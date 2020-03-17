Coronavirus

Stop It With the Coronavirus Curfews Already

Self-imprisonment orders from panicky politicians are not a prudent way to flatten the curve.

|

PhilMurphy
(Phil McAuliffe/Polaris/Newscom)

Now that sports have been effectively canceled, there is apparently a new competition afoot in this coronavirus-cursed country: Politicians vying to see who can impose the most freedom-infringing clampdown in the name of flattening the curve.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday evening "strongly suggested" a statewide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions made only for emergencies and "essential travel," whatever that means. For now, this designation falls short of an official order, resting instead in the vaguely threatening legal zone of strong discouragement, though the governor has literally promised "more draconian steps" in the future.

The move came concurrently as a "shelter in place" order for the 7 million residents of six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, who are now permitted to leave their own homes only "to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential business or government services." Violating the order is a misdeameanor that—according to the order!—"constitutes an imminent threat and creates an immediate menace to public health." Don't worry, though; San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that cops will be taking a "compassionate, commonsense approach" to enforcement.

"We're absolutely considering that," New York City's clownpants mayor Bill de Blasio added this morning.

It is worth thinking this stuff through a bit more than your average politician. I sit squarely on the worst-case-scenario side of the spectrum and have been practicing the kinds of social distancing de Blasio is only belatedly preaching, but there are a least four main commonsense objections to curfews that arise even before you start considering the constitutionality and massive economic impact of it all.

1) Shutting most everything down creates real shortages, not just the no-toilet-paper-at-Whole-Foods kind. The more people and industries you order locked down, the more supply chains get broken, the more stores shutter, the fewer goods are available. We all still need stuff, even if we're sitting indoors all day. And in cramped, big cities like New York, where living space is at a premium, there is frequently neither storage space nor predilection for stocking up on weeks' worth of food at a time.

2) Compressing the commercial day will mean more people shopping together in close quarters. The smart play until now among germaphobes has been hitting up the local Rite Aid in the wee small hours. Mayors, county executives, and governors are increasingly foreclosing that option.

3) Law enforcement has more urgent priorities than policing the free movement of citizens. At a moment when National Guard reservists are being called up to build emergency ICU capacity, do we really want available man/womanpower scaring peaceable residents straight?

4) Human beings do not have a limitless capacity for self-imprisonment. We are about to see a lot of resentment from the healthy Youngs about how they no longer have jobs or the ability to make student loan payments because of draconian governmental measures to combat a disease disproportionately affecting the Olds. But even setting that aside, in the absence of V-1 bombs flying overhead, people are eventually going to bust out of their containment. Setting up legal regimes in contravention of human nature is a recipe for all kinds of trouble.

How do these curfews and mandatory quarantines end? No really, how do they? What does success look like? When is the "emergency" over? We see very little acknowledgment that these questions are even relevant, let alone attempts to answer them amid the cascade of competitive shutdowns.

I, too, urgently hope that people mostly stay the hell away from each other over the coming weeks. But not at gunpoint, and not in such a way that creates new and perhaps even worse pathways for unhealthy behavior. Let's be careful out there both personally and governmentally.

NEXT: Trump's Tariffs Weakened America's Hospitals. Then Coronavirus Hit.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. I'm Not Sure
    March.17.2020 at 1:09 pm

    Violating the order is a misdeameanor that—according to the order!—”constitutes an imminent threat and creates an immediate menace to public health.”

    As opposed to- say… shitting on the sidewalk?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.17.2020 at 1:22 pm

      Coronavirus is cutting into their cholera and typhoid numbers.

  2. shortviking
    March.17.2020 at 1:11 pm

    Finally someone here is saying it

    1. Ron
      March.17.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Came here to say the same i hope no one obides by these rules. our town is even closing parks. outdoors in the fresh air is the best place to be not closed up in doors. Are they fools or purposely trying to make it worse

  3. Sevo
    March.17.2020 at 1:13 pm

    You kill the economy, you kill some people; that’s the way it works.
    BTW, the US death toll now stands at 85 people. We are shutting down major portions of the economy over what amounts to a Chicago gang-fight.

  4. Kivlor
    March.17.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Won’t someone think of the shekels!?

  5. Downloadapks
    March.17.2020 at 1:20 pm

    Great post thanks for sharing.

  6. Overt
    March.17.2020 at 1:20 pm

    It is about fucking time!

    Hallelujah. If the world starts to accept this as the new normal, we no longer need to worry about the marginal liberty infringements of a tariff or immigration restriction. A government that has general support from the public to confine people to their homes and shut down businesses to reduce a tiny, tiny risk is a government that can get away with a whole host of shit, just as long as they can get people reasonably afraid.

    I get that there may be cases where limited quarantines may be justified. But in this case, we are protecting some vulnerable people by locking down the entire country- unseen costs be damned.

    Imagine if instead of blanket imprisonment of the public, what if the Government instead spent resources identifying the most at risk, and providing them the support and resources they need to self isolate?

    1. Zeb
      March.17.2020 at 1:45 pm

      Then what would all the petty authoritarians do with their raging curfew-boners.
      But seriously, that is absolutely the scariest thing about this whole mess. Let’s destroy personal freedom and the economy with reactive measures that are probably too late so we can control something that doesn’t seem to be particularly worse than a typical flu strain.

