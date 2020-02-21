The Volokh Conspiracy

Florida May Not Re-Disenfranchise Ex-Felons Unable to Pay Court Fines and Fees

It is unconstitutional, the 11th Circuit holds, for Florida to deny voting rights to ex-felons solely because they have outstanding fines or fees. to vote And yes, "re-disenfranchise" is a real word.

Florida, like most States, has a long-standing history of permanently dis-enfranchising persons convicted of a serious crime; indeed, Article VI of the Florida Constitution expressly provided that "no person convicted of a felony … shall be qualified to vote."

But in 2018, Florida voters, by a 65%-35% margin, approved an amendment (known as Amendment 4) to Article VI, which now reads in relevant part [with the 2018 additional text in italics]:

(a) No person convicted of a felony, or adjudicated in this or any other state to be mentally incompetent, shall be qualified to vote or hold office until restoration of civil rights or removal of disability. Except as provided in subsection (b) of this section, any disqualification from voting arising from a felony conviction shall terminate and voting rights shall be restored upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation.

(b)No person convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense shall be qualified to vote until restoration of civil rights.

At the urging of FL Gov. Ron DeSantis, the FL legislature enacted implementing legislation, SB 7066, which interpreted the requirement that voting rights are to be restored "upon completion of all terms of sentence" to include discharge of all "LFOs"—legal financial obligations—ordered by the sentencing court, including payment of any court-ordered restitution to victims and all court-ordered fines or fees that were included as a part of the original sentence.

This requirement, as a practical matter, meant that substantial numbers of otherwise-eligible ex-felons would not be eligible for restoration of their voting rights because of their inability to pay their outstanding LFOs.  The precise numbers are hard to come by, but it is abundantly clear that (a) a substantial majority of ex-felons have some outstanding LFOs at the conclusion of their sentences, (b) that these are frequently upward of $1000 or more, and (c) that many individuals in the population of ex-felons are indigent and are unable to discharge the obligations.

Seventeen plaintiffs—each of whom, in the court's words, had demonstrated that they are "genuinely unable to pay" their outstanding LFOs—challenged this provision, arguing that it violated, among other constitutional rights, their rights under the Equal Protection Clause. Their claim boils down to this: SB 7066 draws a line between individuals who have, and individuals who have not, paid off their LFOs; it treats individuals on different sides of that line differently, even if they are otherwise identical in every relevant way (same crime, same sentence, same LFO obligations); this differential treatment serves no legitimate governmental purpose whatsoever.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit agreed, issuing a judgment this past Wednesday affirming an injunction against imposition of the statutory requirements regarding LFOs on those ex-felons who are "genuinely unable to pay."

I leave for others—as the court left for others—the question of whether Florida's Republican law-makers were motivated, in enacting SB 7066, by anything other than a desire to reduce the impact of Amendment 4 on the Republican party's electoral prospects in the State by denying voting rights to a class of individuals likely to skew Democratic, and/or the extent to which this was part of a larger "voter suppression" enterprise which has, disturbingly, gained considerable ground in recent years.

The court, as is common in much constitutional litigation, devoted considerable space in its opinion to determining the "level of scrutiny" it would apply when evaluating this claim.  "Rational basis" scrutiny requires that the challenged law must be upheld "if there is any reasonably conceivable state of facts that could provide a rational basis for the classification between persons"—i.e., between the difference in treatment accorded to ex-felons who have, and ex-felons who have not, discharged their LFOs.  Under more exacting "heightened scrutiny," the court demands a "tighter fit" between the classification being drawn and the government's interest, some showing by the government that the classification in question will actually advance some important governmental purpose.

The court held—correctly, I believe—that heightened scrutiny was appropriate for evaluating this claim. The court began by (correctly) noting that, ordinarily, heightened scrutiny is reserved for cases involving differential treatment that is either based on a "suspect classification," or one "affecting fundamental rights." Although distinctions based on wealth alone are not generally treated as "suspect"—the government may impose fees making it impossible for the indigent to register a car, or attend a sporting event at a state-owned arena, or attend the state university, without having to bear any special heightened burden of justification for doing so—this case represents an exception to that general rule:

[T]he Supreme Court has told us that wealth classifications require more searching review in at least two discrete areas: the administration of criminal justice and access to the franchise. The basic right to participate in political processes as voters and candidates cannot be limited to those who can pay for a license. Nor may access to judicial processes in cases criminal or 'quasi criminal in nature' turn on ability to pay. Because Florida's re-enfranchisement scheme directly implicates wealth discrimination both in the administration of criminal justice and in access to the franchise, we are obliged to apply some form of heightened scrutiny.

