The Afghanistan Deal Is Already Falling Apart

Afghanistan Deal
The U.S. just signed a peace deal with the Taliban that would see U.S. forces exit Afghanistan in 14 months. Yet less than 24 hours after the peace deal was signed, it's already unraveling after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected the timeline agreed to by America and the Taliban to exchange nearly 5,000 Taliban prisoners for around 1,000 Afghan government captives.

To be blunt, the details of this deal are a distraction. For America, a withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan is more urgent than the success or failure of a deal between the Taliban and Kabul.

Just observe how many hawks in Washington are already calling for President Donald Trump to rethink his plans to withdraw from Afghanistan. "We got a chance to end this Afghanistan War smartly and well but we're gonna need a residual U.S. force, a counterterrorism presence for years to come because I don't trust the Taliban to police Al Qaeda and ISIS," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.), while championing never-ending U.S. presence in Afghanistan. Likewise, Susan Rice and John Bolton have both come out swinging against the deal—these arch-hawks may quibble over the details, but they agree on maintaining a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.‬

For close to two decades, America's interests have demanded a military withdrawal from Afghanistan, peace deal or not. If this is a question of what the U.S. is getting in return for the nearly $2 trillion spent on the war, and around 2,500 American lives lost directly due to combat, the answer is completely depressing—after being in Afghanistan for 18 years, there's no end in sight to the conflict. Over the last 10 years, the situation on the ground has looked more and more like a stalemate that grinds on. Meanwhile the Taliban still controls the exact same amount of territory.

Even from a humanitarian angle, it is in America's interest to leave. Not all who America is helping in the fight against the Taliban are "good guys." There's a host of human rights abuses committed by Afghan warlords and security forces, including the bacha bazi abuse of young boys. Meanwhile, corruption is rife in Kabul.

America would be foolish to tie withdrawal to the success of a deal between Kabul and the Taliban. Neither side has American interests in mind and our allies in Kabul have an incentive to scuttle a deal if that means America continues to provide a security blanket to Afghan forces.

But what of Graham's contention, repeated elsewhere by establishment types, that America's chief mission in Afghanistan is keeping Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group out?

First off, notice how the mission evolved from beating the Taliban and engaging in nation-building in Afghanistan to now keeping Al Qaeda and IS out. But we aren't doing a good job at even that: Al Qaeda still operates on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Sure, the Taliban continues to have a relationship with Al Qaeda, but America's presence in Afghanistan isn't changing that. Regrettably, our military presence may even be giving the Taliban and terror groups like Al Qaeda more reasons to work together.

Next, it isn't true that we need troops in Afghanistan to conduct anti-terrorism operations. Defense Secretary Mark Esper already stated that the U.S. "will not hesitate" to strike terrorist threats in Afghanistan if the Taliban falters in its promise to prevent Sunni terror groups from using Afghanistan as a base. If a legitimate terror threat to the U.S. arises in Afghanistan, there are tools at our disposal—whether by strike or by raid, America's reach is long and does not rely on a permanent ground presence in Afghanistan.

Peace deals can always fall apart. Instead of focusing on the details of the accord, policymakers should be thinking about America's interests—and how badly we've strayed from them. Whether the deal holds or not, this statement remains true: It's in America's best interest to withdraw from Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Willis L. Krumholz is a fellow at Defense Priorities. He holds JD and MBA degrees from the University of St. Thomas and works in the financial services industry.

  1. mad.casual
    March.3.2020 at 12:19 pm

    Who is this Krumholz fellow and can we vote him into ENB’s job?

  2. De Oppresso Liber
    March.3.2020 at 12:21 pm

    I agree with the author. Deal or no deal, get our troops out. If we are afraid of getting stabbed in the back by a resurgent AQ in the country (which I doubt, AQ no longer exists as it had in 2001), then we could virtually park a fleet of drones over the skies of that country and rain death on jihadis whenever we chose. And it would still be cheaper in blood and treasure than our current strategy, for both us and the people of Afghanistan. They don’t want democracy. They don’t trust the government in Kabul. If they can’t muster enough men and will to fight the taliban on their own, then they don’t deserve to live in a country free from taliban.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    March.3.2020 at 12:26 pm

    The Afghanistan Deal Is Already Falling Apart

    It’s not falling apart. It’s working as designed.

