will’ bandwagon.

      I don’t know. Lotsa fog here.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        April.1.2020 at 10:00 am

        I could be wrong of course but it’s weird how this is playing out.

  2. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 9:40 am

    JHU Sick Map

    877,422 confirmed cases Worldwide. 185,241 recovered.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2020 at 9:41 am

    https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1244701069608996864

    CBS News Says ‘Editing Mistake’ Led To Misleading Video Showing An Italian Hospital During Segment On New York’s Coronavirus Crisis

  4. Rich
    April.1.2020 at 9:41 am

    The only other condition barring someone from eligibility is being behind on child support payments.

    This is outrageous! Scofflaws with more than three speeding tickets should also be ineligible!

    1. JesseAz
      April.1.2020 at 10:04 am

      At this point Reason needs to decide if they are for or against the giveaway. They had half a dozen articles criticizing it, but they sure do complain about it not giving enough away.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:41 am

    The Domestic Box office (movie theaters) brought in a whopping $5,179 for the week of Mar 20-26.

    Just wait until they start regularly cranking out movies like Charlie’s Angels.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2020 at 9:41 am

    As the Press Begins Laying Off “Journalists,” Suddenly “Journalists” Discover That There Is an Actual Cost to Economic Shutdown

    http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=386614

  7. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 9:42 am

    Johns Hopkins ABX Guide Coronavirus COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

    AGE DEATH RATE (all cases)
    80+ years old 14.8%
    70-79 years old 8.0%
    60-69 years old 3.6%
    50-59 years old 1.3%
    40-49 years old 0.4%
    30-39 years old 0.2%
    20-29 years old 0.2%
    10-19 years old 0.2%
    0-9 years old no fatalities

    To fight the hysterical media’s lies about how bad this disease is.

    Stop the media hysteria now!

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:42 am

    State governors, contradicting Trump, say they are still woefully under-stocked on things like masks, tests, and ventilators.

    I’m sure no one is politicizing this.

    1. JesseAz
      April.1.2020 at 10:07 am

      Nope, not at all. false claims? Why would a democratic governor or do that?

      https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-destroys-connecticut-governors-claim-the-strategic-national-stockpile-has-been-emptied/

  9. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2020 at 9:42 am

    Fish Tank Cleaner Lady: I Thought About Divorcing My Husband, Because Sometimes I’m “Furious”

    http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=386611

  10. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 9:43 am

    Instead of focusing on the lies the media are telling, here is some good news.

    New blood test can detect 50 types of cancer

    1. Rich
      April.1.2020 at 9:46 am

      Good news, indeed! Thanks, lc.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.1.2020 at 10:05 am

      Great news!

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:43 am

    “It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding on a ventilator.”

    Perhaps when you took on the jobs of governor of your respective states you should have had a plan in place that didn’t consist solely of begging the feds.

  12. Rich
    April.1.2020 at 9:43 am

    Republicans are becoming disenchanted by President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 strategy.

    Let the re-enchantment begin!

  13. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2020 at 9:44 am

    https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1245002798418350081

    It’s kind of strange that after Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault, his Senior Adviser,
    @SymoneDSanders
    went through and deleted all of her Tweets about Kavanaugh.

    What happened here?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.1.2020 at 9:45 am

      Being a Democrat means free passes for making passes, or worse. Everyone knew Bill Clinton was a scumbag – even now his wrinkly carcass is probably soaking in a hot tub with a couple of exotic dancers on loan from The Gilded Pastie. Not even Felonia Milhous von Pantsuit cares. She’s got her Chardonnay and her Twitter account where she can chuckle about the pandemic and imagine that if she had remembered Wisconsin and was president, she would have ordered a million new ventilators back in August because she’s smart.

      And everyone knew that sauced harpy’s donor and pal Harvey – hell, he was every liberal’s donor and pal – was leaving no starlet unturned out. Weinstein fell not because liberals were outraged but because he was on the losing side of an internal power struggle against the old guard elite within liberalism. Suddenly, overnight, Harvey’s wink-wink nudge-nudge quirks turned from awards show joke fodder into something sinister. But his behavior never changed.

