"From Now On, Reusable Bags Are Prohibited and All Regulations on Plastic Bag Bans Are Lifted"

Says Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, presumably for the duration of the pandemic emergency.

From WCVB.com; thanks to InstaPundit for the pointer. "Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had previously announced the same measures in the city," and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu had announced the same 4 days ago.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Mr. Jwpvysig, Jr.
    March.25.2020 at 8:36 pm

    Bwahahahahahaha! Gasp! Bwahahahahaha! ????????????

  2. sam123
    March.25.2020 at 8:37 pm

    Even independent of covid-19, those tote bags are vectors for infections. People won’t wash them and will rest them in areas prone to infections (subway floors as I have seen personally). Plastic bags are a godsent despite what the virtue-signaling governors and state legislatures have said.

  3. Brett Bellmore
    March.25.2020 at 8:45 pm

    That which is not mandatory is prohibited. But they swap places periodically?

  4. Dr. Ed
    March.25.2020 at 8:51 pm

    These are all local (municipal) bans and I’ve been trying to get the local town to do this for the past three weeks — the research indicates that the Wuhan Virus can live on these bags for three days. I don’t know how Baker has the authority to overrule local ordinances, but he did.

    The bigger issue is New Hampshire closing its borders — that would screw Maine as without going through Canada, it’s impossible to get to Maine without going through NH, and the Canadian border is closed.

