2.2 Million American Deaths from Covid-19?

The strange career of a fanciful projection

You have probably seen the headlines. The Intercept, for example, blared: 2.2 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE U.S. COULD DIE IF CORONAVIRUS GOES UNCHECKED. A Nicholas Kristof column was headlined The Best-Case Outcome for the Coronavirus, and the Worst Will we endure 2.2 million deaths? Or will we manage to turn things around? Kristof reported, "Dr. Neil M. Ferguson, a British epidemiologist who is regarded as one of the best disease modelers in the world, produced a sophisticated model with a worst case of 2.2 million deaths in the United States." News reports suggest that President Trump's Covid-19 advisers told him about the 2.2 million death worst-case scenario, and that helped spur him to extend federal social-distancing policies through the end of April. He has also suggested, falsely, that if we fall far short of 2.2 million deaths, it would mean that his policies have been successful.

Given all the attention the 2.2 million "worst-case scenario" figure has received, it's worth exploring where it came from. On March 16, a group of public health specialists in the UK published on March 16th what has become known as the Imperial College study. I'll leave it to the professionals to debate whether their math regarding virus spread and so forth is right, what I want to focus on here is something that requires no expertise to discuss, which is the underlying assumption that drove the 2.2 million figure. Here is the relevant paragraph from the study, with the key assumption in bold:

In the (unlikely) absence of any control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behaviour, we would expect a peak in mortality (daily deaths) to occur after approximately 3 months (Figure 1A). In such scenarios, given an estimated R0 of 2.4, we predict 81% of the GB and US populations would be infected over the course of the epidemic. Epidemic timings are approximate given the limitations of surveillance data in both countries: The epidemic is predicted to be broader in the US than in GB and to peak slightly later. This is due to the larger geographic scale of the US, resulting in more distinct localised epidemics across states (Figure 1B) than seen across GB. The higher peak in mortality in GB 16 March 2020 Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team is due to the smaller size of the country and its older population compared with the US. In total, in an unmitigated epidemic, we would predict approximately 510,000 deaths in GB and 2.2 million in the US, not accounting for the potential negative effects of health systems being overwhelmed on mortality.

You got that? The 2.2 million figure was a projection based on a scenario where not only do the government and private companies not engage in any "control measures," but individuals don't on their own change their behavior to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. The study refers to this possibility as "unlikely," but let's be blunt: it's entirely fanciful. The notion that no one is going to do anything different even as the death toll from the virus mounts into the five and then six figures is not "unlikely," it's entirely contrary to common sense and common human experience, not to mention data about how people said in early February they would react if the virus spread. (I, for one, started carrying around and using hand sanitizer and trying to avoid crowds in late February.)

Some will argue that the statistic was worth putting out there anyway, just to give us an idea of what toll a completely uncontrolled virus spread would look like. Perhaps. Unfortunately, the media generally failed to make clear that this was not a real-world projection, and were abetted in that malfeasance by the lead author of the study, Neil Ferguson. For example, Dr. Ferguson told the New York Times on March 16th that the potential health impacts were comparable to the devastating 1918 influenza outbreak. That outbreak killed approximately .6% of the U.S. population, which today would amount to around two million people, or very close to the fanciful 2.2 million projection. Nor does Ferguson seem to have made any effort to correct Kristof et al. when they wrongly claimed that 2.2 million was a realistic worst-case scenario.

And the media continues to misreport what the study said. For example, here is Wired yesterday: "The report, which also predicted 2.2 million American deaths if the government [what about private parties?] did nothing…" (One of the few journalists to get it right was Jacob Sullum of our own Reason.com: "Although those horrifying numbers got a lot of attention, they were never plausible, as the paper itself said, because they were based on the clearly unrealistic premise that 'nothing' is done to contain, suppress, or mitigate the epidemic.")

When I pointed out on social media that the 2.2 million figure was fanciful, some accused me of being in league with virus deniers and/or Trumpism. Now that Trump has embraced the figure, perhaps we can lay that one to rest. Others have argued that to the extent the figure spread and scared people, that was a good thing, because it spurred governments and individuals into necessary action. Perhaps in the short-term that's true. In the long-term, providing false or exaggerated information to the public that supposedly reflects the judgment of "experts" will erode confidence in both those who are reporting those judgments and in the experts themselves, a prospect which may have devastating public health consequences in the future.

