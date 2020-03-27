The Volokh Conspiracy
"Senator, I Have Worked with Professors at the University of Pennsylvania," I Say
"I know professors at the University of Pennsylvania. Professors at the University of Pennsylvania are friends of mine. Senator, you're no University of Pennsylvania Professor."
For the underlying story, see here:
"When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania," Biden said. "And I've spent a lot of time—and the University of Delaware has the Biden School as well, so I've spent a lot of time on campus with college students."
Apparently Biden was given the title of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at Penn (in 2017, after the end of his Vice-Presidency), which involved him giving four speeches a year, for $390,000/year, according to PhillyMag (David Murrell).
For the underlying source of the quote, you young whippersnappers who don't know the great lines of my youth, see here.