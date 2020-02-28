Brickbat: A Man's Home Is His Castle
Officials in Suffolk County, New York, are considering two ordinances that would ban residents of apartment buildings, condominiums and other multi-unit residential buildings from smoking in their own homes. Dr. William Spencer, a member of the Suffolk County Legislature, says second-hand smoke can seep through cracks in walls or through plumbing or electrical lines. One of the laws calls for fines of up to $1,000 for those convicted of smoking in their homes.