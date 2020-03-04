Reason Roundup

Maybe Bernie Sanders Shouldn't Have Doubled Down on Cuba the Week Before Super Tuesday

Plus: Libertarian Party results, Bloomberg's bad showing, Gabbard gets one delegate, California targets porn performers, and more...

|

sipaphotosten614078
(Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were the big winners on Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden took top place in nine Democratic Party presidential contests yesterday, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) was the top choice of Democratic voters in four states. The biggest states holding contests yesterday were split between the two candidates, with Texas going for Biden and California going for Sanders.

Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia also went for Biden yesterday, with Sanders winning in Colorado, Utah, and his home state of Vermont. (The Maine primary results are still not out.) This gives Biden at least an additional 337 delegates (bringing him up to 390 total), and Sanders at least 270 new delegates (bringing him up to 330 total).

The roughest night was had by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), who not only finished third in her home state of Massachusetts but failed to win top place in a single state. Warren picked up just 27 new delegates in yesterday's primaries, which now gives her a total of 36.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) earned one delegate in American Samoa, which may at least be enough to get her on the last Democratic primary debate stage with Biden, Bloomberg, Sanders, and Warren. Gabbard did not take first place in any states.

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg got the most votes in American Samoa, earning him four delegates. Bloomberg also picked up a few delegates in Arkansas, Colorado, and Texasbringing him to a total of 12but overall failed to make much of an impact.

What does it all mean? For one thing, it means there were a whole lot of irate leftists on Twitter last night. Sanders supporters seem to have been counting on Biden's big shaming yesterday, which clearly didn't pan out.

(Perhaps Sanders following up his early primary wins with praise for Fidel Castro's literacy programs wasn't the best move?)

Many on the left blamed Warren for supposedly siphoning off votes from Sanders and have been calling for her to drop out.

The night also cast doubt on the idea that Sanders is better at motivating voter turnout than Biden.

In states with the biggest differences in voter turnout between yesterday and Super Tuesday 2016Virginia and South CarolinaBiden was the top candidate. And "exit polls for five southern states that Biden won—Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia—found that young voters did not show up at the polls in the numbers they did in 2016," notes USA Today.

And while it will surely do nothing to dampen enthusiasm for hysteria about "money in politics," Bloomberg's huge personal cash infusion doesn't seem to have helped him subvert democracy, or whatever it is that establishment Democrats have been fretting over. Besides embarrassing himself in a spectacular fashion, he helped show that fears about American oligarchs openly "buying elections" are overwrought.

FREE MINDS

Libertarian Party (L.P.) primary contests were held yesterday in California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. In North Carolina, the top vote-getting L.P. presidential candidates were Jacob Hornberger (8.7 percent), John McAfee (8.2 percent), Kim Ruff (7.9 percent), Vermin Supreme (5.9 percent), and Kenneth Armstrong (5.3 percent). But the top choice overall was no preference/none of the above, with nearly 30 percent of the vote:

As of Wednesday morning, California and Massachusetts winners were still unclear (with Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, and Supreme leading in California).

Meanwhile, McAfee announced Wednesday that he was leaving the L.P. presidential race.

FREE MARKETS

California legislators are making changes to a much criticized "sex worker permit" bill, but its sponsor still doesn't seem to get it. "We want to identify who can be the folks that can help us sound the alarm when there are any problems," Assemblyperson Cristina Garcia told NPR, adding that the bill would apply to "dancers, web performers, porn stars."

Garcia's comments "confirm[ed] the suspicions of adult performers that AB2389 is a law enforcement bill disguised as a workers' safety bill," writes Gustavo Turner at XBiz. More:

The bill would, among other things, require government-sponsored training of sex workers on "safety" issues—something that Alana Evans, president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG), said groups like hers have long provided for performers themselves. From XBiz:

"[AB2389] is an unnecessary thing for the government to get involved in," Evans added, before tallying up the annual cost to California taxpayers to $468,000 dollars, or $1.1 million if a new set of amendments Gullesserian has recently proposed were to be adopted.

"That's over $1 million to have people do something I already do," said Evans.

[…] The segment's final guest was Antonia Crane, introduced as "a stripper and a sex worker for 26 years and a leader of  Soldiers of Pole, a California exotic dancers union."

Asked about whether her group thought the state should be more involved in their work, Crane was unequivocal and succinct. "'Role for the state?' I'm with Alana. Kill the bill," she said. "This is a money grab dressed up as a safety issue."

More here.

QUICK HITS

  • The more you know:

  • How Reason staffers got through Super Tuesday results night:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:46 am

    …while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) was the top choice of Democratic voters in four states.

