Possible Zoom Video Conversation, With All of You Invited to Watch and Submit Questions via Chat?
I'm toying with doing that with a couple of colleagues -- any suggestions on how to make it work?
I've Zoomed a decent amount with students and friends, but I haven't tried putting together something like this. In a sense, it would be like something at a conference—three or four people having a video conversation for a while (a conversation, not a panel with prepared presentations), and then Q & A, with questions likely submitted via chat rather than via audio.
Any suggestions on how to make it work, other than the obvious (have good participants and an interesting topic)?