    The USA got the Taliban to agree to the terms, so the USA can withdraw under “honorable” conditions within 14 months.

    We all know that the puppet regime of Kabul will fall just like it fell after the Russians left. Just like Saigon and South Vietnam would fall.

    Neocons want endless war to make sure that any politician cannot pull troops out because it would look bad.

    Like Trump pulled out of Stormy Daniels, Trump is pulling America out of Afghanistan hard and fast.

    March.3.2020 at 12:54 pm

    Look, we say we won, and then we leave.
    It worked for Vietnam, it will work here.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.3.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Since our “Declaration of War” had no end date or end goal, I guess we can say we won. Minus 2,354 American heroes that died in that combat zone.

    2. SQRLSY One
      March.3.2020 at 1:14 pm

      “Look, we say we won, and then we leave.
      It worked for Vietnam, it will work here.”

      Hot Damn! I nominate THIS for Grand-Champ comment of the day!!!!

      1. Vince Smith, enamored with ball taste
        March.3.2020 at 1:19 pm

        You have shit in your teeth Vince.

  10. Ben Sutherland
    March.3.2020 at 1:00 pm

    “Meanwhile the Taliban still controls the exact same amount of territory.“

    Clearly, not from when this conflict started. Say what you will, but the Taliban is no longer in power in Afghanistan. A more democratic, freedom-respecting Afghani Government controls around 63% of the country and represents around 48% of the country. The brutal, barbaric Taliban instead of controlling 100% of the country and 100% of the people now control around 11% of the country and around 9% of the people.

    Individuals may oppose war or intervention categorically, but no matter how you cut that, that’s significant progress from before this war started.

    Folks are welcome to object to any future war or intervention as they please.

    But there’s no way to spin away the significant improvement in governance in Afghanistan from this war and significantly more freedom and democracy Afghanis experience, today, because of it.

    Each of us may have whatever opinions we like about war, intervention, and the use of military force as we like.

    But those are the facts, when you’re looking objectively at that situation and not just to confirm ones biases about ideology and intervention.❤️

    “The most recent American military assessment, released in January for the three-month quarter ending in October, showed that the government in Afghanistan controlled territory containing 63.5 percent of the country’s population. That represented a 1.7 percent decrease from the previous quarter.

    The report said gains by the Taliban had given the insurgents control over territory that was home to 10.8 percent of the population. The remaining population areas were considered contested.

    The Pentagon said at the time that the assessment was ‘not indicative of effectiveness’ of American military strategy, citing ‘uncertainty’ and ‘subjectivity’ in the data. Mr. Sopko said that had been the first time the military had criticized its own metric.

    United States Marines walking to guard stations at a military camp in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2017.

    United States Marines walking to guard stations at a military camp in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2017.

    An analysis co-authored by Mr. Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, published in the Long War Journal, found that territory controlled by the Afghan government covered 48 percent of the population and that held by the Taliban 9 percent, with the rest contested.

    The inspector general’s report said Afghan defense force casualties rose by 31 percent from December through February compared with the same period a year ago. Insurgent attacks increased by 19 percent from November through January compared with the quarter ending in October, the report said.”

    March.3.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Ghani’s not really in a position to tell us what to do, regardless of what he thinks (he’s got enough to worry about with Abdullah backbiting him to be complaining about a prisoner exchange, to be honest), but the real key is whether the administration follows through on withdrawals or not. It makes a lot more sense in an election year to do a large withdrawal before the summer, leave a token force in the interim for “security purposes” to placate the Afghan government, and then pull the remainder out after Election Day.