    They just threw their votes away on a third party candidate.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      March.4.2020 at 9:57 am

      Vermin/McAfee 2020? That would be entertaining as well. Fill that boot with cocaine!

      1. Mother's lament
        March.4.2020 at 10:23 am

        Better than Johnson anyway.

  2. John
    March.4.2020 at 9:47 am

    Warren is going to drop out but pledges to support the nominee, whoever it is, as long as the grass grows and the water run.

    1. Conchfritters
      March.4.2020 at 10:06 am

      As long as the sun will shiiine??

      I agree – even if she aligns closer to Bernie, she’ll back Biden – especially now that the mayor (the rich one) is toast.

      1. John
        March.4.2020 at 10:17 am

        She will back Biden so that the establishment won’t walk away from her when she is primaried when she is up for re-election. Even Democrats in Massachusetts are tired of her.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:48 am

    Warren picked up just 27 new delegates in yesterday’s primaries, which now gives her a total of 36.

    Democratic voter misogyny knows no bounds.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 9:50 am

      Her people were promised she would be the nominee. Instead, her campaign has been a trail of tears.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        March.4.2020 at 10:25 am

        Is there some kind of phrase we could use for when someone promises you something and then takes it back?

        1. Nardz
          March.4.2020 at 10:33 am

          What do you think she’ll do with all her tickets to the convention that she wont be needing anymore?

        2. Longtobefree
          March.4.2020 at 10:36 am

          Democrat?

      2. Anomalous
        March.4.2020 at 10:27 am

        Nice.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:51 am

    …Bloomberg’s huge personal cash infusion doesn’t seem to have helped him subvert democracy, or whatever it is that establishment Democrats have been fretting over.

    How dare you be so dismissive of their concern du jour.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      March.4.2020 at 10:15 am

      Evidence that you can’t buy an election.

      1. Longtobefree
        March.4.2020 at 10:38 am

        $750 million spent with no accountability.
        And the democrats say money is the problem and has to be strictly regulated. (unless it is spent on advertising for democratic talking points disguised as Bloomberg’s campaign)

    2. Mother's lament
      March.4.2020 at 10:26 am

      I guarantee establishment Democrats have never fretted over subverting democracy.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:52 am

    Besides embarrassing himself in a spectacular fashion, he helped show that fears about American oligarchs openly “buying elections” are overwrought.

    But you’re forgetting about the multiplier effect.

  6. Conchfritters
    March.4.2020 at 9:53 am

    The roughest night was had by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), who not only finished third in her home state of Massachusetts but failed to win top place in a single state.

    I have seen the smoke from many of her campfires.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 9:56 am

      Her villages burned, her men killed, her women defiled, her sacred land stolen.

      1. Anomalous
        March.4.2020 at 10:29 am

        I’m sure she’ll be standing on the shoulder of a road somewhere, weeping because somebody littered.

        1. John
          March.4.2020 at 10:31 am

          I hear Trump will occasionally let her raise the flag and lower it at the White House like you would throw a dog a bone.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:54 am

    The resounding win by No Preference/None of the Above in North Carolina’s Libertarian Party Presidential Primary…

    The inevitable Johnson/Weld correction.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 9:57 am

      Nothing says “liberty” like a retred liberal Republican.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        March.4.2020 at 10:03 am

        Did you misspell “retarded”?

        1. Throw MAGA from the Train
          March.4.2020 at 10:23 am

          The urban dictionary says “retred” is another word for “retard” but only the super cool use it. I thought John was going for retread like a tire.

          1. John
            March.4.2020 at 10:26 am

            I was going for a “retred like a tire”. That metaphor is what fits. Both of them were worn out liberal republicans who were handmedowns to the LP.

  8. JesseAz
    March.4.2020 at 9:54 am

    Reminder… this was actually written at Reason yesterday.

    “Yglesias famously described Vox’s audience as “a graduate of or student at a selective college (which also describes the staff and our social peers)” and lamented that “if you assigned me the job of serving a less-educated audience [I’d] probably need to think about how to change things up.” He’s right;”

    While I understand the intention… there still seems to be a preference by reason to think of fellow reporters as smarter than they are. This comes across as condescending and quite frankly ignorant.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:13 am

      Yglesias is so stupid that he admits that he is unable to follow to rules of grammar and spelling even when given the opportunity to edit his work. Rare is the person who can write letter perfect copy. Rarer still is the person who is unable to achieve even when given the opportunity to edit. Yglesias is just such a rare bird.

