Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning Freed Again, but Her Refusal to Testify Comes With a $256,000 Price Tag

She was imprisoned for a year as she resisted a grand jury's investigation of WikiLeaks.

|

manning_1161x653
(MIKE THEILER/UPI/Newscom)

Chelsea Manning will be released from federal detention, but her freedom comes with a court debt of $256,000. Such is the price of resisting a subpoena.

Manning is famous for passing along archives of military documents to WikiLeaks while she worked as an Army intelligence analyst in Iraq. She was caught, arrested, and convicted of several espionage charges (but acquitted of having "aided the enemy"). She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but President Barack Obama commuted her sentence and freed her near the end of his second term.

Yet her troubles weren't over. The Department of Justice was still trying to build a case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. It subpoenaed Manning and tried to force her to testify to a grand jury about her relationship with WikiLeaks. She refused to cooperate, even after they granted her immunity, and was jailed for this almost exactly a year ago.

Even after Assange was charged with several counts of espionage (itself a dangerous assault on the First Amendment rights of anybody engaging in the act of journalism), the feds hung on to Manning, imprisoning her again after the first subpoena expired.

Now a judge has finally ended her detention, ruling yesterday that "Ms. Manning's appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose." United States District Judge Anthony Trenga then ordered her immediate release.

But she also was being fined $1,000 per day for contempt for her refusal to testify in addition to her imprisonment. Trenga is maintaining that judgment against her, ordering her to pay $256,000 in fines she racked up during that time, stating that the payments are "necessary to the coercive purpose of the Court's civil contempt order."

The imprisonment appears to have been terrible (again) for Manning, and earlier in the week her lawyers reported she had attempted suicide. She also attempted suicide during her original sentence for her leaking back in 2016.

Advertisement

NEXT: New York Bans Gatherings of 500 People Unless They Are Children Penned in Enclosed Spaces

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    March.13.2020 at 11:40 am

    “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.”
    If he didn’t want to face consequences, he should not have betrayed his oath and country.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.13.2020 at 11:46 am

      Did not betray anybody except the police state you seem so enamored of.

      Read the Declaration of Independence sometime, and ponder how well it applies today more than in 1776.

      1. Jeb Kerman
        March.13.2020 at 11:54 am

        ^ + 1

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        March.13.2020 at 11:58 am

        When you get a security clearance, you agree to not divulge that information under penalty of law. This is completely voluntary, no one is ever forced to get a clearance or agree to those terms. If you do and then leak stuff anyways, that is a betrayal.

        The government has a very solid breach of contract case here. Even if you agree that releasing all that information was good for society, he still broke a contract he had when he did it. Enforcing contractual agreements and preventing (or punishing) fraud are legitimate roles of government under libertarian thinking, no?

        The government isn’t making that argument, but the whole “Manning did nothing wrong!” crowd isn’t right either. It may have been a net positive, but this person definitely did something wrong to get there.

        1. Jeb Kerman
          March.13.2020 at 12:03 pm

          My oath to the constitution preempts my religion, my family, my life and any and all government rules or contracts.

          Manning acted correctly. The contract with the feds is made illegally and in bad faith.

          1. BYODB
            March.13.2020 at 12:28 pm

            By this logic, keeping any secrets from foreign nations is unconstitutional. A curious view, to be sure.

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              March.13.2020 at 12:35 pm

              By that logic, you could fit anybody into size 0 pants.

          2. mad.casual
            March.13.2020 at 12:29 pm

            My oath to the constitution preempts my religion, my family, my life and any and all government rules or contracts.

            All I hear is “When my wife says women and black people can vote I tell her to shut the hell up!”

      3. icannotread
        March.13.2020 at 12:06 pm

        Not really. It wasn’t like Manning discovered something and then handed it over. Manning just handed over. Had zero idea of what they were distributing. Released everything they could get their hands on. Just wanted to be the next Snowden. Snowden provided things that were useful and didn’t put lives at stake. Manning provided troop locations, plans, etc. Just so happens there was some dirt in there.

      4. BYODB
        March.13.2020 at 12:18 pm

        I think you might be thinking of Snowden rather than Manning.

        Dumping a ton of shit out of the State department that you didn’t even read out into the open as a temper tantrum isn’t quite the same thing as revealing unconstitutional behavior by the intelligence services.

        It’s also worth nothing that no one really gives a shit about Manning or what he released. He’s off pretty much scott free, whereas Snowden can’t return to the U.S. without fearing for his life.

        Guess Obama didn’t feel that Snowden deserved any consideration when he was busy letting Manning out of jail.

        1. BYODB
          March.13.2020 at 12:36 pm

          Oh, and nevermind that Manning only ‘got off’ because the government was pretty sure they could use him to get a guy that seems to actually believe in freedom of information.

