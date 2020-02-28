The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 28, 1966
2/28/1966: Miranda v. Arizona argued.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/28/1966: Miranda v. Arizona argued.
Advertisement
In one month, two sheriff's deputies in Florida have been arrested for fabricating drug evidence during traffic stops.
The democratic socialist congresswoman has lamented that the public-school system hinges on zip codes.
Medicare for All would cost far, far more than he says.
Lynchings are already illegal. But the law would give prosecutors more power—including what amounts to an expansion of the federal death penalty.
Plus: PragerU loses YouTube lawsuit, layoffs abound in Silicon Valley, and more...
This modal will close in 10