A Cruel and Irresponsible April Fools' Day Hoax

There have been some heartening developments in the race to develop faster, better Covid-19 tests, treatments and protective measures, but not every positive story is true. As the Washington Examiner's Philip Klein reports, one such story was a cruel hoax:

On Tuesday, it was widely reported that the FDA had approved a serological test to detect the coronavirus. This was potentially significant because having a quick test for the appearance of antibodies could show that somebody has already recovered and developed an immunity to the virus, thus allowing that person to reenter society. This is one of many tools that some public health experts have pointed to as something that could be used to ease up on social distancing restrictions gradually.

The news was reported in a Reuters story that was reprinted by the New York Times, Axios, and many other outlets. The Washington Examiner also reported on the supposed development.

However, when I thought about writing about this breakthrough this morning, a few things struck me as odd. . . .

I contacted the FDA to ask if any EUA for BODYSPHERE had been issued and received an email back explaining, "No serology tests have received an authorization to test for coronavirus." . . .