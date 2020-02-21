Afghanistan

Trump Administration Says It's Ready to Sign Peace Deal With the Taliban by the End of the Month

Left unspecified: how many U.S. troops would be coming home, and when

|

Pompeo
(Richard Graulich/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

After nearly 20 years of incessant fighting, the U.S. and the Taliban might ink a peace deal by the end of the month. The accord is contingent on the Taliban abiding by a violence reduction agreement over the next seven days.

"The United States and the Taliban have been engaged in extensive talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, reduce United States and Allied Forces presence, and ensure that no terrorist group ever uses Afghan soil to threaten the United States or our allies," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement released this morning.

After the deal is signed, the Taliban and Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government have agreed negotiate the conditions of a permanent ceasefire and a roadmap for the country's political future.

Today's announcement is the culmination of a process started in 2018, when the White House ordered U.S. diplomats to start direct talks with the Taliban.

Provided a new outbreak of violence doesn't spoil it over the next week, this could be the beginning of the end for a war that has cost the lives of some 2,400 U.S. military personnel and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians.

A lot of specifics still need to be worked out, though, including how many of the 14,000 U.S. forces in the country will be withdrawn and how quickly that will happen. The Trump administration has previously said that 5,400 troops would be pulled out of the country within 135 days of signing a peace deal with the Taliban.

"It's a good thing that a deal is beginning to be finalized and it seems like there's some political momentum behind it," says John Glaser, foreign policy scholar with the Cato Institute, while adding that "there are a number of things that are inherent to this process that are very risky."

An agreement between the Taliban and the U.S. that specifies a timetable for U.S. troop withdrawals contingent on reductions in Taliban violence could add stability to any peace process, he says.

Glaser warns against creating too many conditions for withdrawing U.S. troops, noting that this would increase the chances their departure will be delayed. There's also a significant risk that the peace process will be derailed by a breakdown in talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban.

President Donald Trump was sharply critical of the war in Afghanistan while a candidate, but he increased the U.S. military presence in the country while in office. Congressional bills that would wind down the war have gone nowhere.

It's encouraging that the White House is now ready to sign a peace deal. As Glaser says, "the war is a disaster and cannot be won."

Advertisement

NEXT: Twitter's New 'Deceptive Video' Labeling Plan Immediately Abused To Attack a Silly Joke Ad from Bloomberg

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. BlueStarDragon
    February.21.2020 at 2:35 pm

    “Provided a new outbreak of violence doesn’t spoil it over the next week, this could be the beginning of the end for a war that has cost the lives of some 2,400 U.S. military personnel and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians.”

    I happy to see a end to the fighting in Afghanistan come to a end.
    The above comments never talk about how many terrorist or enemy combatants killed, or how many the civilians are not killed by the U.S.

  2. albo
    February.21.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Oh, yeah, this is gonna work out great. Heavily armed religious fanatics always respect agreements.

  3. Ken Shultz
    February.21.2020 at 2:46 pm

    “Glaser warns against creating too many conditions for withdrawing U.S. troops, noting that this would increase the chances their departure will be delayed.”

    It’s an election year, and we should keep an eye out for any Democrat candidate that tries to exploit this process. Any candidate who tries to force Trump’s hand on this–if there are hiccups–and makes us stay longer should be avoided. If there’s anything worse for America than a presidential candidate who’s supposedly anti-forever wars and yet criticizes the president for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in an election year, I’m not sure what that is. They certainly have no business being president.

    Here’s the real anti-forever war position: The United States should withdraw from Afghanistan, at this point, because doing so is in the best interests of the United States–regardless of whether the Taliban lives up to their side of the agreement. Anyone who insists that the United States stay until the Taliban become pro-peace saints is either an idiot or a phony, as far as anti-forever wars go, and anyone who doesn’t want the war in Afghanistan to end if President Trump is the one who ends it has no business being president.

    Minimum qualification for being president–doing what’s in the best interests of the United States, even if that means shaking hands with the Taliban and even if that means giving President Trump credit IF IF IF and when credit is due.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.21.2020 at 2:56 pm

    This is absolutely outrageous. Commander in Chief Hillary Clinton would have secured a final, decisive victory over the Taliban. Then, and only then, would she have reduced troop levels. I am disgusted by Orange Hitler’s cowardly “cut and run” approach.

    #StillWithHer
    #LibertariansForStayingInAfghanistan

Please to post comments