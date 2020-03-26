Coronavirus

We Need Every Doctor and Researcher We Can Get Right Now. It's Time to Cut H-1B Visa Red Tape.

Highly-skilled immigrants can contribute to the fight against coronavirus if we let them.

|

Say ahhhhh!
Breathe free (Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom)

President Donald Trump has said he is directing federal medical bureaucracies to cut any red tape that might be hampering new tests and better drugs to fight the novel coronavirus. While he's at it, he should direct immigration bureaucracies to do the same. America can't afford to spurn scientific talent right now.

The H-1B visa program that allows companies to hire foreign technical talent has always been woefully inadequate. The annual visa cap—65,000 for professionals and 25,000 for foreign students graduating from American universities—fills within weeks of opening every April. That means companies that don't land a visa have to wait another year when they can play the lottery again.

Most hires can't simply sit around, so they leave for better climes elsewhere—especially Canada, which has become a popular destination for spurned H-1B applicants. Now more than ever, the coronavirus crisis means the U.S. and the world can't afford to let this happen. Whatever the case for restricting travel by infected foreigners, foreign researchers developing treatments and foreign health care professionals fighting to save American lives should be allowed to stay in the country if they are here and fast-tracked in if they are not.

That will require Trump to undo the damage his administration has done to America's ability to recruit talented foreigners and put more welcoming policies in place.

Thanks to Trump's 2017 Buy American and Hire American directive, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service massively increased the red tape for the H-1B program. Why? Because it wanted to ensure that immigrants wouldn't land any job that an American can do—never mind that STEM graduates have been in short supply for years with jobs going a-begging. To this end, it started issuing twice as many "requests for evidence," requiring employers to furnish even more documentation than usual that they absolutely needed a foreign-born worker for a job. And it started rejecting more applications. The upshot has been more delays and denials.

The denial rate for new H-1Bs in 2016 before Trump's directive was 10 percent. Last year? 24 percent. Worse: H-1B renewals used to be a pro-forma matter, but now they are being treated like new applications. So their denial rate has spiked from 4 percent in 2016 to 18 percent in the first quarter of 2019. This means that foreigners who have been living and making vital economic contributions for years are being suddenly asked to pack up and leave.

Given how much the health care sector relies on them, the coronavirus-era cost of kicking these folks out will be measured not just in dollars and cents but in deaths and illnesses.

America's medical work force—doctors, researchers, teachers, administrators—has about 12.4 million people. More than one in six of those people are foreign-born. About 16 percent of registered nurses are foreign-born. Some 278,000 doctors in America have international medical degrees. That's 27 percent of all the doctors in the country. Foreign physicians and surgeons constitute 12 percent of America's total doctors.

And foreign medical professionals tend to be concentrated in underserved and poor areas that are likely to be worse hit by COVID-19, given that these folks have fewer means to stockpile for months and hunker down.

In areas with the highest poverty levels, where more than 30 percent of the U.S. population lives, nearly a third of all doctors are foreign-trained. Of all those serving areas where per-capita income is less than $15,000 per year, upwards of 42 percent are foreign-trained. These doctors are also more likely to serve African Americans, Hispanics, and other nonwhite populations.

Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, flew in 42,000 health-care workers from outside the province to supplement those who contracted the virus and fell sick. It would be sheer insanity for the U.S. to spurn a single health-care worker in the same circumstance.

Foreign medical professionals aren't the only ones the country needs right now. Ppermanently defeating the virus will require vaccines and cures, and tapping the best and brightest from everywhere will be crucial in developing those.

The Cato Institute's David Bier has estimated that the eight major U.S. biomedical or pharmaceutical companies currently working on coronavirus obtained 11,000 H-1Bs and green cards from 2010 to 2019. Their hires included biochemists, biophysicists, chemists, and 2,801 statisticians who will be vital in understanding the epidemiological spread of the disease. No doubt these numbers would have been bigger had the Trump administration not denied so many visa requests.

One of the companies that Trump identified as working on a promising cure when he touted his initiative to cut the FDA's onerous testing requirements was Gilead. But Gilead needs freedom not just from FDA rules but from nonsensical visa rules. In Bier's sample, Gilead alone obtained green cards for 235 immigrants and H-1B visas for 9,085 temporary workers. No doubt that number would have been even higher if the Trump administration wasn't denying visas in record numbers.

The Trump administration isn't just attacking the H-1B program to keep out foreign talent; it is clamping down on other channels as well. Immigrant doctors who have volunteered for the Army can no longer obtain expedited security clearances, because the Trump administration killed the program that allowed their applications to be fast-tracked and is now subjecting them to extreme vetting. Even as Army medical units are being mobilized to assist in hard-hit areas, the Pentagon is forcing trained immigrant pulmonologists and epidemiologists to pick up trash, The Washington Post reports.

A recent ProPublica investigation showed that in the last few years, the National Institutes of Health have been asking federal investigators to probe ever more foreign researchers at American universities for allegedly failing to disclose their collaborations with universities abroad. Chinese researchers have been an especially big target, out of fear that they are handing over privileged research to state universities in China. One University of Florida chemist who was thrown out of the country is now back in China working on a coronavirus test.

