Take the #100Cases challenge, Receive An Autographed Bookplate

Last week our publisher provided free access to the 11-hour video library from An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. The reaction so far has been fantastic. Students at levels are using our videos to study constitutional law.

We would like to propose a challenge: tweet about each of the 100 cases in the library. We call it the #100Cases challenge. If you complete the challenge, please email me, and I will send you an autographed bookplate. The videos will be freely available till May 31, so there is no cost to play along.

Phil Miles, my law school classmate, took the challenge between October 2019 and February 2020. He tweeted about one case a day, with some short observations. It was a very impressive effort. Here are some of his tweets.

Day 1: #SCOTUS100 Chisolm v. Georgia - Allowing federal lawsuits against states turns out to be unpopular… among states. 11th Amendment incoming. — Phil Miles (@PhilipMiles) October 16, 2019

Day 21: #SCOTUS100 Gonzales v. Raich - Growing a plant in your house and consuming it is still covered by the Commerce Clause. The Court relied in part on the dictionary definition of "economic" - presumably did not consult a dictionary for the definition of "commerce." — Phil Miles (@PhilipMiles) November 4, 2019

Day 58: #SCOTUS100 Cooper v Aaron - No, seriously, hurry up and desegregate the damn schools. Here, the 101st Airborne can help you. — Phil Miles (@PhilipMiles) December 15, 2019

Day 89: #SCOTUS100 New York Times Co v Sullivan - Defamation of public figures requires actual malice… thus protecting NYT's long-standing tradition of negligently publishing false information. Weird, nobody questioned this corporation's right to 1A free speech protections ???? — Phil Miles (@PhilipMiles) January 18, 2020

Day 100: #SCOTUS100 McDonald v City of Chicago - 14th Am Due Process Clause incorporates the 2nd Am right to keep and bear arms. Justice Thomas had the privilege of writing a solo concurring opinion. Get it? "Privilege"? Ayyooo. — Phil Miles (@PhilipMiles) January 29, 2020

Good luck!