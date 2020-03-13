The Volokh Conspiracy

U.S. Soccer's Offensive Defense of the Women's National Team Equal Pay Lawsuit

The President of U.S. Soccer resigns last night--in no small part because of bad lawyering.

MORGAN 2
(Photo by Jamie Smed on Foter.com / CC BY)

Want to see a classic example of bad lawyering with a terrible argument?  Consider the U.S. Soccer Federation's defense of the lawsuit filed by Alex Morgan and other members of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) alleging sex discrimination in violation of the Equal Pay Act (EPA) and Title VII.  In the last few days, U.S. Soccer's attorneys generated a firestorm of controversy in responding to the players' summary judgment motion.  On Monday night, U.S. Soccer filed a brief arguing that a USWNT player's job does not require equal "skill" and "responsibility" to that of a member of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT).   On Wednesday night, the President of U.S. Soccer, Carlos Cordeiro, apologized for the filing–and last night he resigned. His resignation resulted, in significant part, from his lawyers making a terrible argument directly contrary to their client's long term goals.

The underlying lawsuit was filed in March 2019 by the 28 all members of the USWNT (the current world champions).  The complaint compared the USWNT and the USMNT and argued that "[d]espite the fact that these female and male players are called upon to perform the same job responsibilities on their teams and participate in international competitions for their single common employer, [U.S. Soccer], the female players have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts."

The case has proceeded through discovery for the last year, with the case set for trial in early May.  The recent filings that have generated controversy are cross-motions for summary judgment by the USWNT and U.S. Soccer.   The USWNT has argued that there is no genuine factual dispute that the USWNT and USMNT players perform "equal work," which under the EPA's implementing regulations is defined as work that requires "equal skill, effort and responsibility."

In response to this argument, many options were available to U.S. Soccer's attorneys (from the law firm of Seyfarth Shaw).  For example, they could have simply stipulated to this point about equal "skill"–which is not dispositive in the case.  Indeed, the case's central issue concerns whether the USWNT bargained for alternative pay arrangements from the men's team.  But instead of setting to the side the issue of the comparative skills involved in men's and women's soccer, U.S. Soccer's attorneys rashly choose to argue for the men's absolute superiority.  Here is the passage from the response brief that has generated controversy by suggesting that the U.S. women have less "skill" (some legal citations omitted and emphasis rearranged):

Plaintiffs ask the Court to conclude that the ability required of an WNT player is equal to the ability required of an MNT player, as a relative matter, by ignoring the materially higher level of speed and strength required to perform the job of an MNT player. The EPA does not allow this. Nor is it a "sexist stereotype" to recognize the different levels of speed and strength required for the two jobs, as Plaintiffs' counsel contend. On the contrary, it is indisputable "science," as even Plaintiff Lloyd described it in her testimony. See also Doriane Lambert Coleman, Sex in Sport, 80 LAW AND CONTEMPORARY PROBLEMS 63-126 (2017) (available at: https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/lcp/vol80/iss4/5) (describing the scientific basis for "the average 10-12% performance gap between elite male and elite female athletes," which includes differences between males and females in "skeletal structure, muscle composition, heart and lung capacity including VO2 max, red blood cell count, body fat, and the absolute ability to process carbohydrates," …).…

The point is that the job of MNT player (competing against senior men's national teams) requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than does the job of WNT player (competing against senior women's national teams). …

Alert VC readers will recall that Professor Coleman (cited above) has previously blogged here on the topic of scientifically based strength differentials between men's and women's athletes.  But whatever the merits of this point, in using this differential as a basis for unequal pay, U.S. Soccer's lawyers appear to have forgotten that one of U.S. Soccer's missions is to promote gender equality in soccer.  Thus, regardless of the argument's legal merits, it directly contradicts U.S. Soccer's values.

This view about the argument's incongruity is not just mine.  In a statement released Wednesday night (as the USWNT was winning its most recent competition by defeating Japan 3-1), U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro formally apologized for U.S. Soccer's brief.  He said that he "sincerely apologized for the offense and pain caused by language in this week's court filing, which did not reflect the values of our Federation or our tremendous admiration of our Women's National Team. Our WNT players are incredibly talented and work tirelessly, as they have demonstrated time and again from their Olympic Gold medals to their World Cup titles."

In light of that apology, commentators called for Cordeiro to resign. For example, Grant Wahl (one of America's foremost soccer observers) wrote in Sports Illustrated on Thursday morning that Cordeiro "who presided over a disgraceful legal strategy citing 'science' to belittle the world champion U.S. women's national team based on its gender, should resign immediately."  Former members of the USWNT criticized the sexist language.  And making the criticism near universal, the USMNT player's association joined in the attack.

