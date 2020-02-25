Borders

Supreme Court: Mexican Family Can't Sue Border Patrol Agent in Cross-Border Shooting

"A cross-border shooting claim has foreign relations and national security implications."

Hernandez v. Mesa
(EL UNIVERSAL Agency / EVZ)

In June 2010, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa, Jr. fatally shot Sergio Adrian Hernández Guereca, a 15-year-old Mexican national, on the southern border. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Hernández family cannot sue for damages. 

As Reason previously reported, Agent Mesa responded to reports of human smuggling near the Paso del Norte port of entry. The port separates El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. While riding a bicycle, Mesa approached Hernández and a small group of Mexican nationals in a culvert right on the border. After dismounting his bicycle, Mesa dragged one of the individuals to the American side of the border to detain him. He also pointed his gun toward Hernández and fired. Hernández died on the Mexican side of the border.

Other facts of the case are still being debated. A statement from the Department of Justice said that Hernández was shot while "smugglers attempting an illegal border crossing" were throwing rocks at Mesa while he detained a suspect. FBI Special Agent Andrea Simmons said that Mesa was surrounded by those throwing rocks before he fired. Cellphone footage from the scene, however, challenges this claim.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Hernández family has stated that they were informed by American officials that Hernández was not among those throwing rocks. His family maintains that he was simply playing with his friends in the culvert at the time of the shooting.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Agent Mesa may not be sued by the family for damages.

"A cross-border shooting claim has foreign relations and national security implications," observed the majority opinion of Justice Samuel Alito. And "Congress, which has authority in the field of foreign affairs, has chosen not to create" a federal cause of action in cases such as this. In fact, Alito maintained, Congress has left "the resolution of extraterritorial claims brought by foreign nationals to executive officials and the diplomatic process." In other words, Alito held, the Supreme Court has no business allowing this sort of suit. That decision is up to Congress.

Writing in dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued that the Court's refusal to grant the family a remedy still had foreign policy implications. Ginsburg also questioned how allowing the family to sue over "an unjustified killing" would undermine border security.

The full decision is available here.

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.25.2020 at 5:16 pm

    Much as I despise government in general, that seems like the right ruling. The remedy is for the Mexican government to protest a US government employee shooting a Mexican national across the border. If the family can’t get their own government to press the issue, they have their own government to blame, not the shooter’s.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.25.2020 at 6:09 pm

      Yeah, I don’t like what happened but this does seem like the right ruling. Seems like it would’ve gone nowhere too, qualified immunity being what it is.

      Also, letting foreign nationals sue the US Government when we do bad stuff sets a dangerous precedent. Can’t have a bunch of Afghans suing us about all the democracy we spread at their wedding, we’ll never get anything done.

  2. Rich
    February.25.2020 at 5:17 pm

    “A cross-border shooting claim has foreign relations and national security implications,”

    “unlike almost anything else these days.”

  3. loveconstitution1789
    February.25.2020 at 5:46 pm

    His family maintains that he was simply playing with his friends in the culvert at the time of the shooting.

    I remember when I was a kid, I used to play a game where I crossed the base perimeter at Area 51. The base guards shot me and I was like, Whut? I was just playing.

    This is not a fucking game. Border patrol officers are shot at across the border and not allowed to return fire. Rocks can kill a person.

    As I ask with all stupid shit kids do, where at the parents? It sucks this kid was shot but I am sure some charity will give him some money since all the money to sue the US government as a political ploy to get the borders open didnt work.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      February.25.2020 at 5:49 pm

      I remember working at a naval installation where the locals didnt want us there. Some trouble makers would throws rocks over the fence.

      I backed my vehicle as close to the fence as I could and floored it. I flung gravel through the fence and hit those fuckers. We didn’t have that rock throwing problem ever when I was on duty. Word gets around who will fight back.

