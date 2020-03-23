The Volokh Conspiracy

PA Governor: Marshmellow Peeps are "Life-Sustaining," production can continue during COVID-19 Emergency

Designating candy as "life-sustaining," but not constitutionally-protected firearms, is irrational

peeps-biggest

Tom Wolf, the Governor of Pennsylvania maintains that licensed firearm dealers are not "life-sustaining" businesses. Therefore, they must shutter during the COVID-19 emergency. But, thankfully, the Peeps factory in Bethlehem, PA can remain open. Yes, the popular marshmallow candy is "life-sustaining."

Regardless of what the nutritional facts are on the side of a box of PEEPS, the marshmallow treat's producers in Bethlehem believe that it's an emotionally healthy necessity and therefore, an essential business.

Just Born, the company behind PEEPS as well as Mike & Ikes, Hot Tamales and more, sent out a statement in the wake of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's order for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close down in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Food manufacturing falls into the "life-sustaining" category, which includes PEEPS.

This sort of evidence would help the Supreme Court summarily conclude that the Governor's policy is completely irrational. Caetano v. Massachusetts provides a guide. That case declared unconstitutional Massachusett's ban on stun guns. But the two-page per curiam decision did not wade into Heller's unresolved issues.

Here, the Supreme Court could simply say that Pennsylvania's distinction of what is, and is not "life-sustaining" cannot survive even rational-basis review. Indeed, other states have designated firearm dealers as "essential." Stay tuned.

H/T David Sokasits

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Dr. Ed
    March.23.2020 at 11:18 am

    Massachusetts RINO Governor Charlie Baker just did the same thing — gun sales are not on his five page list….
    https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-essential-services/download

    I want to know how a list like this isn’t inherently arbitrary and hence a violation of the 14th Amendment.

    1. ReaderY
      March.23.2020 at 11:30 am

      By this argument, government can never do anything because anything it could do could be debated and has an element of arbitrariness to it.

      If we were invaded, ordering soldier A to face an attack and soldier B to stay behind and cook the meals is completely arbitrary. A better classification system might have resulted in the reverse order.

      But human actions are inherently imperfect. The 14th Amendment simply does not require perfection. And that means it doesn’t require perfect rationality or perfect freedom from arbitrariness. The fact that you or I might disagree with one or more items on or off the list doesn’t make it a violation of the 14th amendment.

      1. Dr. Ed
        March.23.2020 at 11:51 am

        The orders to soldiers come under the UCMJ and are completely different — I’m not going to say exempt from Constitutional protections but essentially, largely so.

        My position is that ANY list is a content-based violation of the 14th Amendment, that the government CAN’T do this.

        So what if it is an “emergency”? The DPRK (North Korea) declared an emergency and is simply shooting anyone with the Wuhan Virus. Is that where you want to go?

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          March.23.2020 at 12:01 pm

          Any list in this situation or any list in general? Because either doesn’t make any sense. There are always going to be categories in government. Think about the most basic: convicts stay inside prisons and non-convicts don’t. That’s obviously not a Fourteenth Amendment violation.

          1. Dr. Ed
            March.23.2020 at 12:14 pm

            Any content based list of similar businesses — note my emphasis on “content based.” Your example of incarceration is completely different because convicts and non-convicts are not — but if Black convicts were in prison and White convicts weren’t, there would be a 14th Amendment issue (and memory is there were).

            My point is that all similar businesses must be treated the same — that there is no “health” reason to shut down gun stores while leaving cigar stores open.

            1. LawTalkingGuy
              March.23.2020 at 12:20 pm

              So bakers need capital requirements and bankers need food safety requirements? Or in a health emergency, the government must keep strip clubs open if it doesn’t shut down private hospitals?

    2. Dr. Ed
      March.23.2020 at 11:34 am

      “Workers who support the manufacture and distribution of forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper, and other wood products.”

      Like the manufacture of bark mulch is “essential”, but gun sales are not. And of course:

      “Workers that provide services for or determine eligibility for public benefits such as subsidized health care,food and feeding programs, residential and congregate care programs, shelter, in-home supportive services, child welfare, juvenile justice programs, adult protective services and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals (including family members).”[emphasis added]

  2. ReaderY
    March.23.2020 at 11:23 am

    Last time I checked the only things firearms were good for was the destruction of life.

    Have we really gotten to the point where people are so twisting reason that adherence to their ideological predilections trumps even the dictionary meaning of words?

    Why, yes we have.

    It’s not even my way or the highway. It’s my way or the lunatic asylum.

    You could argue that the 2nd Amendment involves a compelling interest and a pandemic isn’t a sufficient compelling interest or a ban isn’t sufficiently narrowly tailored. You’d be running against precedent – The 2nd Amendment might be at most a heightened interest, and courts have traditionally given authorities a fair amount of leeway in articulating responses to pandemics.

    But to argue rational basis? Really?

    Words have loose meanings. “Food” is clearly necessary for life. But it has to have some boundary. Candy is arguably within it. One can always disagree with classifications at the margins. Every classification system is like that.

    But that hardly makes the classification irrational. Whether candy really ought to be classified as a food for this purpose or not, guns certainly aren’t a good.

    1. ReaderY
      March.23.2020 at 11:24 am

      Guns certainly aren’t a food.