To his credit, Cordeiro realized his responsibility for the filing and, last night, he resigned.  In his letter of resignation, Cordeiro explained that he failed to fully review the brief quoted above and the he took responsibility for failing to do so. Cordeiro stated that, "[h]ad I done so, I would have objected to the language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our women's players or our values as an organization."

The lack-of-equal-skill argument strikes me as one of the worst ever advanced by skilled lawyers in complex litigation.  In a scorched earth defense, they raised every conceivable argument that could have led to a favorable verdict–even an argument that flatly contradicted U.S. Soccer's goals.  Against a backdrop of well-documented second-class treatment of the women's team, arguing that the team (the defending world champions) somehow possessed a lower level of "skill" was worse than tone deaf.  Not only has it led to the resignation of the head of U.S. Soccer, but it will now lead to complicated questions of how to unwind the damage.

U.S. Soccer has plausible arguments to explain any pay differential (a fact that itself is in dispute).  For example, the strongest argument for U.S. Soccer is that the women players bargained for an alternative pay structure.  Given the fact that women's professional soccer leagues do not pay nearly as much as do men's leagues, the women have sought guaranteed annual salaries.  But whatever the strength of U.S. Soccer's argument on that point (I take no position on that here), U.S. Soccer's attorneys have now created an issue of fact about whether the purported lack of "skill" was the true basis for the alternative arrangements.  Given that U.S. Soccer has been forced to admit that this position was sexist and inconsistent with its values, the finder-of-fact in the case will presumably have to weigh that point in deciding the case.

As of this writing, U.S. Soccer has yet to withdraw the offensive language from its brief.  Perhaps a short submission to that effect will come soon from U.S. Soccer's new legal team (Latham & Watkins).  Until the language is formally withdrawn, it is hard to disagree with the USWNT that the apologies thus far have been nothing but cheap talk.

No doubt, even with a withdrawal, lawyers for USWNT will not let the matter disappear so quickly.  In view of the factual disputes, look for U.S. Soccer's summary judgment motion to be denied and for the case to head in the direction of a trial.

Paul Cassell

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.13.2020 at 11:51 am

    The proper argument is that is what the market pays. Don’t like it? Do something else. If the audience pays more to watch men play soccer than women, that’s life.

  2. jph12
    March.13.2020 at 11:53 am

    “The lack-of-equal-skill argument strikes me as one of the worst ever advanced by skilled lawyers in complex litigation.”

    Are we sure the lawyers weren’t secretly trying to tank the case? That almost seems more plausible than believing that everyone thought this was a good idea, and I’m not terribly sympathetic to the USWNT’s claims.

  3. mad_kalak
    March.13.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Bad lawyering maybe, but good grasp of reality. The same level of skill cannot be expected between the men’s and women’s team. The US women’s soccer team was beaten 5-2 by an under 15 boys amateur team, for example. This is routine in the high levels of sports when both men and women participate.

    They should have based their argument on the fact that there is a smaller market for women’s soccer.

    1. jph12
      March.13.2020 at 12:10 pm

      “The US women’s soccer team was beaten 5-2 by an under 15 boys amateur team”

      In a scrimmage, not a real game. But from the pictures I’ve seen, the U15 boys were bigger than the women so they very well might have won a real game as well.

      “They should have based their argument on the fact that there is a smaller market for women’s soccer.”

      It’s not particularly evident that that’s the case when the discussion is limited to the USWNT and USMNT, as it is in this case. The World Cup payouts are rightly different, but those don’t come from the USSF.

    2. Dilan Esper
      March.13.2020 at 12:26 pm

      I’m not sure that’s relevant to an employment discrimination claim, though.

      For instance, years ago (and long before Wimbledon did it), US tennis tournaments switched to equal prize money, and they did it in part on the advice of their lawyers. Obviously Roger Federer would beat Serena Williams 6-0 6-0. But that’s not the point. The point is that they are doing effectively equal work.

      In general, the best argument for pay disparity is in sports where the men generate more revenue than the women. If the WNBA and the NBA were a single enterprise, they could almost certainly pay the female players less. But where a women’s sport makes just as much revenue as a men’s sport, the fact that the women don’t play the sport at the same level as the men is irrelevant.

      Here, as Prof. Cassell says, the one decent argument for US Soccer is that they are giving the women guaranteed compensation because women’s club soccer is unpopular whereas men’s club soccer makes tons of money which is distributed to the players. But the fact that the men would beat the women 15-0 is just not relevant here.

