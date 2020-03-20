The Volokh Conspiracy

Trying to Get a Handle on the Cost and Benefits of Covid-19 Containment Measures

The focus of public discussion has been on lowering mortality (and to a lesser extent morbidity) rates, and a lot less attention has been focused on the countervailing costs of drastic containment measures. A friend of mine sent me what I consider at least a decent framework for thinking about such questions, though of course the results one gets determines on assumptions for which we lack sufficient data to have any certainty about. I've posted, with permission, below what my friend sent me. I would add one more thing: when I've raised such issues with people, they raise the question of unlikely but at least remotely possible worst-case health scenarios. I counter that we also have to consider unlikely but at least remotely possible worst-case economic scenarios, such as the shutdowns plus government intervention causing a massive long-term contraction, or, alternatively, hyperinlation:

Someone needs to do a cost-benefit analysis for the containment measures being considered and in some states (like my own) implemented. The benefit, obviously, is saving lives that would otherwise be lost due to CV19. The cost is drastic reductions in economic activity, which will result in loss of life as well as reduced quality of life. For harsh enough and lengthy enough measures, the latter will eventually outweigh the former. I haven't seen anyone do this math yet, so I'm going to take a stab.

To do the math, I'll have to make a lot of assumptions, and you may disagree with some of them. That's fine. I'm just trying to wrap my head around the problem with some actual numbers. But if you want to challenge my assumptions, please suggest better assumptions so that you (or I) can redo the math and see what changes.

For this kind of analysis, government regulatory agencies typically put a value on human life. This will offend some people, but refusing to do so results in absurd conclusions, such as shutting down activities with levels of risk that normal people willingly accept on a daily basis in their everyday lives. So what's the value of a human life? Agencies are not consistent, but the range is usually somewhere between $5 million and $9 million.

Now, how many lives will be saved by the measures in question? I don't know. The answer depends on infection rates, fatality rates, and the efficacy of social distancing and other measures. It also depends on the capacity of the healthcare system—the whole "flattening the curve" argument. But it's definitely wrong to consider all deaths as the potential benefit of containment measures, because many deaths will happen regardless. We have to consider the reduction in deaths. According to one estimate I found, the overall number of deaths could be around 480,000 in the US. Let's assume that the containment measures will reduce this by half, meaning 240,000 lives. That's the potential benefit.

Now consider the costs. Let's focus on GDP (which means we're ignoring any human cost in terms of lost personal contact and so on). Let's suppose the containment measures will reduce GDP by 50% for one quarter of the year (or equivalently, by 25% for half of the year, or by 12.5% for a whole year). I don't really know if this is a reasonable assumption. Maybe a lot more of the economy can just operate on autopilot. But when everyone not in an "essential profession" is told to stay home, reductions of this magnitude don't seem out of the ballpark. The GDP of the US is about $21.5 trillion, so based on the above reduction, the cost of the containment measures would be about $2.7 trillion.

Dividing that $2.7 trillion cost by 240,000 lives saved, we get a cost per life of about $11.2 million per life—which is beyond the high-end estimate of the value of a human life used by regulatory agencies.

What happens if we change the assumptions? Depends on which ones we change, obviously. If we halve the GDP loss, then containment measures will pass the cost-benefit test after all. On the other hand, if these measures only save half as many people, or 125,000, then they will be even more unjustified. Feel free to sub in your own numbers to see what you get.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Dr. Ed
    March.20.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Actually, it’s a tad more morbid than this — in this case, you also have to take into account life expectancy of those whose deaths you prevent.

    The “value of a life” calculation is based on random persons, while the people who are dying from the Wuhan Virus have serious underlying health issues, which would otherwise have killed them in the near future. Hence the value of the life is that time the person has left before imminent death from the other condition.

    Yes, this time is of great value — but it isn’t the same as the person who has 30-40-50-60-70 years left to live. And that needs to be recognized — your valuation is way too high.

    And then the stress of confinement will be causing deaths. Deaths from high blood pressure & stroke, deaths from domestic violence, and deaths from all the mental health issues it creates.

    1. Dr. Ed
      March.20.2020 at 1:35 pm

      And as this only is going to delay — not prevent — the spread of the virus, the only lives that are actually saved are those that would be lost due to the shortage of medical resources.

    2. librarian
      March.20.2020 at 1:52 pm

      Think of the gigantic amount of wealth created if there were mandatory euthanasia for anyone with a terminal disease or in a long term care facility.

  2. Longtobefree
    March.20.2020 at 1:36 pm

    Solid prediction: there will be fewer deaths over any time period you choose from this form of the virus than from abortion.
    So why the panic?

    1. NToJ
      March.20.2020 at 1:46 pm

      I know you thought this was very clever, but it demonstrates (efficiently) why the moral arguments against abortion are unpersuasive. The deaths of blastulas are not concerning to anyone besides nosy busy bodies.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        March.20.2020 at 1:54 pm

        Abortions are not confined to to the blastula stage which ends before the woman will have missed her period.

      2. M L
        March.20.2020 at 2:10 pm

        I’m glad we’ve determined that the value of human life is contingent on whether its termination is concerning to anyone (setting aside that you excluded 50% of the population from “anyone”). I look forward to the euthanasia of millions who have no friends or relations.

  3. NToJ
    March.20.2020 at 1:41 pm

    This is the right way to approach the problem and policy solution options. I think there’s some gaps in reasoning.

    You want to compare apples to apples. For deaths, you don’t just take the total number of dead from COVID. You would want to know how many would die from COVID but for some containment measure. (Because if some of the people would die in any event, containment has no utility at least for that subset of people.)

    But you need to apply the same rigor to the economic evaluation on the costs of containment. You don’t just find out the costs of containment and measure against that. You have to know the costs of containment compared to economic loss in a non-containment world. That’s going to take the form of (1) normal loss of GDP that you’d expect even in the absence of COVID (if any) and (2) loss of GDP associated with non-containment and the rapid spread of COVID. 240K additional dead in the US is going to have a rather dramatic effect on GDP as well, even if the dead are clustered around the elderly.

    It’s an insanely hard calculus to make and requires generalists. Economists are only going to see economic effects. Epidemiologists are going to be more focused on the spread of disease.

