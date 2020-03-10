The Volokh Conspiracy
Coronavirus Concerns (I Presume) Lead to Postponing of Fourth Circuit Oral Argument Next Week
Just happened this morning.
This is an argument in which I was going to participate on behalf of amicus Cato Institute, in Billups v. City of Charleston, which is how I just learned about this. At least two other cases scheduled for the same day have been rescheduled, too (including the CASA de Maryland, Inc. v. Trump Public Charge Rule case), though others apparently have not been.