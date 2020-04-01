912 U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Reported Tuesday

That's the WorldOMeters data; it's consistent with the CNN report from several hours ago, saying there were 770 deaths Tuesday as of then. For a broader perspective, see this post; we're still not seeing France/Switzerland/Belgium/Netherlands daily per capita death rates, much less Italy/Spain rates, or even UK rates (which also spiked yesterday) but they were a lot higher yesterday than before.

It's possible this is a one-day spike, unlikely to be repeated, but that's not the way the progression of death counts has gone so far.