      And the same goes for Jeffrey Epstein, who didn’t kill himself.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.1.2020 at 9:46 am

        Like all the trash people in his trash party, Biden wanted to crucify Brett Kavanagh over a patently ridiculous lie while posing as dedicated protectors of womenfolk. They all knew it was a joke, but who cares if you have to ruin a good man if doing so protects the ability to off babies up through adolescence? And now we have this, which may or may not be real but sure as heck sounds consistent with how this skeevy creep behaves and talks, and instead of believe all women, we get, “Nah, ignore the victims that hurt our chances in November.”

        1. creech
          April.1.2020 at 10:01 am

          Can we get some authentic Biden quotes about Kavanaugh? Would be very useful in the coming debates with friends who support Creepy Joe.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:44 am

    The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just issued a temporary stay of last night’s decision to block the ban from going into effect.

    Won’t someone think of the spare parts industry.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:45 am

    A New Jersey couple was charged with child endangerment for hosting a child’s bat mitzvah at their house on Sunday.

    She’s a woman now.

  16. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 9:46 am

    If the Virus Hadn’t Caused the Crash, Something Else Would Have

    Lefties and Anarchists still cannot believe that American business is hanging in there despite all the tyrannical government lockdown demands.

    So they are making up lies that the strongest economy in US history would have crashed soon…because something. Somehow this supposed bubble economy is still strong IN SPITE OF government tyranny.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:46 am

    Another pastor, this one in Louisiana, has been arrested for holding church services in violation of a state order against large gatherings.

    The First Amendment isn’t a suicide cult.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:47 am

    …Christian Siriano transformed his fashion house into a mask factory.

    You better work.

  19. Rich
    April.1.2020 at 9:49 am

    A New Jersey couple was charged with child endangerment for hosting a child’s bat mitzvah at their house on Sunday.

    Well, no wonder, since the virus originated in bats!

  20. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 9:49 am

    This is what China did to beat coronavirus. Experts say America couldn’t handle it

    Just remember folks. The Lefties want us to implement Communist measures to control a disease that barely kills any of its infected hosts. Heart disease kills 560,000 Americans every year.

    This desperation by Lefties is a good sign. It means coup #2 has not worked .

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:50 am

    Meanwhile, in D.C., the prison guard union is actually siding with prisoners for a change…

    They see which way the wind is blowing, and it’s right in their faces.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2020 at 9:50 am

    Last week, Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill and — like Kermit the Frog’s romantic dreams — there was a bit of pork involved.

  23. JesseAz
    April.1.2020 at 9:51 am

    Pelosis phase 4 plan to fight covid 19 is a bag of giveaways… pensions for unions, vote reforms, and tax breaks for rich blue state democrats.

    https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/03/31/pelosis-phase-4-coronavirus-relief-reinstate-salt-deductions-high-earners/

    I’m sure we will have multiple articles on this.

    1. Rich
      April.1.2020 at 9:54 am

      It would force lower-tax and more efficient states to subsidize the state and local tax burden imposed by high-tax blue states by their own policies.

      “We’re all in this together!”

  24. Ra's al Gore
    April.1.2020 at 9:51 am

    January 11: Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness originating in the Wuhan market.
    January 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the “solemn” occasion with a signing ceremony, using commemorative pens. That same day, the first person with coronavirus in the United States arrives from China, where he had been in Wuhan.
    January 21: The first American case of coronavirus is confirmed at a clinic in Snohomish County, Washington.
    January 23: The House impeachment managers make their opening arguments for removing President Trump.
    January 23: China closes off the city of Wuhan completely to slow the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China.
    January 27: The White House convenes a special task force to deal with the emerging threat of coronavirus.
    January 29: The president chairs a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force for the first time.
    January 30: Senators begin asking two days of questions of both sides in the president’s impeachment trial.
    January 30: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as coronavirus continues to spread.
    January 31: The Senate holds a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.
    January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump’s decision “hysterical xenophobia … and fear-mongering.”
    February 2: The first death from coronavirus outside China is reported in the Philippines.
    February 3: House impeachment managers begin closing arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security.
    February 4: President Trump talks about coronavirus in his State of the Union address; Pelosi rips up every page.
    February 5: The Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment, 52-48 and 53-47.
    February 5: House Democrats finally take up coronavirus in the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.

