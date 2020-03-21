"Lakewood [N.J.] Cops Break Up 17 Gatherings"

NJ 101.5 (Dan Alexander) reports:

Police on Tuesday night broke up two weddings at the Lake Terrace and Fountain Ballroom that each had more than 50 attendees…. More than 100 students were at [Mesivta of Lakewood, a Jewish high school] earlier in the week in defiance of Murphy's order closing all private and public schools in the state ….

Police also responded two a large crowd at one home and a wedding at another; the owners were "charged with maintaining a public nuisance."

Lakewood has become the epicenter of COVID-19 in Ocean County with the township having 26 of the 53 known cases in the county …..

Thanks to Josh Blackman for the pointer.