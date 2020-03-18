Coronavirus

Tyler Cowen Thinks Coronavirus Could Be This Generation's World War II

Tyler Cowen on why the private sector could provide the best response to the coronavirus, why the government should go big anyway, and how the current crisis could help America reinvent itself.

|

ichphotos196056
(Imagine China/Newscom)

How exactly should we respond to the threat of COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has, in a matter of weeks, upended much of daily life across America and the world? In many ways, the answer to that question depends on just how big of a threat you think it is. And George Mason University Economist Tyler Cowen thinks it's a very big threat indeed.

"I think there's a good chance…that this becomes like this generation's World War II," he tells Reason, "a totally formative event that shapes how people see the world." This is a once-in-a-lifetime emergency, and Americans need to be "prepared for it being very serious." Cowen, for his part, has been "devoting pretty much all of my efforts every day to putting the United States in the best possible position to respond."

For Cowen, that means a two-track approach—one private, one public. First, through the Mercatus Center, the libertarian think tank he chairs, he's sponsoring the Emergent Ventures Prizes, an extensive set of financial rewards for innovators, explainers, and responders whose work helps to combat the virus. There are prizes for journalism, for social media analysis, for policy, for social distancing innovations, and for rapid treatment plans. The prize pool starts at $1 million, and he's soliciting donations to make it even larger. 

"The purpose of the prize is to incentivize and also get money to people who are solving the problem, and in fact they're doing so well or they're so busy they wouldn't have time to apply for a grant or even know that it existed." With a rapidly spreading virus, time is of the essence, which makes prizes a particularly valuable form of incentive. 

"By some estimates," Cowen says, "the number of actual cases [of COVID-19] could be doubling every five to seven days. The longer we wait, the harder it gets to address the issue. So the nice thing about prizes is their start-up costs are very low—you just announce the prize."

Cowen says he's already given out at least one of those prizes, and although he wouldn't provide a name, he said it was to "people who just literally needed money to make a purchase transaction so they could start building testing kits."

For Cowen, the prizes are an important extension of his belief that the private sector has a substantial role to play in responding to the crisis. What's more, he argues, is that it already is.

"I think big business has actually done phenomenally well," he says. "If you look at Amazon, Walmart, many other American businesses, they were not necessarily expecting this to be as dramatic as it was. But they had the size, the scope, the scale, the talent to pull off provisioning Americans in a major way. Internet providers, Zoom or Skype, which is now owned by Microsoft. Those have been the essential backbone of our adaptation." 

That's the first track. But Cowen is an economist and a studious analyst of American politics and policy. And he's trying to make a difference there as well. 

Cowen recently released a brief outlining what he calls "the best economic plan against the coronavirus." In it, Cowen calls for a package of measures, from expanding unemployment insurance to reducing tariffs to loosening labor rules to sending every American a check for $1,000—a giant fiscal stimulus that Cowen acknowledges would "mean a much higher budget deficit and higher inflation rate." 

Cowen doesn't relish this outcome. With deficits already set to run more than $1 trillion annually for the foreseeable future, he says "we were already taking a big chance, which made me nervous. We're now taking a much bigger chance in what is a more fragile global economy. But I think you have to ask what are the relevant alternatives." The goal, he says, is "to do those things that infringe upon liberties the least" and to avoid even worse policies down the road. Spending that results in tax hikes, or that somewhat increases the existing risk of a debt crisis, he argues, presents "a relatively low degree of harm." 

"We already have taxes," he says. "It's bad if they're higher in the future. But we're not locking people up, we're not nationalizing sectors of the economy. We're not ruining that much." Without an infusion of cash into the economy, there's a risk of systemic meltdown: large numbers of people who can't pay their rent, who can't get food, and resulting problems with the court system. And that, in turn, could result in policy responses that are even worse. "I think you would end up with a lot more government than if you just send people some amount of money now."