    1. creech
      April.1.2020 at 10:07 am

      Where are Woodward and Bernstein when you need them?

  25. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:52 am

    Outbreaks intensify in Florida and Michigan.

    45 electoral votes! (For now…)

  26. JesseAz
    April.1.2020 at 9:52 am

    Media attacked trump for the following as a lie:

    “Well, I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number. Now, and this is just my hunch, and — but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this. Because a lot people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor,” Trump said. “I think that that number is very high. I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under 1 percent.”

    Well.. newest estimates put the rate at .66%.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-was-right-coronavirus-death-rate-much-lower-than-previous-estimates-study-says/

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.1.2020 at 10:02 am

      The media were shown to be liars before KuingFlu hit and nothing has changed.

      We could still breaking into Civil War 2.0 based on the government tyranny but it is looking like America will pull thru this and trump will still get reelected.

      Then Lefties will get violent as their last hope to destroy America since this KungFlu hysteria is not working.

  27. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 9:53 am

    FDA Has Authorized Two-Minute Antibody Test Kit to Identify Coronavirus Infections

    Hopefully, this type of anti-body test will be the end of the hysteria in the USA. It might show that most Americans have been exposed to KungFlu and only a portion of those people ever developed symptoms. Most Americans are asymptomatic carriers of Wuhanvirus.

  28. Fist of Etiquette
    April.1.2020 at 9:53 am

    Stock plans are eligible for funds, yet not adult entertainers.

    Gotta whore yourself in an approved way.

  29. JesseAz
    April.1.2020 at 9:56 am

    Will COVID-19 shake up conservatism? “A pandemic might not fundamentally affect world politics, but it does have the potential to shake up the Ideas Industry,” writes Daniel Drezner at The Washington Post. “Simply put, viruses do not really care about sophistry.”

    Lol… fuck. Project some more. Because Hogan chinaman wasnt sophistry? Test everyone as a cure isnt sophistry? What have democrats actually proposed that would have helped the pandemic? These are the assholes that stated china travel bans as racist. These are the idiots who claim viruses dont recognize borders.

  30. Mother's lament
    April.1.2020 at 10:00 am

    “U.S. Sex Workers and ‘Prurient’ Businesses Excluded From COVID-19 Disaster Loans”

    Oh for fucks sake, take it online like millions of other businesses have had to for the last twenty years.

    I can’t believe Reason is pushing for this insane government largeness to be also extended to pimps.

  31. Idle Hands
    April.1.2020 at 10:01 am

    I mean I get sex workers are your beat, but maybe we should focus on the fact that irregardless if anyone get’s the loans we could be looking at an economic calamity of historic proportions even if they lifted every ban tomorrow let alone 15 days from now or a month from now which seems to be the most probable at this point. The payroll loans are like putting a ban-aide on on a decapitated head. Sex workers might be one few industries that survive this since demand will always be there.

  32. Ken Shultz
    April.1.2020 at 10:02 am

    Of Carnival Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise lines, how many of them are domiciled in the United States and pay taxes in the U.S.?

    A) Three
    B) Two
    C) One
    D) None

    The correct answer is D) None.

    If for some reason, that isn’t enough not to bail them out with taxpayer money, we should at least wait to see if they survive the lawsuits that are sure to be coming–alleging that they continued to operate despite knowing that they were launching with passengers who were likely to be infected with the coronavirus.

    In all seriousness, how could they not have known this would be a problem?

  33. loveconstitution1789
    April.1.2020 at 10:03 am

    Sweden is becoming less Socialist by the day.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.1.2020 at 10:07 am

      Weird. unreason wont let links about this story from marketwatch nor wsj post right now.

Please to post comments