The Volokh Conspiracy

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Bernie Makes Good on His Promise to Increase Turnout

I cast my first vote in a Democratic primary today

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Part of Bernie Sanders' pitch is that by motivated voters to turn out, he can beat Trump. Today, I and quite a few people I know who normally don't vote in Democratic primaries turned out to vote for Biden or Bloomberg because we are so appalled by the prospect of Bernie Corbynizing the Democratic Party. I know other people who turned out to vote for Bernie because they think he's Trump's easiest-to-beat opponent. (I think that's a mistake for the same reason it was a mistake for Democrats to root for or even help Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries.) So mazel tov, Bernie, you increased turnout.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Krychek_2
    March.3.2020 at 9:06 am

    I’ve given up making political predictions, especially since we are not living in normal political times, but here’s a possibility I’ll throw out:

    Bernie is starting to look like Trump in 2016. His party establishment hates him, nobody thinks he can win in November, but the common folk who actually vote in primaries love him. So don’t laugh; Bernie Sanders may be our next president.

    In fact, Bernie and Trump are basically the mirror image of each other: Populists who are running on public rage.

    1. mad_kalak
      March.3.2020 at 9:15 am

      If there is one thing Democrats can do better than Republicans, it’s rally around their guy/gal, despite numerous problems with the candidate.

      1. Martinned
        March.3.2020 at 9:22 am

        Recent evidence suggests otherwise…

      2. Sarcastr0
        March.3.2020 at 9:24 am

        Um, current and last election both provide evidence to the contrary.

      3. mad_kalak
        March.3.2020 at 9:33 am

        You guys think that Dems didn’t rally around Hillary? They did, more than the GOP did for Trump, where there is a permanent splinter movement of never-Trumpers and even some primary competition for him. No related situation on the left.

      4. Krychek_2
        March.3.2020 at 9:38 am

        I think Trump has become a religion in a way that no Democratic candidate ever could. He could crap on his desk in front of television cameras and his base would say he’s making America great again.

        1. Bob from Ohio
          March.3.2020 at 9:41 am

          “has become a religion in a way that no Democratic candidate ever could”

          Yes, Obama never existed.

          1. Krychek_2
            March.3.2020 at 9:53 am

            Oh he existed, but the delusion required to think that he is a religion to his supporters in the same way Trump is to his is just staggering.

            1. Bob from Ohio
              March.3.2020 at 9:57 am

              Ok. Talk about a delusion.

      5. mad_kalak
        March.3.2020 at 9:42 am

        The Trump cult of personality is no greater or lesser than the one around Obama. Need I remind you of the children singing hymn to him and people fainting at his rallies? Of of that “he’s the one we are waiting for,” stuff and the magazine covers with halos around his head like he was a modern day saint. Obama wasn’t gauche enough, though, to say that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and people would still support him.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          March.3.2020 at 9:47 am

          The difference is that Trump would say it, but it’s not true, while Obama wouldn’t say it, and it was true.

          1. mad_kalak
            March.3.2020 at 9:55 am

            I’m not sure about that, in either direction. Obama droned American citizens without any benefit of the rule of law and the left still loves him. And I have seen commentators here say that it depends on whom Trump would shoot on 5th Avenue!

            1. Brett Bellmore
              March.3.2020 at 10:17 am

              Well, of course it depends! If some lunatic tried to assassinate him on 5th avenue, his Secret Service agents got taken out, and he capped the guy himself, would that be wrong?

    2. Bob from Ohio
      March.3.2020 at 9:52 am

      “common folk who actually vote in primaries love him”

      He has gotten 26%, 25%, 47% and 19% so far.

      His supporters are very, very loud, but maybe not so numerous.

      1. Krychek_2
        March.3.2020 at 9:54 am

        That’s in a field with eight or ten candidates.

  2. mad_kalak
    March.3.2020 at 9:14 am

    On a related note, we should say what a bad idea it is to have the 2-3 weeks of early voting some states, like IL. If an Illinois resident had voted already for Buttigeg or Klobichar, their vote would be half wasted. The IL primary is March 17th.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      March.3.2020 at 9:24 am

      I believe Michigan allows an early voter to show up in person on election day, “Spoil” their early ballot, and cast a more informed vote on election day. But, yes, I agree: Early voting really is a bad idea.

      1. mad_kalak
        March.3.2020 at 9:39 am

        How do you spoil an already cast ballot? The way it works elsewhere is that the votes go towards the candidates totals, and since votes are private, how do you take it back? Unless MI “holds” your ballot and doesn’t count it until election day, which is a recipe for fraud if ever there was one. Early voting and vote by mail fraud in WI may have contributed to Walker loosing. All the early voting totals from Milwaukee county came in at the last minute with just enough to put Evars over the top.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          March.3.2020 at 9:53 am

          Might be a recipe for fraud, (Though no more so than is already inherent in absentee ballots.) but they do in fact hold onto the ballots until election day, in sealed envelopes. I was wrong about being able to spoil them ON election day, however; From Michigan’s SOS office:

          “Spoiling an Absent Voter Ballot

          If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk. The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.”

