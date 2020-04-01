Brickbat: Snooping Saudis
The Guardian newspaper reports that Saudi Arabia's three largest mobile phone companies have made millions of tracking requests since November 2019 that would allow them to locate Saudi phone users in the United States. The Guardian reports that such requests can be routine and can help, for instance, foreign phone companies register roaming charges. But it says security experts it consulted say the volume of requests indicates the Saudi government is spying on its citizens in the United States.