    2. Jerryskids
      March.17.2020 at 2:12 pm

      But how else are politicians going to demonstrate how much they care and how eager they are to Do Something? And the fact that it so wonderfully advances the interests of the Total Surveillance State is just the icing on the cake. Somewhere, Erich Honecker is weeping over what might have been if only he had been smart enough to invent the coronavirus.

  7. Cynical Asshole
    March.17.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Don’t worry, though; San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that cops will be taking a “compassionate, commonsense approach” to enforcement.

    Meaning that they’ll “compassionately” tase and pepper spray you and then after you’re writhing in pain on the ground they’ll stomp your groin because it’s just “commonsense” to always “re-stomp that groin.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2020 at 1:29 pm

      And then pack everyone into jails like sardines.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      March.17.2020 at 2:12 pm

      If I lived there, I would be taking an armed and hostile approach to law enforcement violating my constitutional right to peacefully assemble.

  8. Jahfre Fire Eater
    March.17.2020 at 1:22 pm

    The measures will end when people generally ignore them and publicly scoff at them. This circumstance provides a great opportunity for testing the limits of enforceable edicts.

    1. MikeT1986
      March.17.2020 at 1:33 pm

      The perceived enforcability is going to be high because a lot of this legislation is not necessary. People were choosing to do these things in many cases out of good will/self interest/peer-pressure, so the law is often following behavior.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        March.17.2020 at 2:03 pm

        People are doing it voluntarily. Attitudes change when it’s forced for an extended length of time.

        As much as Phil Murphy wants to lock everyone in their homes, eventually people start saying “Fuck you, I’m from Jersey”.

        1. MikeT1986
          March.17.2020 at 2:05 pm

          Agreed, I think however this will provide many in government a false data point in how much they can impose though, which could be dangerous at a later point.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      March.17.2020 at 2:09 pm

      I dont live in one of the tyrannical Lefty states but if I did, I would driving one of my APCs around after curfew.

      Martial Law ain’t happening with this cough due to cold. if these Lefties want Martial Law, then we’ll refresh the Tree of Liberty with the blood of patriots and tyrants.

  9. mamabug
    March.17.2020 at 1:23 pm

    Finally, someone is asking the right questions. My state is shut down due to 48 deaths, over half related to a single location containing a highly vulnerable population. At this point, more people have tested negative (93%) than positive for even having the virus.

    Right now, people are operating off of a combination of fear for themselves and good will towards their community. I give it two weeks before people start asking if the risk of not paying their mortgage is greater than the risk of someone in their household becoming critically ill from this. At that point, all bets are off.

    1. MikeT1986
      March.17.2020 at 1:29 pm

      And some of us happily live socially distanced lives as is. Though my perception of that might be warped by being in Engineering.

  10. Case of the Mondays
    March.17.2020 at 1:25 pm

    Well I’ll give Welch this one. People were hating Trump for being Orange Hitler for 3 years. Now they are claiming he’s not being authoritarian enough. They literally hamstrung him for months with impeachment, and now complain he’s calling it a Chinese virus.

    Fuck the media and Democrats and all their supporters.

    1. Zeb
      March.17.2020 at 1:49 pm

      Then there is NPR’s favorite survey result of the day. Apparently Democrats think we’re all going to die unless the government saves us and Republicans and independents think it’s no big deal (my unserious summary).

      Which sounds to me like democrats are pussies who won’t think for themselves.

      1. Longtobefree
        March.17.2020 at 1:52 pm

        Funny thing; it sounds to me like the democrats are using the (manufactured) crisis to impose the stuff by executive orders they can’t get through legislative channels, and the republicans are the pussies for not pushing back hard.

        1. Zeb
          March.17.2020 at 1:54 pm

          That too. Which is not too surprising.

          Though I think you are thinking more of officials and I of ordinary voters.

      2. MikeT1986
        March.17.2020 at 2:07 pm

        I wonder if that accounts for region and urbanization?

        The danger is much more serious in the urban cores, and more densely populated (and typically bluer) areas than in less densely populated.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.17.2020 at 1:26 pm

    1. Governor Murphy looks like he shaves with a belt sander. Seriously, he’s one of the ugliest things you’ll ever see.

    2. Next up – more gun restrictions! If everyone’s quarantined, then you don’t need a gun for self-defense or hunting! You know, the only 2 reasons you need a gun for!

  12. Dillinger
    March.17.2020 at 1:27 pm

    >>But not at gunpoint

    gracias. free assembly.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.17.2020 at 1:32 pm

      That alone should invalidate all these orders, but hey, it’s New Jersey.

      1. Dillinger
        March.17.2020 at 1:49 pm

        it hurts that I loved New Jersey so much.

  13. blogging
    March.17.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Avoid crowded spaces, avoid gatherings, don’t got to the club where you normally go to, reduce travel, try to avoid unnecessary travel, don’t [do] your usual things in terms of going to the shops unless you absolutely have to… https://wikicreatorsinc.com/

  14. JFree
    March.17.2020 at 1:37 pm

    this would be a wonderful opportunity for libertarians to build the channels to COMPETE with this sort of top-down governance.

