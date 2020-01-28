The Volokh Conspiracy
Free Speech and Privacy, Episode 9 of My "Free Speech Rules" YouTube Video Series
Thanks to a generous grant from the Stanton Foundation, and to the video production work of Meredith Bragg and Austin Bragg at Reason.tv, I'm putting together a series of 10 short, graphical YouTube videos explaining free speech law. Our videos so far have been
- "7 Things You Should Know About Free Speech in Schools,"
- "The Three Rules of Hate Speech and the First Amendment,"
- "Fake News and the First Amendment,"
- "Who Owns Your Life Story?,"
- "Is Money Speech?,"
- "Corporations and the First Amendment,"
- "The Ten Rules of Free Speech and College Students," and
- "Free Speech and Government Property."
Our ninth, which we just released, is "The First Amendment and Privacy":
As usual for our episodes, the full script is also posted right below the video on YouTube.
We'd love it if you
- Watched this.
- Shared this widely.
- Suggested people or organizations whom we might be willing to help spread it far and wide (obviously, the more detail on the potential contacts, the better).
- Gave us feedback on the style of the presentation, since we're always willing to change the style as we learn more.
Please post your suggestions in the comments, or e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.
We have one more video scheduled in this series, and it's about Alexander Hamilton, free press pioneer.