      You really can’t overstate how stupid most journalists are and particularly how stupid journalists under 40 are. They get paid to write and they can’t even do that well. Of course, they also have no specialized knowledge or expertise in anything or any marketable or useful skill. As a group, journalists are the least educated, least intelligent class of people in the country. The fact that the field is dominated by Ivy League graduates is the strongest evidence available of how far the Ivy League schools’ liberal arts’ majors have fallen.

      Journalists are, however, also profoundly dishonest. So, they have that going for them.

  9. Conchfritters
    March.4.2020 at 9:54 am

    peanut-butter-infused rum daiquiri with banana liqueur

    I prefer Canadian Club on the rocks.

    1. MikeT1986
      March.4.2020 at 10:20 am

      I mean, you’re both degenerates.

    2. Anomalous
      March.4.2020 at 10:31 am

      What a baby seal fears most.

  10. JesseAz
    March.4.2020 at 9:55 am

    Lefty Journalists angered by Fact Checkers at Facebook not blindly following their narrative. Applause actually needed for once from FB.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/triggered-liberal-journos-finally-realize-facebook-fact-checking-can-be-used-against-them/

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:02 am

      Do they think Politico isn’t lying or are they just that willing to die on any hill no matter how stupid?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:55 am

    I am instead
    Attempting to run
    For the Vice Presidential slot.

    Your resource usage can’t afford McAfee running in the background.

  12. MikeT1986
    March.4.2020 at 9:57 am

    I have moderate hopes for this election cycle being peak-crazy entertaining. Between Sanders slurring support of despots, Biden’s confused ramblings and pugnacious attitude, and Trump’s knack for one liners and comedic timing.

    If I don’t like any of the candidates, might as well enjoy the circus.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 9:59 am

      A one on one Biden Sanders debate would be the most epic trainwreck in American political history. Trump Sanders would be fun because Sanders is nuts and thin skinned. Trump would goad Sanders into some kind of crazy meltdown. I give it 50/50 that a Trump Sanders debate would result in Sanders going berserk and physically attacking Trump. Trump Biden would just be bizarre as Trump gives one liners and Biden struggles to figure out where he is.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:58 am

    Garcia’s comments “confirm[ed] the suspicions of adult performers that AB2389 is a law enforcement bill disguised as a workers’ safety bill…”

    Long for the day Cali didn’t have to camouflage its law and order crackdown as something else.

  14. Rich
    March.4.2020 at 9:58 am

    Gabbard (D–Hawaii) earned one delegate in American Samoa, which may at least be enough to get her on the last Democratic primary debate stage

    “We’ll get to you in just a minute, Congresswoman.”

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 9:59 am

    San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman wants to bring back bathhouses.

    Not in my backyard!

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      March.4.2020 at 10:01 am

      That’s what Mrs. Fist said.

      1. John
        March.4.2020 at 10:20 am

        Maybe on his birthday.

  16. Chipper Morning Wood
    March.4.2020 at 9:59 am

    I vote for ENB to the National Honey Board.

    1. Nardz
      March.4.2020 at 10:38 am

      What are you going for here?
      I mean, who the fuck do you think you’re appealing to?
      Your posts are just desperate, dead space

  17. Rich
    March.4.2020 at 10:00 am

    McAfee announced Wednesday that he was leaving the L.P. presidential race.

    Another casualty of Bernie’s Cuba comments?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      March.4.2020 at 10:04 am

      How does Bernie feel about Belize?

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 10:00 am

    Italy is closing all schools and colleges for two weeks to try to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

    The trains shall be delayed.

  19. JesseAz
    March.4.2020 at 10:00 am

    One of our greatest journalists ever in Katy Tur is confused that a latino would vote differently than she expects them to.

    https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/03/03/watch-msnbcs-katy-tur-ventures-out-of-bubble-finds-out-all-latino-voters-do-not-think-alike/

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:16 am

      In a field of imbeciles, Tur’s imbecility manages to stand out. She is Ron Burgandy in a skirt.

  20. JesseAz
    March.4.2020 at 10:01 am

    Biden is back to sniffing people and babies.

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/03/joe-biden-sniffs-baby/

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:03 am

      Biden might be the strangest person ever to run for President. Let that sink for a moment.

      1. Rich
        March.4.2020 at 10:21 am

        “A strange man for a strange time.”

        1. John
          March.4.2020 at 10:25 am

          +100

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 10:01 am

    “Will the millennial aesthetic ever end?”

    Not if Ikea has anything to say about it.

    1. MikeT1986
      March.4.2020 at 10:27 am

      Ikea is slightly different I think? It’s less pink and motivational, more euro-sterile and minimalist.