Moreover, while the spread of exaggerated predictions may compensate to some extent for "virus deniers" and other forms of underprediction, there are also some immediate costs. If the government overreacts, there is the toll on the economy from unnecessary precaution. Beyond that, overprediction feeds anxiety disorders, and also leads to asymptomatic people or people with minor symptoms demanding testing, going to the emergency room, etc., which not only helps overwhelm the medical system, but may itself increase the spread of the virus when these people leave their homes to seek medical attention. At the very least, we should recognize that exaggerated projections reported without caveat have significant potential costs.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Dr. Ed
    March.31.2020 at 12:56 pm

    If we wind up with 30% unemployment and runaway hyperinflation from all the spending, how many people will THAT kill.

    I’m thinking the economic mess of the German Weimar Republic, in a country that is far more divided than Germany was, and remembering what happened next…

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      March.31.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Dr. Ed, fun fact. Compared to more-socialized healthcare systems abroad, the U.S. healthcare system exacts punitive per-capita payments in excess of those imposed on Germans by the Treaty of Versailles. So if you are worried about Wiemar-on-the-Potomac, back M4A.

  2. Libertymike
    March.31.2020 at 1:06 pm

    Let us not forget the evolving narrative of Dr. Anthony “chicken little’ Fauci.

    Dr. Fauci, in an article that he co-authored in the New England Journal of Medicine, wrote that Covid-19 was no worse than a very bad flu, but nothing like SARS or MERS.

    Professor Tom DiLorenzo accurately described chicken little as “The Two Faces of Anthony Fauci” in a March 28, 2020 blog post at LewRockwell.com.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.31.2020 at 1:42 pm

      Adding your own “accurately” does not make it so.

    2. Stephen Lathrop
      March.31.2020 at 1:44 pm

      When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?

      I suppose quoting Keynes to a libertarian is just waving a red flag in front of a bull, but that maxim seems to have worked for Keynes. He was one of the few economists ever who was able to make himself rich off investments.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        March.31.2020 at 1:50 pm

        I have no reason to believe such an unsubstantiated claim, but for the sake of arguments, let’s go with that. He was also quite influential in government circles. How much of his investments paid off from insider knowledge?

      2. Libertymike
        March.31.2020 at 1:51 pm

        No sale. I am going to throw you a Bert “be home by eleven” Blyleven curve ball:

        Hard to disagree with Keynes’ observation that in the long run, we’re all dead.

    3. Josh R
      March.31.2020 at 2:07 pm

      What Fauci wrote was (my emphasis) “the ,overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza.”

      That statement does not cover the epidemiological consequences of Covid-19. The rest of the article endorses the restrictive measures because of epidemiological considerations such as the basic reproduction number.

  3. JohannesDinkle
    March.31.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Bad flu kills thousands of Americans every year, mostly the old and immune compromised, but those with asthma or lung disease can be hit hard as well. Old people who are self-reliant and those with existing health issues should keep away from people and stay at home until this all blows over, as it will eventually. Either there will be a vaccine by the fall or herd immunity gotten the old fashioned way will slow or stop the spread enough for those at risk to get back outside.

  4. Lee Moore
    March.31.2020 at 1:16 pm

    When I pointed out on social media that the 2.2 million figure was fanciful, some accused me of being in league with virus deniers and/or Trumpism. Now that Trump has embraced the figure, perhaps we can lay that one to rest.

    If Trump has “embraced the figure” it is so that when the real* number comes out at 62,907 he will be able to say :

    (a) look how brilliant I was saving 2,137,093 lives and
    (b) yes it did cost a lot of jobs, but it was worth it

    * and the “real” number is in any event a rather doubtful proposition. If total mortality during the emergency is appreciably higher than during the same period in 2019, 2018, 2017 etc then we can be reasonably confident that a good chunk of the increase is down to the new coronavirus. But if not, we will never have a good answer to how many people have died as a result of it, who wouldn’t have died anyway in the same timescale.

    1. David Bernstein
      March.31.2020 at 1:18 pm

      And those who pushed the 2.2 million figure in part to attack Trump for “not doing enough” won’t have much to say when he takes credit for averting that (never-plausible) outcome.

      1. Lee Moore
        March.31.2020 at 1:28 pm

        Oh I rather think they will 🙂

        They have a very large memory hole to put things in.

