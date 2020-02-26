Brickbat: Bad Medicine

For 21 years, co-workers at the U.S. Indian Health Service (IHS) reported concerns about Dr. Stanley Patrick Weber's behavior towards young boys, and for 21 years the IHS responded by moving him to different clinics and different reservations. Weber was recently sentenced to five consecutive life sentences in prison, after being convicted last year for sexually abusing six boys on two reservations. But the IHS is refusing to release a report it commissioned that identifies the specific officials who mishandled the allegations against Weber. PBS reports that those who have seen the report say it shows that concerns about Weber "spread more widely across the agency earlier than previously known."