"The NYPD Is Investigating What Might Be the City's First Coronavirus-Related Homicide"

[Victim Janie] Marshall, who was at the hospital for a bowel obstruction, innocently grabbed a metal stand in a hallway near a bed where [Cassandra] Lundy, a seizure patient, was sitting around 2 p.m. Saturday, police sources said.

Lundy lashed out, complaining Marshall wasn't following coronavirus social distancing guidelines, and allegedly slugged her in the head, knocking her to the ground, according to police sources….

Lundy … has 17 prior arrests, on charges including drug possession, trespass, assault and strangulation, sources said.