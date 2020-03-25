The Volokh Conspiracy

Federal Court: Now Is Not the Best Time to Ask Courts to Resolve "Minor Differences"

In Harnois v. Univ. of Mass. at Dartmouth (D. Mass.), plaintiff sued alleging wrongful Title IX discipline, and largely defeated a motion to dismiss. He eventually agreed to settle for $50,000 in damages plus $20,000 for attorney fees, but is trying to revisit the settlement on the grounds that the agreement left him responsible for tax payments, which he thought would not be part of the deal. Here is Judge Richard G. Stearns' order on Monday:

The court regrets what apparently is a misunderstanding grounded in the tax consequences of the settlement agreement in this case. Tax consequences are not ordinarily a matter in which the court involves itself given the unique personal circumstances that typically attach in matters of tax liability.

As the parties are no doubt aware, the court is presently engaged by a public health emergency statewide and national in scope related to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, all civil and criminal cases have been stayed for at least 60 days by order of the Chief Judge with only criminal matters involving urgent liberty interests being heard.

The court will turn its attention back to this case and others of similar magnitude in due but likely distant course. In the interim, the parties may wish to set aside their minor differences over implementing a reasonable settlement agreement in deference to the public interest in permitting the court system to function without unnecessary distraction.

  1. The Turtle Dove
    March.25.2020 at 9:41 am

    This is a clear case, concededly, but we seem to be edging perilously close to the “when the civilian courts are open and functioning” line of Milligan.

    Mr. D.

  2. Rossami
    March.25.2020 at 9:50 am

    Most times I am skeptical of a judge’s attempts to pressure parties to settle. This time seems reasonable.

    It is, however, completely unnecessary. If judges would enforce a workable loser-pays system, the parties would have an incentive to keep quibbles like this out of the court in the first place.

  3. bernard11
    March.25.2020 at 10:04 am

    to revisit the settlement on the grounds that the agreement left him responsible for tax payments, which he thought would not be part of the deal.

    I don’t understand what happened or why it’s the court’s business in any event.

    Did he not ask that question before agreeing to the settlement? Seems obvious to do that.

    Did his lawyer misinform him?