And yet, the recent history of emergency policy interventions, from 9/11 to the financial crisis, suggests that rapidly introduced, large scale interventions often have significant drawbacks—at best, as with the stimulus plan passed under President Barack Obama, they work less well than intended. But in many cases, as with the creation of the Transportation Security Administration, they leave legacies of dysfunction that can linger on for years. 

Cowen doesn't disagree. And he doesn't necessarily think that this time will be different. "I think it's absolutely fair to expect policy will get worse and that will be with us for a long time," he says—under any scenario.

And yet he sees a glimmer of hope. For even if much of the response to the current crisis is flawed or misguided, it might also help wipe away some of the policy detritus of decades past. As an example, he points to the Trump administration's recent announcement that doctors would be freer to conduct patient visits online, over internet video services. "In essence, telemedicine is being deregulated," Cowen says, and as a product of the current sense of urgency, "it can just happen. I think it's possible, probably even likely, it just stays that way forever." 

Beyond that, he points to universities that are doing more of their classes online. A substantial reform of the Food and Drug Administration, whose old regulations and procedures gummed up initial efforts to develop testing for the coronavirus, is now likely. "I don't know how far that will go, but I would say there's at least a scenario where we reinvent ourselves. And at least in some areas, but certainly biomedicine, I think we'll be freer and more able to do things than we would have been without this crisis." 

Once again, Cowen brings up World War II as the precedent. America faced a "very difficult, very tragic, pretty terrible set of choices with different details, different tradeoffs." The war, he says, "did restrict liberties in significant ways. I don't just mean people fighting, but just Americans at home having their consumption restricted or their opportunities limited. But nonetheless, America in the 1950s was a much freer place in the world as a whole, was much freer than if we had done nothing."

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: March 18, 2018

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ursula barthz
    March.18.2020 at 9:20 am

    During a pandemic, it is best to close and spend time with Sexcontacten Noord Holland

  2. John
    March.18.2020 at 9:23 am

    Someone needs to explain to Cowen not everything offers bigger lessons or is a justification for whatever your hobby horse is. Now, it isn’t World War II. World War II lasted over six years and killed 40 million people and left large parts of the world in ruin. This is going to last a couple of months, will kill less than a million, and cause people to spend more time at home with their pets. It is not going to shape how they see the world except maybe to decide China sucks and we are better off not trading with them. And I don’t think Tyler is going to like that very much.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2020 at 9:27 am

      Note the URL

      Coronavirus Is China’s Chance to Weaken the Liberal Order

      https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-03-17/coronavirus-is-making-china-s-model-look-better-and-better?srnd=opinion

      Only a few weeks ago, when the impact of the coronavirus was still heavily concentrated in China, the dominant narrative was that Beijing was once again the new “sick man of Asia.” Now, the theme seems to be that the coronavirus shows just how badly America’s relative power and prestige have fallen. After 2008, this perception led to a surge in China’s willingness to defy the U.S. and its friends and allies in the South China Sea, in international institutions, and in negotiations on global responses to climate change. No doubt the coronavirus will stimulate new Chinese efforts to displace and discredit American leadership in global affairs.

      1. John
        March.18.2020 at 9:31 am

        That no doubt came directly from the Chinese government. I mean literally word for word. The major media in this country is almost entirely on the Chinese payroll. One of the upshots of all this is that people are finally noticing.

        And the US is coming out of this just fine. The ironic thing is that propaganda like this hurts the Chinese cause. This just pisses people off and makes them trust China less and more receptive to ending our economic ties to them. But the Chinese government is so insecure right now and its people so disgusted with them and close to revolt, that China has no choice but to get it’s media agents to publish puff pieces like this that can then be fed back to their own population as proof of the government’s strength and the futility of resisting it. Like all totalitarian governments, the Chinese are more afraid of their own people than they are of us.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2020 at 9:28 am

      We’re witnessing Beijing’s attempt to scrub its culpability for the pandemic from the world’s memory. Chinese Communist propagandists declare, “China is owed a thank you for buying the world time” and the New York Times dutifully repeats it.