      A lot of overlap, and it also makes sense to me, in general minimalism is the way to go with a cramped environment, helps prevent the feeling of clutter, and the millennial aesthetic is dominated by early-life urbanism.

      1. John
        March.4.2020 at 10:38 am

        Ikea was around long before the millenials.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    March.4.2020 at 10:04 am

    …most people calling for short-term speech controls almost always call for censorship that lines up exactly with their own political beliefs without considering the long-term downsides.

    I’m certainly not muzzling myself. Mine is the speech correct enough people need to hear it.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:08 am

      Everyone who supports censorship assumes they will be the ones deciding what is censored.

      1. Cyto
        March.4.2020 at 10:28 am

        You two need to be muzzled and listen to your betters.

  23. Ken Shultz
    March.4.2020 at 10:20 am

    I was rooting for certain strategies to lose–so Democrat candidates will be less likely to pursue them in the future. Judging where the Democrats are on that spectrum we might argue the following:

    1) 60% of Democrats abhor socialism.

    Bernie Sanders won about 40% of the vote in the Democratic primaries in 2016, and Bernie Sanders + Elizabeth Warren have won about 40% of the vote in the Democratic primaries in 2020.

    That might seem like a lot, but only about 30% of the country is registered Democrat, so 40% of 30% means about 12% of the country really likes socialism enough to see what it is, know what it is, and vote for it anyway. Mind you, Democrat voters may not be able to define it the way I do, but when they see someone who either calls himself a socialist or someone who says she wants the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, to ban fracking the day she’s elected, etc., they get about 40% of Democrats to vote for them from state to state. And that percentage holds up over the course of two election cycles.

    If you want the support of 12% of the American electorate, you should definitely call yourself a socialist or advocate those policies–just understand that 60% of the people who vote in Democrat primaries will vote against you. I’d mention all the Republicans and independents who will vote against you in the general election, but why bother since you can’t win the nomination as a socialist?

    2) The only thing Democrats abhor more than socialism is social justice warriors.

    The person waving the banner for social justice in this election was Elizabeth Warren. She led the social justice charge by going after Bernie Sanders for claiming that a woman can’t win a presidential election. Warren went after Bloomberg for the racism of stop and frisk, she went after him for sexual harassment, and she went afer Bloomberg for thought crimes against LGBTQI+ for calling women. “horse-faced lesbians”. Apart from being the socialist-lite alternative to Bernie Sanders, her social justice attacks were her distinguishing feature.

    Warren was so unpopular on Super Tuesday, she came in third in her home state of Massachusetts. She’s toast.

    The statistic to glean from that: Only about 10% of the people who show up to vote in the Democratic primaries (who are the more partisan than others, mind you) care enough about social justice issues to actually show up to the primaries and vote for a social justice nominee. Again, about 30% of the American people are registered Democrats, so that means 3% of the American people see social justice issues as the biggest factor driving their votes.

    You probably need the support of black voters to win the nomination in the Democratic Party, but if GenX and older women don’t care enough to show up and vote for Warren, who’s she targeting with her sales pitch? The correct answer is about 3% of the American people, who seem to be able to make themselves seem like a much larger chunk of American society than they are, probably because they dominate news media, Hollywood, and social media platforms. In reality, they are a non-entity.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:24 am

      You need the support of black voters to win the nomination. Hard core socialism and losing your shit every day on Twitter about how much you hate Trump is what white people like. If Biden wins the nomination, it will be because all of the preferred candidates of the gentry white left bombed with black voters and Biden because of his association with Obama didn’t. The complete inability of candidates beloved by the gentry left like Warren and Sanders to garner any black support in Democratic primaries is indicative of a serious split in the party.

    2. Cyto
      March.4.2020 at 10:30 am

      I personally prefer to go for the support of one to 3% of the electorate by espousing libertarian principles

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.4.2020 at 10:36 am

        If and when I pitch Libertarian candidates, my intent is not to win an election and inflict libertarianism on the American people over their objections and against their will.

        My intention is to persuade people to think about the issues in libertarian terms. When we persuade enough of our fellow Americans to think about the issues in libertarian terms, the politicians we already have will fall all over themselves to become more libertarian than each other.

        That’s the way the world works.

        1) Cart.
        2) Horse.

  24. Mother's lament
    March.4.2020 at 10:21 am

    “peanut-butter-infused rum daiquiri with banana liqueur”

    I can’t actually imagine a more Suderman drink than that.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:29 am

      Him and Megan sipping their peanutbutter banana daiquiris discussing the need to vote for Sanders to keep the deplorables at bay with the Baileys.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    March.4.2020 at 10:26 am

    BREAKING: Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden.

