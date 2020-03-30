The Volokh Conspiracy

Parents Charged with Endangering Their Children by Having Large Party at Their House

This stems, of course, from a coronavirus-related gathering ban in the town.

From Lakewood (N.J.), where there has been a good deal of noncompliance with the ban on gatherings, and police response to such noncompliance (see here and here for past incidents):

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer announced that on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, both of Lakewood, were charged with five counts of Child Endangerment in violation of N.J.S.A. 9:6-1.

On March 29, 2020, members of the Lakewood Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Alamitos Drive for a report of a gathering of people blocking the street.  This gathering was in violation of Executive Order No. 107 signed by Governor Phil Murphy on March 21, 2020, which bans gatherings of individuals, whether they be at weddings, parties, celebrations, or other social events.

Upon arrival, Officers discovered a gathering of approximately 40-50 people, including children, on the front lawn and in the street in front of the residence.  The Officers ordered the crowd to disperse, and made contact with the owners of the residence, Eliezer and Miriam Silber.  Eliezer Silber was charged with Violating Any Rule or Regulation Adopted by the Governor in violation of APP.A: 9-49h, as well as Endangering the Welfare of his five children who were at the gathering.  Miriam Silber was likewise charged with Endangering the Welfare of her five children.  They are both required to appear at a future court date in Ocean County Superior Court.

"As I have previously stated, it is my sworn duty to protect all of the residents of Ocean County.  That obligation applies across the board," stated Prosecutor Billhimer.  "My Office will prosecute any individual who defies or breaks the law, State of Emergency or otherwise.  Everyone must respect and follow the law," the Prosecutor stated.  "The men & women of the Lakewood Police Department have done an exceptional job in the face of a public health crisis. Their efforts are truly commendable," Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

The public and media are reminded that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Thanks to Larry Seltzer for the pointer.

  1. Longtobefree
    March.30.2020 at 10:54 am

    If only there was a US Constitution amendment allowing peaceable assembly.

  2. ErictheRed
    March.30.2020 at 11:07 am

    ^^^^^ This

    AND,

    Let’s just see in 2 weeks whether this party has truly endangered anything other than the Governor’s machinations on elimination of liberty.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      March.30.2020 at 11:23 am

      ErictheRed: Would you say that a parent driving drunk with a child in the car doesn’t “endanger” the child unless the child is actually injured in an accident? Or might “endangering” mean exposing the child to a substantial and unnecessary risk, even if that risk doesn’t turn into actual harm in this particular situation?

      1. Dr. Ed
        March.30.2020 at 12:01 pm

        Substantial, unnecessary, and likely risk — hence your example of the drunk driver as the presumption is that the drunk driver would otherwise inevitably crash.

        I’m not so sure you could show “likely” here…

        1. Eugene Volokh
          March.30.2020 at 12:08 pm

          Dr. Ed: Any particular instance of drunk driving is, thankfully, very unlikely to lead to a crash. And many people drive drunk on occasion for a long time without having a crash that injures a passenger.

      2. MatthewSlyfield
        March.30.2020 at 12:01 pm

        Except in this case, the substantialness of the risk is highly questionable.

  3. OyVey!
    March.30.2020 at 11:38 am

    Given that the risk to children from Covid19 is so low, protecting children was not the reason for these charges. The prosecutors would have charged the defendants with something for hosting a gathering, even if there were no children present. They are pressing child endangerment charges because the penalty is more severe. However, people routinely do things that are of much higher risk to children without being charged. As such, this is not how N.J.S.A. 9:6-1 should be used.

  4. TwelveInchPianist
    March.30.2020 at 11:38 am

    My understanding is that the bans on gatherings are designed to limit the spread of the disease, and not to protect the specific individuals in the gathering. The information currently available suggests that risk to children is fairly low.

    Having a large gathering during a pandemic is certainly risky for other reasons, and more information will certainly come out, but it’s not clear that the gathering endangered the children.

  5. Dr. Ed
    March.30.2020 at 11:49 am

    “”The men & women of the Lakewood Police Department have done an exceptional job in the face of a public health crisis.”

    The jury — the taxpayers of said Township of Lakewood — hasn’t spoken yet, and my guess is that it will be a while before the Lakewood PD gets any new cruisers. That’s what these tin-horn despots don’t realize — while their emergency powers will eventually end, the visceral contempt they have generated will remain for decades.

    The “child endangerment” charge is interesting on three levels — first that in most states, police officers are “mandated reporters” which means that they have to file a report with the state’s Child Protective people, who (at least in theory) are obligated to investigate it. That’s far worse than being arrested because Child Protective never close a file on parents — ever. So if one of those children falls off a bicycle two years from now (which does happen) and they take the child to the hospital (as loving parents do), they stand a significant risk of loosing custody of all their children on the presumption of child abuse.

    Second, the state has the burden of proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, that they actually endangered the children. That’s difficult to do because outside of drunken driving (where the presumption is that the officer prevented a crash), you have to prove that the child inevitably would have been seriously injured if the conduct had continued, but wouldn’t have if it didn’t. Hence NJ has to prove (a) that the children would have caught the Wuhan Flu if those particular people were permitted to remain assembled, but wouldn’t have otherwise.

    Third, a “by-the-book” child endangerment investigation includes a private interview of each child — in violation of social distancing rules. By a social worker who is every bit as likely to be a Wuhan vector as the guests at the verboten gathering. Which (a) raises the question of which is the greater risk to the child as well as (b)kettle pleading in that the state is concurrently alleging parental endangerment for the exact same thing the state itself is demanding (and has) the right to do.

    Hence while I see why this charge was included along with the Constitutionally-shaky other one, I think the State of NJ is going to have a fun time trying to get a conviction out of this.

    And as to the Governor, she’s essentially campaigning for her yet-unnamed opponent in the next election. People may comply with her fiats, but they aren’t going to forget their visceral resentment….