  5. Stephen Lathrop
    March.31.2020 at 1:35 pm

    As of now, after a days-long steady upward trend, the Johns Hopkins-reported world-wide death rate stands at 5%. Given the notable role in that statistic played by Chinese and other less-than-forthright sources, 5% probably under-reports the deaths. We do not yet have reliable reports to tell us what the real denominator ought to be, and may not have until a retrospective look at the epidemic receives study.

    The OP makes use of the word, “fanciful,” to describe the study. Also fanciful? The exclusion from Bernstein’s critique of any mention that the study reported that it did not take presumed account of overwhelmed hospital systems. We know that has happened in Italy, and likely elsewhere. It seems to be a serious threat in the U.S. as of now. Thus, to the extent hospital systems are overwhelmed, that would drive death rates higher, compared to the study results Bernstein says are too high.

    We can all hope, or pray, that those study results are too high. It is not unreasonable to point to factors which suggest events will turn out better. It is far too soon to state with confidence that millions of Americans will not die in this pandemic.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.31.2020 at 1:44 pm

      5% of what? Infected as guessed by symptoms? By actual testing?

      You are just another fear-mongerer.

      1. Stephen Lathrop
        March.31.2020 at 1:57 pm

        Not me. Your accusation of fear mongering is better directed at Johns Hopkins. Others will choose which seems more plausible as a medical information source, Johns Hopkins, or Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf.

      2. Libertymike
        March.31.2020 at 1:58 pm

        You have just accurately characterized SL’s mindset on this topic. Of course, I have it on good authority that adding my own “accurately” does not make it so.

      3. bernard11
        March.31.2020 at 1:59 pm

        Here you go.

        Check it out yourself. Data sources are provided.

        1. NToJ
          March.31.2020 at 2:06 pm

          So this answers the question. The 5% is the percentage of confirmed deaths to total confirmed cases. There is no epidemiologist who has said that the Case Fatality Ratio is an accurate figure of the actual “death rate” of the disease. It couldn’t be, because it would assume that 100% of the people who have the infection are a “confirmed case”.

    2. NToJ
      March.31.2020 at 2:02 pm

      For a different perspective on what “John Hopkins-reported world-wide death rate” is, see here:

      “The case fatality rate is probably higher than seasonal influenza (≤0.1%) but may be lower than initially reported (~ 2-4%) but limited testing and lack of careful epidemiology survey makes this difficult to define but may be different in some countries as social distancing interventions and other factors differ.”

      Note that the Case Fatality Ratio is different from the actual fatality ratio of infection. Note that even in the 2.2M dead prediction report, the Imperial Academy assumed an infection fatality ratio of .6% (from a study from China), and then adjusted it up to .9% for the United Kingdom based on demographics susceptibility differences in the population.

      Yesterday The Lancet also issued a model-based analysis estimating the infection fatality ratio at 0.657%, with a 95% confidence interval that it was between 0.389% and 1.33%. I will post a link to The Lancet paper in a reply.

      1. NToJ
        March.31.2020 at 2:03 pm

        The Lancet Report: Estimates of the severity of coronavirus disease 2019: a model-based analysis.

  6. bernard11
    March.31.2020 at 1:55 pm

    Some will argue that the statistic was worth putting out there anyway, just to give us an idea of what toll a completely uncontrolled virus spread would look like. Perhaps.

    No perhaps to it. Of course it’s a good idea to get a baseline of how bad the problem is if you do nothing. That ought to be fundamental to planning any sort of response.

    Unfortunately, the media generally failed to make clear that this was not a real-world projection, and were abetted in that malfeasance by the lead author of the study, Neil Ferguson. For example, Dr. Ferguson told the New York Times on March 16th that the potential health impacts were comparable to the devastating 1918 influenza outbreak.

    Here’s the relevant part of the article:

    Dr. Ferguson said the potential health impacts were comparable to the devastating 1918 influenza outbreak, and would “kind of overwhelm health system capacity in any developed country, including the United States,” unless measures to reduce the spread of the virus were taken.

    I’m wondering if you consider the publicity given this figure worse than Trump’s month or more of happy talk about how this was absolutely no problem in the US. What did that cost?

  7. bernard11
    March.31.2020 at 2:13 pm

    At the very least, we should recognize that exaggerated projections reported without caveat have significant potential costs.

    Indeed. And so does talk about how well-contained it all is, and how we’ll soon go from 15 patients to zero, etc. , especially when that guides policy, or the lack thereof. Since you put the criticism of Trump for “not doing enough” in scare quotes, do I take it you think it’s invalid?

