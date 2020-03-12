Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares 'We Will Ultimately and Expeditiously Defeat This Virus'

In two weeks we will know if his public health measures are too little, too late.

(Sipa USA/SIPA USA/Newscom)

In a prime time speech to the nation last night, President Donald Trump outlined some steps his administration is taking to address the coronavirus. A lot of his speech focused on the economic fallout from the spreading epidemic. Let's set aside those fiscal items here, and instead concentrate on the measures that aim to deal directly with the disease.

The most headline-grabbing item was his restrictions on travel from Europe for the next 30 days. (The spread of the new coronavirus is accelerating in most of Europe, with about 23,000 cases now, half of which are in Italy.) The new ban mirrors the limits his administration put on travel from China in January.

In his speech, the president claimed that by "taking early, intense action, we have seen fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe." A March 6 study in the journal Science did calculate that the ban led to 77 percent fewer cases imported from mainland China than would have been expected. At the time that the administration imposed the rules, many infectious disease experts concurred that the travel restrictions would likely help slow the spread of the virus into the U.S.

The Science study also noted that while the "travel ban was initially effective at reducing international case importations, the number of cases observed outside Mainland China will resume its growth after 2–3 weeks from cases that originated elsewhere." Slowing is not stopping. The idea behind the travel ban was to buy time for public health workers to roll out a robust program of testing, aimed at quickly diagnosing and isolating new cases to prevent community transmission of the disease. Unfortunately, due to a bureaucratic snafu, that extra time was wasted.

The president asserted that "testing and testing capabilities are expanding rapidly," but the plain fact is that the U.S. lags substantially behind many other nations in testing for the virus. Indeed, bureaucratic barriers are still hindering the rapid deployment of coronavirus diagnostic tests developed by private companies and academic laboratories. Now there is evidence that the coronavirus epidemic may be accelerating here.

"Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow," declared the president. He urged Americans to follow his administration's guidance with respect to school closures, social distancing and limiting large gatherings.

Trump correctly pointed out that for "the vast majority of Americans, the risk is very, very low. Young and healthy people can expect to recover fully and quickly if they should get the virus." Research shows that the death rate for folks under age 40 is about 1 in 500. The greater risk, as he noted, "is for elderly population with underlying health conditions." A study out of China, for example, reported that the fatality rate for folks ages 60 to 69 is 3.6 percent. The rate increases to 8 percent for patients in their seventies, 15 percent for those over age 80. "The elderly population must be very, very careful," warned the 73-year-old president. "In general, older Americans should also avoid non-essential travel in crowded areas."

The president also gave the now standard but always good advice for people to practice good hygiene by frequently washing their hands; to avoid infection by not touching their faces; and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

"We've seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe," stated the president. That's true. But how much longer will that last?

To get some idea of how the epidemic here might evolve, let's contrast how it is currently playing out in Italy and South Korea.

Italian public health authorities reported detecting the first 16 cases of local coronavirus transmission on February 21. By February 29, the outbreak had risen to more than 1,000 cases and the death toll stood at 29. Not even four weeks later, the country is reporting nearly 12,500 cases and almost 900 deaths.

In South Korea, the first community transmission of the virus was confirmed on February 19. By February 26, the number of confirmed cases had climbed to 1,261 and killed 12. At the time, the daily of rate of increase in cases reached 40 percent. To counteract the epidemic, the country's public health authorities engaged in a massive testing campaign featuring drive-by testing sites. As of yesterday, the number of cases had risen to nearly 7,900, with 66 deaths. But the daily rate of increase had slowed to just 1.5 percent. That slowdown is largely the result of the widespread testing, which let infected citizens know they should isolate themselves and helped public health workers track and monitor their contacts.

On February 28, four people in California, Oregon, and Washington state were suspected of having been infected through community transmission. As of Wednesday, 1,311 cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. and 38 people have already succumbed to the disease. In just a couple of weeks, we will know which way the epidemic is trending in this country—more like Italy, or more like South Korea.

 

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    March.12.2020 at 11:41 am

    They say that alcohol is not as effective as soap and water at dealing with the coronavirus, but I’ve found that soap and water tastes terrible. I’m sticking to vodka and I must say that since I’ve been starting my day with a couple of good stiff drinks I am feeling a lot better about a lot of things. I realize that this is merely anecdotal evidence and not a scientifically valid study, but I don’t see where regular and frequent doses of alcohol could cause any harm if you wanted to experiment with it yourself.

