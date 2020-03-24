Sign up for Free Access to "Introduction to Constitutional Law" 11-Hour Video Library

In September, Randy Barnett and I published An Introduction to Constitutional Law: 100 Supreme Court Cases Everyone Should Know. Since its release, 100 Cases has been the top-selling book on Amazon for constitutional law, and our publisher has to keep printing more copies to meet demand. We are also pleased that many professors–both law school and undergraduate–have adopted the book as a supplement. Moreover, many law students have been using our product to help their studies.

In light of our current situation, An Introduction to Constitutional Law has become even more timely. Randy and I developed an online library of sixty-three videos to bring the Supreme Court's one hundred most important decisions to life. These videos are enriched by photographs, maps, and even audio from the Supreme Court. The library runs eleven-hours in length. You can see a preview of the videos here.

We have some excellent news. Our publisher, Wolters Kluwer, has made the videos freely accessible to students through May 31. No cost. We are truly grateful to work with such an amazing team.

It takes about a minute to sign up.

1. Visit CasebookConnect.com/Free and click "Create Account."

2. Click the "Redeem" button under "An Introduction to Constitutional Law."

3. After you create an account, verify your email.

4. Select "An Introduction to Constitutional Law" from your Bookshelf.

5. Access the 11-hour video library.

We hope students and teachers at all levels can adopt these resources. If you have any questions, please contact me.