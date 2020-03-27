The Volokh Conspiracy

"Senator, I Have Worked with Professors at the University of Pennsylvania," I Say

"I know professors at the University of Pennsylvania. Professors at the University of Pennsylvania are friends of mine. Senator, you're no University of Pennsylvania Professor."

For the underlying story, see here:

"When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania," Biden said. "And I've spent a lot of time—and the University of Delaware has the Biden School as well, so I've spent a lot of time on campus with college students."

Apparently Biden was given the title of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at Penn (in 2017, after the end of his Vice-Presidency), which involved him giving four speeches a year, for $390,000/year, according to PhillyMag (David Murrell).

For the underlying source of the quote, you young whippersnappers who don't know the great lines of my youth, see here.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Richard Smart
    March.27.2020 at 12:53 am

    So … Biden was in fact given a position with the rank of Professor? And it was not honorary, remuneration being more than a third of a million per annum? And four speeches might not be many classes, but as a former Veep he presumably is qualified to speak on Presidential practice?
    So … The Senator is, in fact, a University of Pennsylvania Professor?

    1. Eugene Volokh
      March.27.2020 at 1:14 am

      No, he isn’t in fact a professor in the usual sense of the word “professor,” just as my Juris Doctor doesn’t make me a “doctor” and a Ph.D. in botany doesn’t make one a philosopher. Universities may have various institutional (or historical) reasons to give various titles, but someone who has neither a substantial teaching role nor a substantial scholarly role at a university is not actually a professor.

      1. Eugene Volokh
        March.27.2020 at 1:46 am

        (I will add, to stave off the legions of outraged botanist-historians, that once upon a time a Ph.D. in botany might have been seen as a “natural philosopher,” but not today.)

