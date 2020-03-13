The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"Coronavirus: The Latest Court Closures And Restrictions"
At Law360 (paywall-free, as best I can tell).
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
At Law360 (paywall-free, as best I can tell).
Initial hopes that the public health consequences of the new coronavirus would be mild are fading.
FDA and CDC bureaucrats stopped private and academic diagnostic tests from being deployed.
The House bill seems to be more focused on leveraging political points than fighting coronavirus. Republicans can relate.
If you try homeschooling, you may discover that it's not just a good way to keep COVID-19 at bay, but a good educational approach and fit for your family more generally.
It depends on how widely the virus spreads, which is difficult to predict.
This modal will close in 10