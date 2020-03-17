Russia

Russia's State Duma Votes To Reset Putin's Current Term, Allowing His Re-election in 2024

The amendment lets Putin stay in power until 2036.

|

(Kremlin Pool/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Vladimir Putin officially solidified his grasp on power last week when the State Duma, Russia's lower legislative chamber, voted unanimously to pass a constitutional amendment modifying the structure of presidential term limits. Putin will be allowed to once again run for office in 2024, when his current term is set to expire, and stay in power for two consecutive six-year terms.

The amendment was introduced by Valentina Tereshkova, former astronaut and current Duma member of the United Russia Party. She implored the Duma to reset Putin's previous presidential terms, allowing him to seek re-election without the restrictions of constitutional law.

Additionally, the amendment would give the president stronger veto power and the authority to appoint different members of the cabinet at will, without altering the government's overall structure. The president could also gain the ability to become a lifelong senator if he chooses not to run again for office.

Russian policy experts have speculated how exactly Putin will retain his authority in the coming years. Some thought that Putin's new placeholder might be former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, who was appointed as the new prime minister in January after Dmitry Medvedev resigned. Shortly after news of the resignation broke out, Putin had proposed a constitutional amendment that would shift some power from the executive branch to the Duma.

Yet it looks like Putin decided to forego democratic formalities altogether, seizing power in the most direct way possible. The Russian constitution is written not to give power to the people but to give power to the people who already have it, prominent libertarian activist Mikhail Svetov wrote on Twitter.

The Kremlin has reached the finish line on formalizing Russia's corporate state, Yabloko Party Leader Grigori Yavlinsky wrote on Facebook. By nullifying Putin's current presidential term and altering how constitutional amendments are passed, Putin can overcome any remaining legal obstacles to permanent rule.

The proposed amendment contradicts the basic tenets of the Russian constitution, said Kirill Rogov, a senior research fellow at the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy, in an interview with Echo of Moscow Radio. The Duma is illegally trying to implement it, he said, making Putin's move an effective coup d'etat.

A coalition consisting of Russian opposition leaders, human rights activists, and constitutional law experts submitted an appeal to the European Union asking for advice on how to move forward. The appeal's authors urged Russian citizens to publicly express their dissent towards the amendment, which would "strengthen the undemocratic vertical of power…and narrow down the autonomy of local self-government."

If Putin stays president until 2036, he will have been in power for 36 years, longer than even Stalin's rule. Russia's constitutional court continues to spurt out legal jargon designed to confuse the public, but the underlying message remains clear: Putin's autocracy has no further need to continue even the illusion of democracy.

Masha Abarinova is a Burton C. Gray journalism intern.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    March.17.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Czar Putin. Who cares?

    This guy is an ex-KGB tyrant and the Russians get what they deserve if they let this clown remain in power forever.

    Freedom isn’t free.

    1. grb
      March.17.2020 at 12:23 pm

      I agree. If a free nation allows a clown to remain in power they get what they deserve. Freedom isn’t free. Let’s hope the U.S. does better…..

    2. Nardz
      March.17.2020 at 12:48 pm

      Putin has been a great leader for Russia, this is a wise move.
      Russians don’t do anything but autocrats.
      The West hates Putin for not buying their bullshit, being a nationalist (instead of globalist) whose loyalty is to the country he leads rather than the international ruling caste, and for reversing the globalist rape of Russia overseen by Yeltsin.

  2. Longtobefree
    March.17.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Does he realize he cannot get Trump elected after 2024?

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      March.17.2020 at 12:08 pm

      Activate the clone!

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      March.17.2020 at 12:13 pm

      Which is why he is grooming Gabbard as his next asset.

  3. Jerryskids
    March.17.2020 at 12:11 pm

    I’ve heard that as one of his first moves, Putin plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and use his emergency powers to cancel the US presidential elections.

  4. MiloMinderbinder
    March.17.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Is the common consensus among libertarians (or even Libertarians) that the gov’t shouldn’t be limiting who people can vote for? No term-limits. No 22nd Amendment. If the Russians want 36 years of Putin, who is Reason.com to say they are wrong?

    1. Dillinger
      March.17.2020 at 12:28 pm

      >>No term-limits. No 22nd Amendment. If the Russians want 36 years of Putin…

      word.

    2. grb
      March.17.2020 at 12:40 pm

      IMHO, expecting consensus or consistency from Libertarians is a fool’s errand. You can argue that’s not very different from other political philosophies, but consistency is Libertarianism’s biggest selling point : It’s simple-answer-to-everything template for answering any question. Libertarians love feeding everyday problems into the wood-cog gearwork of their Answer Machine and pointing with gleeful delight if something particularly perverse pops out the other end. But I’ve always had the impression that big issues always bend towards their inclinations, all logic be damned. Kinda of like how your hand guides a Ouija board marker to the right answer even without conscious intent….

    3. Rossami
      March.17.2020 at 12:42 pm

      I don’t think there is consensus among libertarians on that point. There are some who argue that term limits are an infringement on liberty – specifically, the right to vote for whoever you want. There are others who argue that term limits are a speed bump for government and therefore tend to enhance individual liberty.

      Based on my observations of the term limits experiment in Ohio, term limits do reduce the power of elected officials but the power vacumn is immediately filled by unelected bureaucrats. Power did not, as we were promised, devolve to the people.

      That said, I don’t think there are any libertarians supporting how Putin is pushing this change through. Libertarians still believe in the Rule of Law.

  5. creech
    March.17.2020 at 12:26 pm

    One would think the guy would like to retire and enjoy the billions he has stashed away in safe havens around the world. Yes, he loves power and palace intrigues but sooner or later he gets knocked off his perch by a younger, tougher challenger and others who want to get the old man out of the way.

    1. grb
      March.17.2020 at 12:52 pm

      My theory is much of Putin’s petty mischief and evil is caused by his frustration over finding something to do. Consider : He destroyed all his political opposition, but at the cost of corrupting Russia’s freedoms, politics, media, and judiciary. He enriched himself and his cronies, but at the cost of hardwiring corruption into the very core of the country’s economy.

      So he’s secure and rich – his associates fat & happy – but getting there made his nation a third-world-level mess. What’s left except nationalistic bluster and petty malice?

    2. Ragnarredbeard
      March.17.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Thing is, guys like Putin can’t “retire”. Look at the history of dictators and emperors. In the entire history of Rome, only one emperor retired from office; and he had to live 300 miles from Rome. Other dictators who have been pushed from power have not fared well. Amin, Duvalier, Noriega, etc.

      Putin has to stay in power so he doesn’t get arrested in the middle of the night and suicided in jail. Hell, he couldn’t even trust his main crony, Medvedev, to stay bought.

  6. SMP0328
    March.17.2020 at 12:46 pm

    Putin should just be honest and have the Duma pass the following amendment:

    “All preceding provisions of this Constitution are hereby repealed. Vladimir Putin is hereby declared to be the Tsar of the New Russian Empire and shall possess all governmental authority.”

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.17.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Once we have a Democratic White House again, the US will finally take the fight to Russia — with military force, if necessary. Putin won’t know what hit him. He won’t even want to stay in office until 2036 after getting his ass kicked for a few years by President Biden.

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