      After covering up the novel infection and unleashing it on the world, Beijing’s rulers bought up the world’s supply of protective gear and respirators. Then they sell these critical goods to Italy while portraying themselves as the heroic humanitarian savior of the world, not unlike a pyromaniac who takes credit for calling the fire department…

      …Beijing has a plan to gain ground after the setback it experienced from the Wuhan virus. It is deploying all its resources – industrial, economic, and information – to achieve its goal. Remember that when you hear “respected voices” such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers or the Peterson Institute for International Economics call for lifting tariffs on China…

      1. John
        March.18.2020 at 9:33 am

        That Times article was by some guy that no one can find anywhere else on the internet and had never heard of who claims to be “a writer living in Beijing”. If we had an honest Department of Justice, they would be opening investigations of the Times and the Atlantic as well as various pundits like Anne Applebaum for being unregistered agents of the Chinese government. They are not shilling for the Chinese for free. They are being paid. And if they are being paid, they are agents of a foreign government and are required by law to register as such.

    3. Idle Hands
      March.18.2020 at 9:31 am

      These people have already caused more economic damage they know. We’ll be lucky if we aren’t at 20% unemployment by the end of the month. This is not a matter of turning a switch back on either. they’ve wrecked it over what will be a slightly higher than average flu season.

      1. John
        March.18.2020 at 9:35 am

        You have very little faith in markets. First, it is not damaging the economy that much to cause 20% unemployment. Second, to the extent it has, it is mostly just creating pent up demand. Lots of people are working from home or on leave and getting paid and have no where to spend their money. When this ends in a few weeks, and it will, they will immediately run out and spend all the money they hadn’t over the previous weeks. It will be a mini version of what happened at the end of World War II when all of the “experts” were convinced the end of the war was going to wreck the economy and instead there was a boom.

        1. Idle Hands
          March.18.2020 at 9:46 am

          Your underestimating how much businesses exist on the margins and how many people exist on hourly wages. Not everyone works a gov job or one they can do at home. I own a construction firm that mostly all we do is build outs those projects have all been delayed two months, no restaurants impact food suppliers and alcohol sales and their employees aren’t getting paid. The ripple effects are just starting. The hospitality industry is wrecked it’s going to take months to recover if not a year. That is just due to the gov. actions I’m not even talking about the panic the press and gov have worked people into to convince them to stay home that’s not going away over night either.

          1. Reginald
            March.18.2020 at 9:53 am

            I think maybe you’re just scared and panicked.

            Also

            We’ll be lucky if we aren’t at 20% unemployment

            We won’t even come close to half that, 20% is the most outrageous chicken little syndrome I’ve ever seen

            1. Idle Hands
              March.18.2020 at 9:56 am

              it’s not panic it’s pessimism, how much of the economy is hospitality or servicing/supplying the hospitality industry. How much money do you think businesses carry on hand? I just think a ton of people are completely ignorant to how small businesses work, there’s not just a pot of money somewhere.

              1. Reginald
                March.18.2020 at 9:58 am

                You say potato, I say panic. Because let’s be real, it looks like panic.

                And not to be rude, but please stop assuming that because people disagree with you that they are ignorant. I’m a small business owner, and I’m well aware of the conditions you mention, I simply disagree with your prognostication.

                1. Idle Hands
                  March.18.2020 at 10:06 am

                  okay. Good I hope your right. I just don’t see any of the politicians or chattering class doing anything to stand up for us or using the slightest bit of caution for some of the draconian measures they are banding a round with no clear end dates in sight. It seems like a giant dick measuring contest to see who can look like they are handling this the best as opposed to any kind of sensible strategies or long term thinking of what kind of economy is going to emerge out of this.

          2. John
            March.18.2020 at 9:54 am

            I fully understand that businesses exist on the margins. But the ripple effects that you talk about go both ways. When things go up the ripple effects reverse. This is why the business cycle never ends in permanent or even long term depression unless the government steps in and makes it that way.