        2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          March.13.2020 at 12:36 pm

          I owe no loyalty to any State. I owe loyalty to fellow humans who do not agress against me.

    2. Jeb Kerman
      March.13.2020 at 12:01 pm

      Bradley kept his oath. The US Federal govt has not, will not and has no intention of ever keeping their oaths.

      We lose nothing by setting this little geek home.

      We trample the Bill of Rights by keeping him/her/it in prison for exercising the rights gifted us by our Creator and protected by our constitution to the detriment of liberty and justice for all.

      Judge needs to be captured, tried and found guilty for violations of title 18 sections 241 and 242 and incarcerated per the law. Legal immunity for govt employees is an act of war per the D of I and needs to be treated as such.

      1. mad.casual
        March.13.2020 at 12:32 pm

        Bradley kept his oath.

        He kept no oath. God? Country? Corps? Which one did he keep an oath to? Even your fabricated “Oath to the Constitution”, show me where it comes remotely close to covering what he did? Where does the constitution say anything about soldiers not covering up actions they believe to be illegal in a foreign conflict? Not even the most liberal of military judges would find him innocent.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          March.13.2020 at 12:37 pm

          Human rights.

          What oath has the US government, or any government, ever kept to the humans who created it and supposedly control it?

  2. Geraje Guzba
    March.13.2020 at 11:41 am

    Bradley Edward Manning is a man.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.13.2020 at 11:49 am

      It’s funny how so many people get so righteous about that shit. Who cares? Only people who have no better argument. They know they have no plausible attacks on the message (governments suck, voluntary wars suck, standing armies suck, corruption sucks) so they fall back on attacking the messenger.

      Go fuck yourself, slaver-of-missing-intellect.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        March.13.2020 at 11:51 am

        I’m not righteous about it. I just made a statement and you overreacted like a tranny with an autoimmune disorder.

        With all due respect, go fuck YOURSELF, faggot.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          March.13.2020 at 12:38 pm

          Burn that straw! Is that what you meant by “faggot”?

      2. mad.casual
        March.13.2020 at 12:09 pm

        Historical accuracy isn’t attacking a messenger and, if it is, the messenger has loads of issues with rationality and personal integrity and shouldn’t be trusted. Bradley Manning worked as an intelligence officer, shared the documents, got caught, and convicted. The narrative may be that Bradley then became Chelsea or the person who was formerly known as Bradley did those things.

        But you wouldn’t say (except to reinforce your own delusional idiocy) that monarch caterpillars migrate south every year because they don’t, despite being the same creature of a different form.

  3. Eddy
    March.13.2020 at 11:44 am

    “She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but President Barack Obama commuted her sentence and freed her near the end of *his* second term.” [emphasis added]

    Oops.

    1. Eddy
      March.13.2020 at 11:44 am

      Never mind, Obama’s second term. And he still identifies as a man, so all’s good.

      1. mad.casual
        March.13.2020 at 11:53 am

        By every account including his own, Bradley was still a man when he was sentenced.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          March.13.2020 at 11:55 am

          Easier to think of yourself as a woman having sex with men than as a man getting raped by other men in prison.

      2. Dillinger
        March.13.2020 at 12:07 pm

        mom jeans and bike helmet say otherwise.

  4. John
    March.13.2020 at 11:54 am

    If you are granted immunity, which he was, you have no right to refuse to testify to a grand jury. If Manning would rather it he go to jail than Assange, that is his choice.

    Reason will occasionally complain about the ability to compel testimony before a grand jury. It never seems to occur to them that the testimony might be needed for a case that it wants justice. If some day a cop refuses to testify against his partner in a shooting case, I seriously doubt reason would be jumping up and down demanding they be allowed to do so without consequence.

    And Manning is a he not a she. It is absolutely pathetic how a magazine that calls itself “reason” will participate in the tyrannical lie know as “transgenderism”.

    1. icannotread
      March.13.2020 at 12:09 pm

      Notice that when Manning was in prison everyone forgot? It was like silence. It appears that unless you’re posting on social media all the time then those that are considered heroes are quickly forgotten by those claiming that they’re heroes.

    2. mad.casual
      March.13.2020 at 12:38 pm

      And Manning is a he not a she. It is absolutely pathetic how a magazine that calls itself “reason” will participate in the tyrannical lie know as “transgenderism”.

      Entirely unsolicited no less. Like I said above, I could see “reason” or reasonable accommodation in saying Chelsea Manning was just released from prison. I wouldn’t do it but I could see a rationalization. But they state that Chelsea stole the documents, which is, at best, akin to saying tadpoles hop around and eat flies and, moreover, it’s not like Chelsea is phoning them up and saying “You said Bradley shared the documents with Wikileaks, please correct this.” They are willingly choosing to engage in self-retardation for nothing other than their own purposes.

Please to post comments