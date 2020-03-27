The Volokh Conspiracy

Coronavirus

Is the CDC to Blame for the Lack of Adequate Coronavirus Testing?

Reports from USA Today and ProPublica highlight CDC missteps that set back the United States' Covid-19 response.

It is generally accepted that widespread testing will be key to successful control of Covid-19. Identifying where the virus has (and has not) spread, who is infected, and who may be immune are all important. The tracing and isolation of infected and potentially infected individuals is essential if quarantine and containment efforts are to be targeted. Yet as ProPublica reports:

The lack of testing continues to be a source of deep frustration across the country, with worried patients unable to find out whether they have the ordinary flu, the coronavirus or something else entirely. The availability of testing in regions that aren't hot spots still faces an array of bottlenecks, from shortages of cotton swabs to the capacity of the labs processing the tests.

Why isn't there more testing? And why haven't we been able to ensure testing occurs where necessary? Among other things, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) focused on the development of its own test and discouraged the development of alternatives by others. This turned out to be a particularly bad misstep because the CDC's test was not particularly accurate.

A new investigative report from USA Today paints an even more damning picture of a CDC that simultaneously sought to monopolize testing while deceiving state officials about its capacity, As a consequence, parallel efforts to develop and produce tests in private labs were set back, placing the United States well behind the curve of where we needed to be.

From its biggest cities to its smallest towns, America's chance to contain the coronavirus crisis came and went in the seven weeks since U.S. health officials botched the testing rollout and then misled scientists in state laboratories about this critical early failure. Federal regulators failed to recognize the spiraling disaster and were slow to relax the rules that prevented labs and major hospitals from advancing a backup.

Scientists around the country found themselves shackled as the disease spread.

"We were watching a tsunami and standing there frozen," said Dr. Debra Wadford, director of the public viral disease laboratory in California, where some of the country's earliest patients were identified.

The nation's public health pillars — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration — shirked their responsibility to protect Americans in an emergency like this new coronavirus, USA TODAY found in interviews with dozens of scientists, public health experts and community leaders, as well as email communications between laboratories and hospitals across the country.

The result was a cascading series of failures now costing lives.

As they say, read the whole thing.

The reality is that if it were not for some of the actions taken by the CDC, and the Food and Drug Administration, the United States would have had a greater number of more reliable coronavirus tests available for use far more quickly. We might have even been ahead of the curve.

Another report from ProPublica further supplements the picture of a CDC that fumbled some of its key responsibilities, revealing some of the problems of trying to quarterback the nation's entire response from within a few expert offices.

These stories highlight that scientific and technical expertise does not necessarily translate into administrative expertise. Centralized bureaucratic structures face inherent limitations that make them brittle and magnify the costs of failure. No amount of medical expertise can overcome the Hayekian knowledge problem, and the more centralized the government response, the greater the downside risk if someone makes a mistake, such as by underestimating a threat or distributing a botched test.

Institutions such as the CDC and FDA are important, but they also have their limitations. One of the lessons from the Covid-19 outbreak thus far is that giving them to much power and responsibility can have serious negative consequences.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. jdgalt1
    March.27.2020 at 10:03 am

    If it turns out, as I believe, that this quarantine is mostly for nothing because Corona is less dangerous than the annual flu, then the government will and should lose a lot of credibility on this issue and will have a much harder time getting people to comply with the next quarantine order, whenever that may come. They’ve cried wolf.

  2. WmOckham
    March.27.2020 at 10:04 am

    Yeah, maybe. But we don’t know yet how important it is that Trump appointed a CDC director without any experience managing a public health agency. (https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/03/trumps-pick-for-cdc-director-is-experienced-but-controversial/556202/)

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.27.2020 at 10:14 am

    It pinpoints once again the difference between government and individuals: government never goes out of business. People are just as incompetent in business as in government; neither government nor business paychecks turn ordinary people into magic competent wise wizards with all the world’s knowledge at their fingerprints. But (a) multiple businesses can simultaneously work on the same goal independently, (b) businesses which screw up go out of business, freeing up their workers and other resources for better, more competent use. Government failures are covered up or doubled down on, but seldom recognized for what they are, and when they are embarrassing, they are used an excuse for blocking private enterprise trying their hand at it.

  4. PeteRR
    March.27.2020 at 10:15 am

    They were too busy trying to eliminate vaping. And private gun ownership.

  5. anorlunda
    March.27.2020 at 10:23 am

    “These stories highlight that scientific and technical expertise does not necessarily translate into administrative expertise.” IMO, that’s the crux of the issue Mr. Adler.

    I’ve read elsewhere that CDC’s sterling reputation comes from development of vaccines. That is where doctors, scientists, and engineers can best contribute. I think that CDC being scientifically dominated rather than bureaucratically dominated is its main weakness.

    It is common in recent times to criticize governments for not “following the science”. But in this case, science was not the critical asset. CDC needed clerks to track and organize the messages coming in from outside. CDC needed project managers to envision rapid scale-up of testing.

    What do clerks and project managers do when there’s no pandemic needing their skills? They make trouble.

    In my own field (power), I see public service commissions that regulate utilities staffed with a ratio of 400 lawyers per 1 engineer. Because of that, they are extremely weak in responding to certain needs. IMO, that’s analogous to CDC’s problem.

  6. O Tempora
    March.27.2020 at 10:23 am

    FDA and CDC both failed in a predictable (and predicted) test of their core responsibility to protect public health in a disease outbreak. Trump couldn’t do better to demonstrate leadership in this matter than by demanding the resignation of the directors of these two agencies, and in the case of CDC especially, directing it to terminate any of its activities other than the control of and response to infectious diseases. No more diluting its focus and resources on matters like gun control and workplace safety. Where is the accountability for this immense failure?

Please to post comments