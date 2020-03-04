Alexander Hamilton, Free Press Law Pioneer: Episode 10 of My "Free Speech Rules" YouTube Video Series

Thanks to a generous grant from the Stanton Foundation, and to the video production work of Meredith Bragg and Austin Bragg at Reason.tv, I'm putting together a series of 10 short, graphical YouTube videos explaining free speech law. Our videos so far have been

Our tenth, which we released a few weeks ago (and which I unaccountably neglected to post here at the time), is "Alexander Hamilton's Influence on Free Press Law":

As usual for our episodes, the full script is also posted right below the video on YouTube.

We'd love it if you

Watched this. Shared this widely. Suggested people or organizations whom we might be willing to help spread it far and wide (obviously, the more detail on the potential contacts, the better). Gave us feedback on the style of the presentation, since we're always willing to change the style as we learn more.

Please post your suggestions in the comments, or e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.