            And where I live at least people don’t seem to be staying home that much. The streets are still pretty busy. And people will go out as soon as the restrictions are lifted because they want to and the lifting of the restrictions will give them a rationalization for doing it.

            Until the coming of antibiotics in the 1940s, things like strep throat were untreatable. Yet, we managed to build modern civilization in spite of this. The reason is that people adjust to whatever the risk is and get on with their lives. They have to. There is no other choice. They are not going to stay in their houses forever and give up their way of life. They are not going to do so over a flu that has at most a 5% fatality rate.

            1. Idle Hands
              March.18.2020 at 9:58 am

              okay. I hope your right. I’m not worried about the flu. I’m worried about the lather and draconian measure the gov has taken and everyone is just alright with for something that is not going to kill more people than a regular flu season.

  3. Don't look at me!
    March.18.2020 at 9:24 am

    When will we stop acting crazy about this?

    1. John
      March.18.2020 at 9:25 am

      In a week or two when it warms up and people realize that the world isn’t ending.

      1. Idle Hands
        March.18.2020 at 9:40 am

        I hope your right if this goes longer than a month were looking at another great depression.

        1. John
          March.18.2020 at 9:42 am

          I don’t think it is going to go that long. In two weeks the CDC is going to revise its guidelines. When that happens most things will return to normal. The one thing about something that grows exponentially; you know fairly quickly whether you have contained it. If people are not overwhelming the emergency rooms in two weeks, the thing is largely contained.

          1. Idle Hands
            March.18.2020 at 10:02 am

            this thing has been here for months, it was already too late, what your seeing is a spike in testing for this thing that was already here and probably just disregarded by most as the regular flu. What people die if we didn’t know or classify this corona virus would have been considered just part of a regular flu season but a larger than average one .

        2. Weigel's Cock Ring
          March.18.2020 at 10:00 am

          Another great depression is the entire goal for the anti-Trump left. Which unfortunately describes about 90% of the governement-media complex that is now virtually imprisoning us in a totalitarian death grip.

          And it’s really pathetic when smart people who should (or do) know better are contributing to the mass hysteria. A substantial percentage of people who get this virus show no symptoms whatsoever. The virus is already massively more widespread than we’re being led to believe, and the true mortality rate is WAY lower than we’re being led to believe.

          1. Idle Hands
            March.18.2020 at 10:08 am

            I honestly can’t believe how many people seem to be so gungho for what is basically martial law. All I can think of is the journalistic class all work from home and don’t go out anyway so their lifestyles and living are largely unaffected.

  4. John
    March.18.2020 at 9:25 am

    http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2020/03/17/wow-stunned-cnn-offers-rare-praise-trumps-leadership-after

    CNN now praising Trump’s performance. In other news Spock now has a beard.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.18.2020 at 9:33 am

    “How exactly should we respond to the threat of COVID-19”

    By allowing unlimited, unrestricted immigration, of course!

    #OpenBorders
    #(EvenDuringAPandemic)

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2020 at 9:34 am

      Satire, yes.

      Saying that, if Mexico goes to C19 Hell, good luck running Democrats on an “open border/’free’ healthcare for all” platform. We’re all staying home to avoid flooding the US healthcare system. Dems want to import a flood?

      1. John
        March.18.2020 at 9:39 am

        Exactly that. And that is why the Democrats creating panic over this is going to blow up in their faces. All people being panicked over this is accomplishing is getting people to realize how insane open borders actually are. Moreover, by making it sound worse than it is, they are giving Trump a free pass. No matter what happens, it is almost certainly not going to be as bad as Democrats and the media have gaslighted people into expecting, which guarantees that Trump’s performance as President will exceed expectations.

        I think that is why Trump is being so over the top in his response. Like Democrats he too sees an opportunity in a crisis. If the Democrats want to panic the public over this, let them. Then act like it is a crisis and go to 11 in the response. And when it turns out not to be a crisis, Trump can then take credit for solving it.