Some of these concerns might be justified, but the last thing that America needs right now is a brain drain. The Trump administration should not only relax overall H-1B rules, it should create special visa programs to expeditiously recruit talent in the race to conquer coronavirus. It should also do what Sen. Mitt Romney (R–Utah) suggested during his failed presidential bid: staple a green card to the diploma of every foreign student graduating from an American university. It makes zero sense for America to train foreign students only to lose them to other countries.

Now more than ever, America needs to hang on to its innovative capacity that immigrants have played a major role in building. Americans'—and others'— lives might depend on it.

A version of this column appeared in The Week.

 

NEXT: Nearly 3.3 Million Unemployment Claims Due to Coronavirus Economic Meltdown

Shikha Dalmia is a senior analyst at Reason Foundation.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!
    March.26.2020 at 11:08 am

    Bring in more sick people!

    1. azad
      March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

      I just bought a brand new BMW after having made $6375 this past one month and just over 12k last 4 week. This is the best and most financially rewarding job I’ve ever had. I actually started this few Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 74BUCKS p/h… Read More

    2. Mother's lament
      March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

      I was wondering how Shikha was going to worm an ‘open borders’ column into the Covid-19 pandemic. Particularly since isolate and contain has become the new zeitgeist.

      That said, the Special Pleading in this article really is spectacular.

      1. Overt
        March.26.2020 at 11:44 am

        But you have to appreciate the message: “The US should poach doctors from poor countries”

        1. Jerryskids
          March.26.2020 at 12:04 pm

          If India – and every other country in the world – has a lick of sense, they’re cancelling the H-1B visas from their end.

  2. Ron
    March.26.2020 at 11:09 am

    Can’t they do research in their home countries are they not as civilized and advanced as the U.S., they must be otherwise they wouldn’t be so good at it already. In reality we have plenty of research going on now the only limit has been regulations on types of research and note a Nevada governor wants to even limit the type of medicine to use without being a doctor

    1. Ron
      March.26.2020 at 11:10 am

      BTW I read teh title and guessed who wrote it and so no need to read it either

      1. Brian Patronie
        March.26.2020 at 11:48 am

        Bingo!

  3. Ra's al Gore
    March.26.2020 at 11:13 am

    Yea, lets get more dependent on the whims of foreign governments for our medical care. Good plan. And when China tells our researchers and nurses to come back home or their families get it, what then?

  4. llwimn
    March.26.2020 at 11:14 am

    Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website… ——HERE……. w­­­w­­­w.n­­­­­e­­­­­w­­­­­b­­­­­o­­­­­x­­­3­­­.­­­c­­­o­­­m

  5. MollyGodiva
    March.26.2020 at 11:23 am

    The statement that there are not enough STEM workers for the available jobs is false. The issue is not to few STEM applicants, the issue is that the companies are too picky about who they hire. Companies are unwilling to train new hires and will reject applicants if they don’t have ALL the skills. Even skills that would only take a few weeks to lean. Companies are very picky about what degree you have. If the job is for a BS degree, and you apply with a PhD, they will trash the application quickly. And also there are really just not that many jobs. I have been told by recruiters in STEM jobs that they get so many applicants that sometimes they only look at some, choosing those at random. I have a PhD in Nuclear Engineering and I can’t find a job (the industry was good when I entered grad school). With a little training I can do a wide range of STEM jobs, but I can’t even get to phone interviews. I know other STEM people in the same boat. We don’t need more immigrants, we need the companies to hire and train those already here.

    1. MollyGodiva
      March.26.2020 at 11:25 am

      I could even do epidemiology research, the mathematics of disease transmission is similar to what I did my dissertation on, and I can do wet lab work with some training.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

      Companies inflate the requirements for the job to say no Americans are available.

      Make the visas available at auction and let companies bid on them. We’ll see just how necessary they are if they aren’t a gift.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        March.26.2020 at 11:33 am

        That’s…actually a great idea.

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        March.26.2020 at 11:34 am

        I can’t resist: similar to proposed carbon markets?

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.26.2020 at 11:37 am

      You sure know how to trash an agenda…nice work.

  6. Ken Shultz
    March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

    Remember that Reason post from the other day accusing politicians of using the coronavirus to push for policies they were already pushing for anyway?

    Apparently, there’s a lot of that going around.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.26.2020 at 12:06 pm

      Practically an epidemic of special pleading.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.26.2020 at 11:37 am

    The #TrumpVirus has made it more obvious than ever that unlimited, unrestricted immigration is the only sensible policy.

    #OpenBorders
    #(ESPECIALLYDuringAPandemic)

  8. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.26.2020 at 11:38 am

    Shikha does not let a crisis go to waste, does she?

  9. mad.casual
    March.26.2020 at 11:43 am

    Ppermanently defeating the virus will require vaccines and cures, and tapping the best and brightest from everywhere will be crucial in developing those.

    I’m certainly no subscriber to the ‘millions will die’ sensationalism, but the sun will burn out before this virus is permanently defeated and that’s only a mild hyperbole.

  10. Adans smith
    March.26.2020 at 11:54 am

    So, we need to import more doctors from countries that need all they can get now? What am I missing. Still virus free in my county and the surrounding here in the hill. Seems to be good to be a deplorable now a days.

  11. Longtobefree
    March.26.2020 at 12:02 pm

    A quick look at the headline and author, and the article reads itself.
    Still looking for the rationale of ‘only if they are in the USA can they actually think and publish’.

Please to post comments