    1. $park¥ is the Worst
      March.12.2020 at 11:51 am

      I’ll tell you what, I will replicate your study over the next few days and then we’ll have another data point.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.12.2020 at 12:08 pm

        Same here. But I want to expand the test and try: tequila, fireball, and Jack Daniels. We also need to determine efficacy! 🙂

  2. Geraje Guzba
    March.12.2020 at 11:45 am

    //That slowdown is largely the result of the widespread testing, which let infected citizens know they should isolate themselves and helped public health workers track and monitor their contacts.//

    Are we going to do this again?

    1. Patrick Henry
      March.12.2020 at 12:00 pm

      He just doesn’t get it. Don’t bang your head against a wall.

  3. mad.casual
    March.12.2020 at 11:48 am

    That slowdown is largely the result of the widespread testing, which let infected citizens know they should isolate themselves and helped public health workers track and monitor their contacts.

    Bullshit. Pure unadulterated bullshit. I’d agree that testing helped push the number down as low as 1.5% but the idea that testing is largely responsible for the drop from 40 to 1.5 is just patently absurd and relies on the false idea that, without testing, the daily rate would put the entire population of S. Korea as infected by now and the entire population of the world as infected in the next 60-70 days. Which is just dumb.

    1. John
      March.12.2020 at 11:57 am

      The best way to stop this is to get rid of mass public gatherings. You don’t need testing to have the basketball and soccer games canceled and send the kids home from school. Testing helps on the edges in that it gets some of the people who are infected to isolate themselves. But testing will never stop the spread because there is no way to test everyone and lots of people have it without even having any symptons.

      The way you stop the spread is to do what they are doing, cancel big public gatherings and get people to practice social distancing. Testing has nothing to do with that. In fact, too much reliance on testing can have the perverse effect of hurting that effort because it can convince people that if they haven’t tested positive they have no need to worry about spreading it.

      The talking point seems to be “Trump didn’t test enough and is therefore responsible for this”. It is complete bullshit.

      It is also more than a bit rich for Bailey, who was telling everyone last week that this was just another bad flu season and nothing more, to today complain about Trump acting too little and too late. You mean he followed your advice Bailey?

      1. Ronald Bailey
        March.12.2020 at 12:03 pm

        J: Yes, you are right that social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings is probably the best we can do now. However, testing early on would have let infected people know to isolate themselves and to warn their contacts to monitor themselves which would have hugely slowed down (if not prevented) the spread of this disease. Opportunity lost due to bureaucratic bungling.

    2. Ronald Bailey
      March.12.2020 at 11:59 am

      GG & m.d: Here’s some <a href="https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/10/simple-math-alarming-answers-covid-19/"simple math for you. Also see former FDA head (I wish to Hell he were still there) Scott Gottlieb’s analysis of the role of testing in controlling this epidemic.

      1. John
        March.12.2020 at 12:05 pm

        Your first page has a bad link. Beyond that, testing is of limited ulitity in fighting a virus that often produces no or limited symptoms. You can’t test everyone or even a significant portion of the population. Yes, testing is vital when the outbreak is small. But once it becomes widespread, the numbers quickly go way beyond any medical system’s ability to test. At that point, the only way to stop it is to have everyone act as if they are contagious and practice self isolation and social distance.

        You still need testing for people who are very ill and for medical personnel, but that is on the edges. The primary way the spread of the disease is stopped is through social distancing. Do that for a few weeks and the people who are infected don’t spread it and it eventually clears from their system.

  4. Alberto Del Rio
    March.12.2020 at 11:55 am

    AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    Holy fuck you sad fucking cunts are desperate.

    RIP The End of Doom, Long Live the Orange Man Apocalypse!

    if you’re 89 years old you might die of this instead of cancer! HOLY FUCKING FUCK!

    1. John
      March.12.2020 at 11:59 am

      If you are 89 getting any sort of flu is a big deal that stands a good chance of killing you.

  5. Fats of Fury
    March.12.2020 at 12:02 pm

    I got hit with some sort of bug Tuesday, it was transmitted from a woman who had been traveling in Mexico and Texas. She was sick for two days and quickly transmitted the infection to everyone in the house. A night of hallucinations, vomiting, violent retching and the runs. I had gotten a flu shot this year that didn’t cover this incident.
    Don;t know how widespread this will be but any news will be eclipsed by corona.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.12.2020 at 12:04 pm

    From a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective, a travel ban is literally the worst possible reaction to a pandemic. Our uncompromising #ImmigrationAboveAll priorities should motivate us to denounce such a bigoted policy.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EvenDuringAPandemic)

  7. speedylee
    March.12.2020 at 12:07 pm

    In just a couple of weeks, we will know which way the epidemic is trending in this country—more like Italy, or more like South Korea.

    A couple weeks of more of these articles? Oh boy.

