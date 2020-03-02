Welcome to Prof. Michael Abramowicz (GW)!

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Michael Abramowicz of the George Washington University Law School is joining us as a co-blogger. Michael specializes in law and economics, intellectual property, civil procedure, corporate law, administrative law, and insurance law; his work has been published in the California Law Review, Columbia Law Review, Cornell Law Review, Harvard Law Review, Michigan Law Review, New York University Law Review, Stanford Law Review, University of Chicago Law Review, Virginia Law Review, Yale Law Journal, and many more, and he is also the author of the book Predictocracy: Market Mechanisms for Public and Private Decision Making (Yale University Press). I'm very much looking forward to his posts.