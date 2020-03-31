The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Take the #100Cases challenge, Receive An Autographed Bookplate

Tweet about each of the 100 cases in an "Introduction to Constitutional Law," Randy and I will send you a free autographed bookplate

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Last week our publisher provided free access to the 11-hour video library from An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. The reaction so far has been fantastic. Students at levels are using our videos to study constitutional law.

We would like to propose a challenge: tweet about each of the 100 cases in the library. We call it the #100Cases challenge. If you complete the challenge, please email me, and I will send you an autographed bookplate. The videos will be freely available till May 31, so there is no cost to play along.

Phil Miles, my law school classmate, took the challenge between October 2019 and February 2020. He tweeted about one case a day, with some short observations. It was a very impressive effort. Here are some of his tweets.

Good luck!