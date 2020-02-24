The Volokh Conspiracy

Justice Thomas: "'it is never too late to 'surrende[r] former views to a better considered position.'"

In two opinions today, Justice Thomas disagrees with his previous positions

It is tough to admit you're wrong. Often, people recognize their errors, but will twist and turn facts in an attempt to reconcile past and present positions. Justice Thomas does not fall in that category.

Today the Supreme Court issued a lengthy orders list. In two opinions, Justice Thomas willingly disagreed with his previous positions.

First, in Baldwin v. United States, Justice Thomas called on the Court to reconsider Brand X, an opinion he wrote in 2005:

Although I authored Brand X, "it is never too late to 'surrende[r] former views to a better considered position.'" South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., 585 U. S. ___, ___ (2018) (THOMAS, J., concurring) (slip op., at 1) (quoting McGrath v. Kristensen, 340 U. S. 162, 178 (1950) (Jackson, J., concurring)). Brand X appears to be inconsistent with the Constitution, the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), and traditional tools of statutory interpretation. Because I would revisit Brand X, I respectfully dissent from the denial of certiorari.

Second, in Arizona v. United States, Justice Thomas questioned his prior decision in Wyoming v. Oklahoma (1992). In that case, he concluded that the Supreme Court has discretion to deny original jurisdiction cases involving two states. Today, Thomas wrote:

Although I have applied this Court's precedents in the past, see Wyoming v. Oklahoma, 502 U. S. 437, 474, n. (1992) (dissenting opinion), I have since come to questionthose decisions, see Nebraska, supra, at ___ (dissentingopinion) (slip op., at 3). Arizona invites us to reconsider our discretionary approach, and I would do so.

Thomas previously articulated this view in Nebraska v. Colorado (2016). (I summarized this issue in a 2019 tweet thread.)

Kudos to Thomas for his willingness to reconsider his own errors.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.24.2020 at 11:00 am

    IANAL, and that matters for this: I have never liked stare decisis. I understand the desire for consistency and stability, but it makes it all too easy for lazy judges to punt basic issues. I’d rather everything started from the statutes themselves, and for questions of constitutionality, from the Constitution itself.

    One of the stupidities which led to the space shuttle exploding on launch was managers not realizing how compounded probabilities multiply. Same thing applies to laws: if each decision has a 99% chance of being correct, stare decisis just multiplies those out, and by then time you get to the 100th decision based on the 99th based on the 98th and so on, you are almost guaranteed no connection to the Constitution.

    Monstrosities like Jim Crow and the Commerce Clause would not have survived except for judges bowing and scraping to stare decisis.

    1. mad_kalak
      February.24.2020 at 11:29 am

      Yes, but be fair to the doctrine of stare decisis, in that consistency is a virtue in government. It’s difficult for people, and businesses, to plan even short term when nobody knows what the rules are going to be one day to the next, and know that they can change on a whim.

  2. Leo Marvin
    February.24.2020 at 11:13 am

    I wish I could revisit Brand X. They were my ISP for 10 years, and they sucked hard.

  3. arpiniant1
    February.24.2020 at 11:40 am

    It is never too late to become more conservative

