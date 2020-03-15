The Volokh Conspiracy
Just Had a Very Nice Drinks-with-Friends Get-Together Via Zoom
Six people, five in town and one out.
I found the Zoom Gallery View was a good medium for this, and without any unusual audio and video tech (though perhaps good headphones and microphones would have made it even better). I do think that having everyone have something to drink made for a better mood, though I might try a meal instead next time. Let me know if any of you do something like this, and especially if you have some tips on making it work particularly well.
