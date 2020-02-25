The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 25, 1841
2/25/1841: Justice Phillip Barbour dies.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/25/1841: Justice Phillip Barbour dies.
Advertisement
Individual autonomy is not the cause of our problems and state autonomy is not the solution
Fairfax County, Virginia, allows home businesses but prohibits them from keeping inventory on site.
Sex offender registries are cruel and unjust.
Adult performers are outraged at the proposed licensing requirements, and have vowed to fight the bill.
Central planning kills economic growth.
This modal will close in 10