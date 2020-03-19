Regulation

Federal 'Fair Housing' Policy Set for a Major Overhaul 

The new rule would ask localities receiving federal funding to report on their housing market outcomes and propose concrete steps for improving affordability.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sent a major rewrite of federal fair housing regulation to Congress in late December.

The proposed rule would ask localities receiving federal housing funding to report on their housing market outcomes and then to propose concrete steps for improving housing affordability. Localities that either have affordable housing or see housing become more affordable over a five-year period could be rewarded with additional grant money and other incentives. The department told Congress it would "focus remedial resources and potential regulatory enforcement actions" against the lowest-performing jurisdictions.

The rule is a marked change from the one issued by the Obama administration in 2015, which required HUD grantees to collect voluminous amounts of demographic data and then use that data to craft plans on combating racial segregation and concentrated poverty. The Trump administration argues that regulation was "overly burdensome" in their requirements and "too prescriptive" in its desired outcomes.

The new rule is light on details, and its early circulation has already provoked intense debate.

HUD's proposal "incentivizes a race to the top among localities based on housing affordability and availability and then offers a chance to put some teeth behind that," says Michael Hendrix, the director of state and local policy at the Manhattan Institute. But others argue it is much too narrow and actually weakens the federal government's enforcement powers. "The proposed rule entirely ignores the essential racial desegregation obligations of fair housing law," Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, told The Washington Post.

Solomon Greene, a researcher at the Urban Institute and a former HUD staffer who helped craft the 2015 rule, says focusing narrowly on affordability misses the many ways that obstacles to fair housing can present themselves. "When talking about affordable housing from a fair housing perspective, you have to look at [what's] affordable for whom," Greene says. "Using a lens that looks at affordability from the perspective of protected classes is absolutely important and seems missing from the proposed rule."

Demanding local governments take specific actions on land-use planning is a huge intrusion of federal authority into a policy area that was once held to be the domain of cities and states, but Hendrix cautions against making the perfect the enemy of the good. So long as these grant programs exist, he says, they should at least be administered in a way that encourages better, freer housing policy. "So much of what this new rule points to is a more market-oriented approach to housing, which is what we should all be pushing for."

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Illocust
    March.19.2020 at 6:22 am

    Nice, fair article that gives credit where it is due while pointing out what good next steps would be. I’ll have to keep an eye out for this author’s name.

  2. Adans smith
    March.19.2020 at 6:22 am

    How about demanding states and cities respect property rights. Let people buy, build and sell with very little interference. And get the hell out of agriculture too.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.19.2020 at 7:09 am

    This is a bad idea. The Obama administration rightly focused on demographics, because if you donot force diversity on the evil clinger land loards then they will avoid the progress society needs. Us culture warriors need to ram this diversity down the necks of the clingers! I have a better housing pricing policy based on intersectionality.
    1. Establish a baseline rent
    2 You take off 7% of the base rent for every catigory of oppressed people you fall into, including but not limited to lgbtqgc, black, Mexican, the Rev kuck, native American, socialist, progressive, enviromentalist other non clinger groups
    3. Add 10%rent for the following. White, male, the Rev Kirk, straight, republican, libritarian, and other clinger groups that have engaged in systematic oppression.

