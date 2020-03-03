Bernie Makes Good on His Promise to Increase Turnout

Part of Bernie Sanders' pitch is that by motivated voters to turn out, he can beat Trump. Today, I and quite a few people I know who normally don't vote in Democratic primaries turned out to vote for Biden or Bloomberg because we are so appalled by the prospect of Bernie Corbynizing the Democratic Party. I know other people who turned out to vote for Bernie because they think he's Trump's easiest-to-beat opponent. (I think that's a mistake for the same reason it was a mistake for Democrats to root for or even help Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries.) So mazel tov, Bernie, you increased turnout.