    He came up short.

    1. Rich
      March.4.2020 at 10:37 am

      “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. … I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety

      Emphases added. He comes up short on phrasing, too.

    2. Zippy
      March.4.2020 at 10:38 am

      Tulsi now up to 4th!

    3. Sevo
      March.4.2020 at 10:39 am

      Cold!

  26. Ra's al Gore
    March.4.2020 at 10:27 am

    Bernie Bros don’t understand this and think they are getting robbed. The Dem convention gonna be Lit A.F.
    —-

    Bernie won Twitter. Biden won everybody else.

    In TX, NC, and TN, voters were asked, “Do you regularly use Twitter for political news?” Sanders won users by 6, 6, and 9 points, respectively. Biden won non-users by 5, 21, and 18.

    Only 12-15% of voters were users. So Bernie lost.

    1. Cyto
      March.4.2020 at 10:32 am

      They may not be getting robbed this time around, but it is going to be really easy to make the argument that pressuring the leading moderate candidates to get out of the way for Joe Biden to claim his Birthright was an establishment plot to prevent Bernie from winning.

    2. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:33 am

      It will never dawn on the Bernie bros that Twitter purging everyone to the right of Lenin might have made it a bit less representative of the larger public.

  27. Ken Shultz
    March.4.2020 at 10:32 am

    “Warren was so unpopular on Super Tuesday, she came in third in her home state of Massachusetts. She’s toast.”

    Is there anything more elitist than donating money to the Elizabeth Warren campaign, at this point, when the people of Massachusetts don’t even want her?

    Who cares what the people of Massachusetts or the American people wan? We want Elizabeth Warren anyway!

    Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren is pitching herself as the person who should be nominated in a contested convention (by the super-delegates) because she’s the best person to beat Donald Trump.

    To find something like the logic of Elizabeth Warren and her supporters, you might need to go all the way back to colonial times, when our governors served at the pleasure of King George III.

    This is the mentality we’re talking about when we talk about elitism, and this is the primary cause of populism.

    1. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:37 am

      I recall the Republicans in 96 and again in 2012 being so bereft of ideas or so cowardly about the ideas they did have all they had to offer was the chance to vote against the incumbent. That didn’t work out so well. It never does.

    2. Weigel's Cock Ring
      March.4.2020 at 10:38 am

      Warren’s disgusting attempt to try to smear Sanders as a sexist is going to go down as one of the biggest and most disastrous lead balloons in democratic primary history.

      After that, it dawned on even most people who were somewhat supportive of her that she’s such a pathological liar that you just can’t believe a word she says.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    March.4.2020 at 10:33 am

    Creepy Joe Biden, Careless Whisper

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XqF4wA-dco

  29. Zippy
    March.4.2020 at 10:35 am

    Jacob Hornberger? Oh, I see he was the 70 years old white male candidate, libertarians don’t want to buck the trend

  30. Sevo
    March.4.2020 at 10:37 am

    The American Advertising Council wishes to extend a heart-felt Thank You to both Tom Steyer and Ed Bloomberg!

    1. Rich
      March.4.2020 at 10:39 am

      Mike “Ed” Bloomberg?

    2. John
      March.4.2020 at 10:40 am

      The big three networks will push off bankruptcy for another ten years thanks to those two clowns.

  31. nottom
    March.4.2020 at 10:41 am

    After watching that McAfee video, I can’t imagine why anyone doesn’t take the Libertarian party seriously.

  32. Weigel's Cock Ring
    March.4.2020 at 10:42 am

    Now that it appears that the original conventional wisdom was right all along and Sleepy Joe will in fact be the nominee, it’s going to be so awesome watching Trump absolutely destroy him.

    Once the rest of the country beyond the hard core political fanatics really starts paying close attention, it won’t take them very long to figure out that Sleepy Joe is already going senile and his mind at this point isn’t fit for even one term as president. The poor demented handsy old creep doesn’t have a chance.

  33. John
    March.4.2020 at 10:45 am

    http://www.npr.org/2020/03/04/811729200/former-prisoner-recalls-sanders-saying-i-don-t-know-what-s-so-wrong-with-cuba

    An American who was being held in a Cuban prisoner met with Bernie while in prison and Sanders told him “I don’t know what’s so wrong with this country,”.

    I really want Bernie to win the nomination. I want to watch the Democrats and their toadies in the media like Mrs. Suderman have to publicly vote for this asshole. He is who they are and the candidate they deserve.

