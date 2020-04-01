The Volokh Conspiracy
L.A. Sheriff Changes Course, Lets Gun Shops Open
The Sheriff's position cites the Department of Homeland Security advisory (though it's not strictly binding on him); gun stores will still have to follow the social distancing requirements applicable to other stores that remain open.
Please see my statement regarding clarification on essential businesses during the #Covid19 Crisis: #LASD #FlattenTheCurve #SheriffV pic.twitter.com/tJSMyQrGDo
— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) March 31, 2020
For more, see this post on the Second Amendment lawsuit against the Sheriff, this post on the DHS advisory, and this NPR (Brakkton Booker) story on the Sheriff's decision.