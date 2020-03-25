The Volokh Conspiracy
"From Now On, Reusable Bags Are Prohibited and All Regulations on Plastic Bag Bans Are Lifted"
Says Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, presumably for the duration of the pandemic emergency.
From WCVB.com; thanks to InstaPundit for the pointer. "Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had previously announced the same measures in the city," and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu had announced the same 4 days ago.