    Of course it’s also a wonderful opportunity just to sit back and whine

    1. Harlem Heat
      March.17.2020 at 2:12 pm

      What would that entail you fucking moronic cunt?

      HURRRRR GO OUT AND GET YOURSELF BEATEN OR KILLED BY THE COPS OR YOU’RE A USELESS PUSSY DURRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

      1. Harlem Heat
        March.17.2020 at 2:13 pm

        By the by, what are you doing besides bootlicking every authoritarian you can find and shitting your pants 30 times a day about how you’re going to die from an illness with a .5% mortality rate?

      2. JFree
        March.17.2020 at 2:25 pm

        Come and see the violence inherent in the system. Elp elp I’m being oppressed

  15. The Glibertine Party
    March.17.2020 at 1:38 pm

    Coerce people now or death will coerce you. Just pretend your local state and city governments are Big Businesses and lick those boots, unless Libertarianism is a suicide pact.

    1. Zeb
      March.17.2020 at 1:52 pm

      Oh My God We’re All Going To Die!

    2. Harlem Heat
      March.17.2020 at 2:15 pm

      Be careful fuckwad, the bottoms of those boots are filthy dirty. If you keep licking them like that you’re liable to increase your risk of dying from coronavirus from 1 in a hundred million to 1 in 10 million.

  16. JohannesDinkle
    March.17.2020 at 1:39 pm

    My wife and I are old. We got all the stuff we needed three weeks ago and live out in the open country, where we will stay at home. Let all the younger people get the virus, get sick, and then develop herd immunity so that we can get out and about later safely.
    Vaccine is better, but having immunity by having had the thing is a second best.

    1. Echo Chamber
      March.17.2020 at 2:07 pm

      this guy gets it

  17. Eddy
    March.17.2020 at 1:40 pm

    I’m not an infectious-disease specialist, and don’t play one on TV.

    I can see politically how a disease which threatens old people is going to get the attention of powerful government and business figures – guess what age range many of them are?

    1. Harlem Heat
      March.17.2020 at 2:16 pm

      COVID19 is the final solution to the Boomer problem.

      1. Eddy
        March.17.2020 at 2:19 pm

        OK, that took my remark a bit too far.

        There are plenty of people who aren’t (yet) old but know people who are, so my snark might be considered a bit over the top, but compared to your joke my comment looks innocuous, to thanks I guess.

  18. Longtobefree
    March.17.2020 at 1:50 pm

    Seems reasonable; I guess the virus is union and refuses to work around the clock?

  19. loveconstitution1789
    March.17.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Now that sports have been effectively canceled, there is apparently a new competition afoot in this coronavirus-cursed country: Lefty Politicians vying to see who can impose the most freedom-infringing clampdown in the name of flattening the curve.

  20. Echo Chamber
    March.17.2020 at 2:13 pm

    We can all participate in the 15-day bend the curve theater, but after that? Are we really going to destroy the economy for 3 or 4 (or 18) months? The old and sick are the ones at risk. Build a wall around them and let everyone else get back to work.

  21. GroundTruth
    March.17.2020 at 2:16 pm

    Been thinking about item 2 for a bit – we need longer store hours, not shorter, more trains, not fewer. Yes, they will be more expensive, but people will get what they need or where they need to go with less interaction with others.

    How does a curfew help?

    But it’s interesting look at numbers. Italy, with the highest rate of infection is still less than 1 case per 2000 people and most of Europe is running less than 1 per 5000. It sucks if it’s you, and sucks even worse if it’s your father or mother dying, but the odds are really pretty good, so far. Not that it’s like the odds of dying in a terrorist attack (essentially zero), but even 1 in 17,000 (China) are pretty strong that you’re should be worrying about something else.

    1. Harlem Heat
      March.17.2020 at 2:18 pm

      Not that it’s like the odds of dying in a terrorist attack (essentially zero)

      9/11 killed 35 times more Americans in one day than this virus has so far in 3 fucking months.

  22. jdd6y
    March.17.2020 at 2:17 pm

    Wow. An actual solid analysis in Reason. Nice job, Welch.

  23. DEdwards
    March.17.2020 at 2:18 pm

    Ninety Americans die every day in car crashes. Why no calls for everyone to stay off the roads? Why not shut everything down to avoid those deaths? You can’t wash your hands and practice basic hygiene and avoid a wreck. Accidents kill all age groups. Cars are far riskier than coronavirus, but god fucking forbid anyone exercise a little perspective about life’s risks. It might make them question how safe it is to hand all this power over to the government.

  24. TD
    March.17.2020 at 2:19 pm

    Don’t underestimate the number of people who think there will never be another opportunity to get the sort of clamped down, rigidly controlled society they crave – assuming they’ll be the clamping down controllers. Unfortunately, even so-called anti-government politicians still have some of this mind set. It may take decades, if ever, to take off some the shackles that are being gleefully put in place. Won’t belong before we’re all wearing ankle bracelets of Newsom and his ilk have their way.

Please to post comments