      1. Dr. Ed
        March.23.2020 at 11:54 am

        Guns PROVIDE food….

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          March.23.2020 at 12:08 pm

          On the same scale as food production? How many pounds of food will be generated by newly produced handguns?

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.23.2020 at 11:30 am

      Last time you checked was wrong. There are several million defensive gun uses every year, most of which involve just scaring the would-be malfeasors away.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        March.23.2020 at 11:54 am

        But the defensive use is premised on its ability to destroy human (or animal) life. Guns make destroying life easier. That’s their function. Just because it can be used to ward off threats doesn’t make it any less true. If guns did not exist at all, killing would probably be more difficult for everyone.

        1. Dr. Ed
          March.23.2020 at 11:56 am

          Including rabid animals.
          Including Coyotes that attack children. (Yes, it happens.)

          1. LawTalkingGuy
            March.23.2020 at 12:06 pm

            Okay?

    3. Dr. Ed
      March.23.2020 at 12:06 pm

      It’s called the “Bill of RIGHTS”, and if the Second can be ignored in “an emergency”, then why not the Fourth, Fifth, and or Eighth?

      WHY can’t Trump simply set up machine guns along the Mexican border (as Mexico has done on its southern border) and shoot everyone attempting to illegally enter the country? Hey, it’s an “emergency” and we don’t want sick people crossing the border…

      And you do know that the Trump administration is attempting to abolish the Writ of Habeas Corpus — because of “the emergency.” Do you support *that*?!?

      You are making the “half pregnant” argument — it is either OK to ignore the US Constitution because of an “emergency” or it isn’t — but if you ignore part of it, you ignore all of it.

      BTW: Are you familiar with how Cuba contained AIDS? If you are, somehow I suspect you aren’t in agreement with doing that….

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        March.23.2020 at 12:09 pm

        No one is saying you can’t keep or bear the arms at the moment, There is simply a temporary pause on manufacturing. In a country with more guns than people, accessing them for those who want them should not be that difficult.

        1. Dr. Ed
          March.23.2020 at 12:16 pm

          Any content based list of similar businesses — note my emphasis on “content based.” Your example of incarceration is completely different because convicts and non-convicts are not — but if Black convicts were in prison and White convicts weren’t, there would be a 14th Amendment issue (and memory is there were).

          My point is that all similar businesses must be treated the same — that there is no “health” reason to shut down gun stores while leaving cigar stores open.

          1. Dr. Ed
            March.23.2020 at 12:18 pm

            And I’m only talking about gun SALES, not manufacturing (which is shut down).

  3. Jason S
    March.23.2020 at 11:29 am

    It’s food. There’s a rational basis for allowing food production to continue ahead of just about anything else. And it’s not illogical for the government to decline to decide what foods are so nutritionally unimportant as to shut down production. Peeps, while nutritional junk, are loaded with calories.

    I think you could come up with better examples, such as allowing recreational cannabis stores to remain open.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.23.2020 at 11:32 am

      What it really points out is the irrationality of central planning, and the stupidity and infelixibility of government in general. Government may be good for some things, but it is not good at emulating the markets it has corrupted and destroyed.

    2. Dr. Ed
      March.23.2020 at 11:46 am

      OK, from the Taxachusetts list:
      “…road and line clearing and utility relocation…”

      The routine trimming of trees/brush and relocating (not replacing) telephone poles. This is not essential (hint, it isn’t done in the snow).

      “Workers who support the operation, maintenance and public safety of state parks, forests, wildlife management areas…”

      And counting the Loons really doesn’t quite meet that criteria, either. NB: Policing (i.e. “public safety”), yes — but putting up trail markers and raking leaves?!?!

  4. arpiniant1
    March.23.2020 at 11:55 am

    Well, duh, peeps are a food group…..

    No seriously, I could possibly see that shutting down peeps would mean the gov’t has to parse which food type items are necessary, and which are not.

    As far as guns being a necessity, if they are a necessity, then probably money is quickly on its way out as meaningful, and this is all over, and I don’t see any of that coming. If you are spending limited funds on another gun, you are really not the sharpest tool in the drawer

    I think even without most business closures, this is pretty moot.
    My phone isn’t ringing, and I unlocked the door so UPS can shove stuff through, but not much coming

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    March.23.2020 at 11:57 am

    You’re killing it with right-wing cranks, Prof. Blackman, but wrecking prospects for respect or achievement in the American mainstream.

    I see Gov. Wolf periodically. I will consider whether to pass along your criticisms as he attempts to manage current circumstances. . . but if he requests the insights of an obscure, inexperienced professor from a third-rate law school, I’ll be sure to provide the information and give you credit.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      March.23.2020 at 12:12 pm

      Eh, I think Prof. Blackman’s relentless self-promotion may have lifted past “obscure” (at least among law professors). I believe a major periodical recently published an op ed of his, for instance.

  6. QuantumBoxCat
    March.23.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Where is the link for Gov. Wolf’s statement that marshmallow peeps are life sustaining? The headline, as written, indicates the governor made such a statement specifically pertaining to Peeps, but I can’t seem to find it.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      March.23.2020 at 12:12 pm

      Perhaps Josh is being intentionally misleading here?

