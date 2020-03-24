The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 24, 2009
3/24/2009: Citizens United v. FEC argued for the first time.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/24/2009: Citizens United v. FEC argued for the first time.
Congress should loudly and unanimously reject this insanity.
The coronavirus outbreak offers another view of the limits of central planning.
The big unknown is how many people are infected but aren't counted in the official numbers because their symptoms are mild or nonexistent.
The government botched the early response to coronavirus, so why expect it to grow in competence now?
One way of getting a perspective on the magnitude of the problem, at least today, and in what seems to be the hardest-hit country.
This modal will close in 10