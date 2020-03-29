The Volokh Conspiracy

Writers in the Washington Post and the New York Times now agree with many other sources that masks may be useful in combatting COVID-19, perhaps because masks reduce the probability that the wearer will infect others or, at least by discouraging touching of the face, the probability that someone else will infect the wearer.

Meanwhile, writers in the Washington Post and the New York Times are beginning to describe how the economy might restart in the not-so-distant future. Neither mentions the word "mask."

At this point, we don't know for sure how well masks work, and there is a danger that masks could provide a false sense of security. If masks in fact greatly reduce transmission, however, then mask mandates will likely be part of the solution. A mask mandate is a much lesser intrusion on liberty than stay-at-home orders.

Surgical masks are not yet widely available, but apparently even DIY masks have some utility, allegedly helping to explain why the Czech Republic has modestly flattened the curve. The CDC could help at this point by encouraging everyone who must be in public or at work to wear at least a DIY mask, while still warning that the measure is not a replacement for social distancing. That might help people get used to the idea. More broadly, the government could help by focusing on mask production. For example, the federal government could promise to buy billions of surgical masks in the event manufacturers are unable to find buyers; the worst case scenario is that the national stockpile is replenished for the next pandemic.

In the longer term, more analysis would be helpful. Perhaps we'll learn more as some countries, states, and municipalities adopt mask mandates, or as masks become more popular in some areas than other. Some form of random experimentation would be especially helpful. For example, once health care providers have enough surgical masks for themselves, the government could distribute masks in randomly selected municipalities and compare growth of COVID-19 infection rates.

  1. Dr. Ed
    March.29.2020 at 12:53 pm

    “once health care providers have enough surgical masks for themselves, the government could distribute masks in randomly selected municipalities and compare growth of COVID-19 infection rates.”

    There is both an ethical and political issue involved in doing this — what do you say to the municipalities that don’t get masks, both now and if masks are shown to be effective? Trump’s already being accused of playing favorites, this would be incendiary.

  2. Lee Moore
    March.29.2020 at 1:09 pm

    I have read several pieces in the media over the past few weeks, parroting official advice that masks don’t work for the general public, but they’re always riddled with obvious non sequituurs and contradictions.

    In prime position is the argument that the general public wearing masks reduces the supply of masks to the medical profession, where they’re really needed. Perhaps so, but this is not an argument that masks don’t work to prevent, to some extent, the virus travelling from person to person in the general public. It’s totally irrelevant to the question that these articles purport to be addressing – whether masks are effective or not when used by members of the public.

    The fact that column inches are wasted on these non sequituurs indicates that the real argument that is being pushed by those who are really writing the articles – the officials briefing the journalists – is that the officials would like masks to be retained for use by the medical profession, not that they don’t work for the general public.

    In second position is the false sense of security argument. It is of course perfectly true that there may be secondary behavioral effects which outweigh the primary effect. But assuming that the current balance of advantage must therefore be that those hypothetical seconary effects do balance out the primary effect, is nuts.

    And in third position is the relentless refusal to acknowledge the obvious. If someone sneezes or coughs and they’re wearing a mask, some of what they sneeze or cough will hit the mask, and so the amount released into the air will be reduced. Likewise if someone sneezes three feet from your face, and you are wearing spectacles, some of what they sneeze will hit the spectacles rather than your eyes. And ditto mask. Or scarf. Or Magritte’s apple.

    So it has not been difficult to see that articles pushing the official view that masks are useless for the general public, are themselves useless (or worse.) If they had any validity they’d not be full of such obvious tosh.