      1. jph12
        March.13.2020 at 12:32 pm

        “The point is that they are doing effectively equal work.”

        Ironically, tennis is the one sport where they really aren’t.

  4. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
    March.13.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Talk about White Knighting. No Cassell, they’re not going to date you. (Is that how this goes?)

    In all seriousness, while it is certainly true that the men’s team possesses significantly higher physical ability than the women’s team (as a matter of biological reality — didn’t the men’s (boys’, really) Under 15 team best the women’s national team?), I’m not sure that translates to skill (in fact, I doubt it does). And even if it did, as others have noted, there are stronger defenses to advance. I’m sure the now-fired lawyers at SS regret this. They forgot that a lawyer must represent his or her client’s interests, which is not always synonymous with making every single argument one can think of. A client’s interests may be better served by not making a particular argument, because the PR downside is worse than any potential legal gain from that particular legal argument.

    And especially when the client is involved in well-publicized litigation in a controversial matter, it’s imperative that the client be involved in reviewing and okaying the filings, especially to look out for any PR icebergs. One would think the well-paid lawyers at SS know this, which is why I’m skeptical that the client didn’t give the green light on this argument and now has regret. If that’s not the case, there is at least one partner and associate at SS having a very bad week, and who may want to polish that LinkedIn bio.

  5. Longtobefree
    March.13.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Why is the obvious and logical resolution never brought forward?
    Since men are men, and men are women, and women are women, and women are men, just have “soccer”.
    No ‘mens’ teams, no ‘womens’ teams, just teams. Everybody tries out for the team they want to play on, and the best get hired.
    Easy and totally fair to all concerned.

  6. rsteinmetz
    March.13.2020 at 12:15 pm

    At least in this case the lawyers also seem to be paying a price. It looks like they were fired.

    Usually the lawyers are the only ones getting paid. In deposition as a fact witness I usually make the point I’m the only one in the room not getting paid.

    In a case I was serving as an expert one of the smart ass lawyers made a comment about me saying what I was paid to say and I told him he got paid a lot more than me to do the same thing. The guy was an ass.

  7. Joe_dallas
    March.13.2020 at 12:16 pm

    “On Monday night, U.S. Soccer filed a brief arguing that a USWNT player’s job does not require equal “skill” and “responsibility” to that of a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT)”

    That is a fairly accurate statement.

    Apr 4, 2017 – In preparation for two upcoming friendlies against Russia, the U.S. women’s national team played the FC Dallas U-15 boys academy team and lost.

    Another example of the competitive differences – In the Mid 70’s, the Womens national Volleyball team played a scrimmage match against an mens team from the North Texas area which included two modifications to make the game competitive, A) the maximum height for the men was 5’10’ and B) no men’s in front of the 10′ line.

    1. jph12
      March.13.2020 at 12:22 pm

      What does that have to do with “skill” or, especially, “responsibility”? There is no doubt that men have more athletic ability than women. But that’s not skill, and that’s certainly not responsibility.

      Also, I’m not sure going back to the mid-70s is a great example. I’m not sure whether that was before or after Title 9, but I’m pretty sure that women’s athletics has come a long way since then.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    March.13.2020 at 12:20 pm

    Woman players compete against teams composed entirely of women. Male players compete against teams composed of men. Does anybody seriously think it takes “equal skill, effort and responsibility” to compete against men, vs to compete against women”? The opposite has been pretty clearly proven true.

    1. jph12
      March.13.2020 at 12:30 pm

      “The opposite has been pretty clearly proven true.”

      How so? I don’t know how you could possibly prove that competing against men requires more “responsibility,” or even what that really means. “Effort” and “skills” are an individual things, which combine with athletic ability to determine how good you are. There’s no doubt that the athletic ability of the USMNT far exceeds that of the USWNT, but having watched the debacle that was the USMNT getting eliminated from the World Cup before it began by Trinidad and Tobago’s B team, you have some work to do to convince me about the relative levels of effort each team expends.

  9. Reshufflex
    March.13.2020 at 12:26 pm

    It sounds like the women want the agency of equality to be on their select terms: I. E.; with a caveat that they needn’t be equal agents to obtain it.

    That’s fine if by equality you mean equal chance or opportunity; not so fine if you mean all the same.

  10. Jonny Scrum-half
    March.13.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I know that many commenters support the argument that the men are more “skilled” than the women because lower-level men’s teams can beat and have beaten the women’s national team. But isn’t it pretty clear based on results (where the USWNT is traditionally one of the best in the world) that the women’s team is more skilled than the men’s team?

    In any event, I agree that better arguments should have been made here.