          1. Alpheus W Drinkwater
            March.3.2020 at 10:07 am

            That’s just for an absentee ballot. But I can’t picture how a voter who showed up at the polls to vote early could then change his mind and show up again on Election Day. At least in Maryland, the board of elections would have no way to verify that. The early ballots are just in the same machine, with the election day ballots piled up on top.

            I also voted early in North Carolina in the Democratic primary as an unaffilitiated voter, and my candidate has since dropped out. Oh well.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              March.3.2020 at 10:19 am

              I never voted early in Michigan when I lived there, but I believe they just hand you an absentee ballot to fill out.

        2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          March.3.2020 at 9:53 am

          Absentee ballots are not processed until election day, and the envelope has to include the voter’s name and signature, I believe, to prevent fakes. Presumably the ballots are removed and counted separately from the envelopes.

      2. bernard11
        March.3.2020 at 9:48 am

        Of course you could solve that by not starting the voting until the previous primary has been held.

        Meanwhile, voting on Tuesday is a really bad idea. At a minimum, the polls should be open Saturday through Tuesday.

    2. Gasman
      March.3.2020 at 9:26 am

      Something ranked choice voting would solve.

      But for now, it is a risk that the early voter assumes for the convenience of early voting.

      1. mad_kalak
        March.3.2020 at 9:34 am

        I have to read that post by Abromowicz then, to see if I agree.

  3. fyodor32768
    March.3.2020 at 9:15 am

    I am curious (without judging) if you would also support Biden/Bloomberg in the general election should they prevail.

    1. Martinned
      March.3.2020 at 9:23 am

      You’re joking, right? Anyone who endorses Trump over Clinton isn’t suddenly going to switch to Biden or Bloomberg.

      1. Sarcastr0
        March.3.2020 at 9:25 am

        I’m not the biggest Bernie fan, but I would like to see what Bernstein’s associated book would look like should he win.

      2. David Bernstein
        March.3.2020 at 9:26 am

        Who endorsed Trump over Clinton?

        1. Sarcastr0
          March.3.2020 at 9:54 am

          Yeah, I thought I recalled a post of yours doing exactly the opposite.

      3. Brett Bellmore
        March.3.2020 at 9:38 am

        Realistically, if Biden were to win, we’d be electing his VP. That guy would be declared incompetent through the 25th amendment in his first year, he’s just a place holder.

        That assumes he can make it to the general election without stroking out or being found wandering around lost at 3AM with no idea what year it is.

        I could see somebody preferring Trump to Clinton, but not Trump to Bloomberg. It would have to be somebody with a serious case of TDS who doesn’t mind control freaks.

        1. mad_kalak
          March.3.2020 at 9:58 am

          Naw, Biden, if elected would serve a full term. They would cover for him like they did Wilson after his stroke, FDR in his decrepit 3-4th term, and like they did for the obviously impaired Hillary during her campaign.

  4. Evan Osborne
    March.3.2020 at 9:31 am

    Can I ask why you voted at all? 🙂

    1. Bob from Ohio
      March.3.2020 at 9:45 am

      Voting is a waste of time.

      1. mad_kalak
        March.3.2020 at 10:00 am

        Only if you’re homo-economicus, which nobody actually is. Voting gives you a sense of ownership in that you co-produce the government that we all live under, as much as paying your taxes does, if not more.

        1. Bob from Ohio
          March.3.2020 at 10:27 am

          So at best its like sports rooting. But without the good feelings.

          I don’t think my tax paying gives me a “sense of ownership” either.

  5. Chris_Virginia
    March.3.2020 at 9:41 am

    “I cast my first vote in a Democratic primary today”

    Planning to do the same. Not sure who I’m voting for yet.

  6. Krychek_2
    March.3.2020 at 9:55 am

    Here’s another interesting what if. Suppose that Bernie wins the electoral college but not the popular vote. That’s a possibility if Trump carries the red states by 90% or so, and Sanders only squeaks by in some of the blue states. I wonder if Republicans will then continue to have the enthusiasm they currently do for the electoral college.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      March.3.2020 at 10:00 am

      A hypothetical that depends on a 90% to 10% margin is not worth engaging.

  7. Brett Bellmore
    March.3.2020 at 9:56 am

    Couldn’t bring myself to vote in the Democratic primary here in S.C. Combination of not liking the idea of screwing with another party’s internal processes, and that there wasn’t anybody in the race I could stomach voting for anyway.

  8. apedad
    March.3.2020 at 10:01 am

    Wait a sec…what is the cause and what is the effect?

    From yesterday’s blog, “Antisemitism. . . exists in Democratic and liberal circles. Indeed, the most antisemitic demographic groups in the U.S.–Latinos (especially the foreign-born), African Americans, and Muslims, all vote strongly Democrat.”

    And now today, “. . . we are so appalled by the prospect of Bernie Corbynizing the Democratic Party.”

  9. Will Nonya
    March.3.2020 at 10:04 am

    I’m amazed by how many people refuse to see the similarities between the Sanders camp6and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Even more refuse to see Sanders as having the same.impact on the Dems as Trump has had on the GOP.

    I wouldn’t rule out the potential of a Sanders win and frankly if he faced an opposition congress I probably wouldn’t care if he did.