        The Democrats really are Wiley E. Coyote when it comes to Trump.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          March.18.2020 at 9:47 am

          The left’s emotionally and physically abusive relationship with the rest of us (walk on eggshells or we lose our s*it/don’t make us – Antifa – hit you) has given them no reverse gear. The have whipped up an army of kids who know basically nothing (an educated population would have laughed at the NY Time’s “Red Century” series) and have lost control of the monster they made.

          The Dem establishment is going to get eaten first. Hopefully that warns the rest of the country what the left wing mob is really like.

  6. Rich
    March.18.2020 at 9:45 am

    The goal, he says, is “to do those things that infringe upon liberties the least” and to avoid even worse policies down the road.

    IOW, do nothing?

  7. Guy who doesn't care
    March.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Tyler Cowen Thinks”

    Don’t care.

  8. John
    March.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    James Lileks on how desperate urbanists are to pretend that the suburbs and the country are not safer from pandemics.

    If you are in a first-ring rambler with a lawn, are you as likely to get COVAD from a neighbor who lives next door on the other side of the fence, or a neighbor who touches the elevator buttons, the communal washing machine, the door handles in the lobby? Are you less likely to get the bug if you drive in your car to a large grocery store once a week and stock up because you have extra room, or take a subway to a small, crowded store daily because you haven’t room to store things, and don’t have a freezer?

    There are all sorts of advantages to the things they don’t like. It’s okay to admit it. I’m not expecting they will.

    http://lileks.com/bleats/archive/20/0320/031820.html

    Urbanism is just a variety of the leftist religion that has taken over the fields of city management, planning and architecture. Facts don’t matter when weighed against faith.

  9. Ken Shultz
    March.18.2020 at 9:52 am

    If this virus is this generation’s anything, it may be this generation’s drug war.

    It took decades for average Americans to realize that there is precious little they can do to stop people from consuming cannabis. It doesn’t matter how much money the government spends. It doesn’t matter how much law enforcement gets involved. It doesn’t matter how harsh you make the criminal penalties. There isn’t anything the government can do to stop people from consuming cannabis.

    The coronavirus will be like that. There isn’t anything we can do stop novel viruses from emerging in various parts of the world and making their way to the USA, and if it’s sufficiently novel and contagious, there’s precious little the government can do to stop the spread once it arrives–except get out of the way of private actors creating and distributing a vaccine.

    Plenty of people already know there isn’t much that the government can do to solve these kinds of problems, and those of us who already know this are less likely to be the cause of additional problems caused by government actions that don’t do anything about the virus itself. This may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back on nationalized healthcare. It shouldn’t be.

    1. John
      March.18.2020 at 10:06 am

      That is not true. Not every outbreak is this one. The government has stopped the spread of many pandemic threats. Ebola for example. They didn’t stop this one because it has a low mortality rate and often shows no or few symptoms in carriers. It is impossible to stop a virus like that. Not every virus or pandemic threat is like that.

      Second, the lesson of this is that in an emergency you cannot count on other countries to trade with you for emergency supplies. No country is going to sacrifice their own people to trade with you to save yours. So, you better be able to produce some things domestically when something like this happens.

      Like Cowen you are convinced every event supports your ideology and biases. Sadly, they don’t. This one in fact undercuts nearly all of your assumptions about there being no downside to international trade under any conditions.

  10. lap83
    March.18.2020 at 9:52 am

    If coronavirus is the worst thing to happen to this generation, then dammit…Nick Gillespie would be right. The virus will usher in an age of decadent internet loafing

  11. SIV
    March.18.2020 at 10:00 am

    we’re not nationalizing sectors of the economy

    Just education, healthcare, housing…

    1. John
      March.18.2020 at 10:08 am

      I don’t see how housing is nationalized. Education has been. Healthcare to a greater degree than housing but less than education.

Please to post comments