The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Coronavirus Concerns (I Presume) Lead to Postponing of Fourth Circuit Oral Argument Next Week

Just happened this morning.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

This is an argument in which I was going to participate on behalf of amicus Cato Institute, in Billups v. City of Charleston, which is how I just learned about this. At least two other cases scheduled for the same day have been rescheduled, too (including the CASA de Maryland, Inc. v. Trump Public Charge Rule case), though others apparently have not been.