And voting surely is, as the Supreme Court put it many years ago, "a fundamental right, because [it is] preservative of all rights," Yick Wo v. Hopkins, 118 U.S. at 370 (1886), and the Court has affirmed on many occasions that "the right of suffrage is a fundamental matter in a free and democratic society, … and any alleged infringement of the right of citizens to vote must be carefully and meticulously scrutinized."**

** The court's holding here regarding the level of scrutiny to be applied in this case appears to be in conflict with two other decisions (Johnson v. Bredesen, 624 F.3d 742 (6th Cir. 2010) and Madison v. State, 163 P.3d 757 (Wash. 2007)) applying rational basis scrutiny to felon re-enfranchisement schemes requiring the payment of LFOs as a precondition to voting, on the ground that "felons no longer enjoy the fundamental right to vote." This position is based on a rather egregious mis-reading of the leading Supreme Court case on the matter, Richardson v. Ramirez, 418 U.S. 24, 56 (1974). In Richardson, the Court upheld California's permanent felon dis-enfranchisement scheme, but not because felons had no fundamental right to vote, but rather because the Constitution expressly sanctions, in the 14th Amendment itself, a denial of voting rights to felons by providing that States may count individuals who are "denied the right to vote … for participation in rebellion or other crime" when determining the number of Representatives and the number of presidential electors to which the State is entitled. But regardless of my views on the matter, this conflict may constitute enough of a split to warrant Supreme Court review of the question, should Florida decide to seek such review.

The court then proceeded to evaluate the government's proffered justifications for creating "a wealth classification that punishes those genuinely unable to pay fees, fines, and restitution more harshly than those able to pay—that is, one that punishes more harshly solely on account of wealth—by withholding access to the ballot box," and found those justifications woefully insufficient under the heightened scrutiny standard.  Indeed, it expressed "reservations" even about whether "the wealth-based disparities created by the LFO requirement would pass even rational basis scrutiny."

Florida certainly has a legitimate interest in "promoting the payment of restitution and other financial obligations, [and] in the collection of revenues produced by the payment of fines." But for these 17 plaintiffs, SB 7066's LFO provision will have no effect on that interest, because they are "indigent and genuinely unable to pay despite good faith efforts":

If a felon is truly indigent and unable to pay his LFOs, Florida's requirement "obviously does not serve revenue collection; the defendant cannot pay because he is indigent. The simple truth is that a collection-based rationale for those who genuinely cannot pay, and who offer no immediate prospects of being able to do so, erects a barrier without delivering any money at all.

Nor can this classification be justified by the State's interest in retribution and punishment:

"[U]nder any plausible theory of retribution, punishment must at least bear some sense of proportionality to the culpability of the conduct punished to be rational…. Retribution, which has as its core logic the crude proportionality of "an eye for an eye," has been regarded as a constitutionally valid basis for punishment only when the punishment is consistent with an individualized consideration of the defendant's culpability, and when the administration of criminal justice works to channel society's instinct for retribution. Here, these plaintiffs are punished more harshly than those who committed precisely the same crime—by having their right to vote taken from them likely for their entire lives. And this punishment is linked not to their culpability, but rather to the exogenous fact of their wealth."

"Quite simply," the court concluded, "Florida's continued disenfranchisement of these 17 plaintiffs is not rationally related to any legitimate governmental interest."

Part of the charm of constitutional law is that it takes the court 78 pages to state what was obvious to many at the outset:  The LFO pre-condition to re-enfranchisement was enacted by a Republican governor and Republican-majority legislature for one reason and one reason only, viz., as a way to disadvantage individuals likely to vote for their electoral opponents, and that is not a legitimate basis on which to decide who gets to vote and who doesn't.

Governor DeSantis has said that he is prepared to appeal this decision. I don't think he will have much success going that route, inasmuch as the reasoning in this opinion strikes me as eminently sound. But the court's decision here leaves open other means by which the State can frustrate the goal of re-enfranchising as many people as possible in accordance with the spirit of Amendment 4. The court's judgment here was very carefully restricted: SB 7066 cannot be constitutionally applied to individuals who are, like the 17 plaintiffs, "genuinely unable to pay," and the State is enjoined from applying the LFO pre-conditions to others similarly situated.

But nothing in the preliminary injunction precludes the State from requiring additional proof of a plaintiff's inability to pay beyond what had been offered in district court, [nor] did the court order the State to follow any specific procedure or adopt any regime in complying with the injunction…. Moreover, the court did not define the term"genuine inability to pay,"again leaving it to the State to make a reasonable, good faith determination of how it could implement that term consistent with the court's order. In short, the court's order left the State with substantial discretion in choosing how to comply.

Uh-oh. I fear—how could one not?—that Florida will take this as something of an invitation to impose such onerous requirements for proof of a "genuine inability to pay"—five years' worth of tax returns, federal and state, notarized and certified, that sort of thing—that the promise of re-enfranchisement will remain illusory for large swaths of the subject population. One suspects that this is not the last we've heard of this matter.

 

 

 

for which ongoing punishment of disenfranchisement may serve as an incentive. Indeed, as to some class of felons,the State surely has a legitimate interest in making victims whole by encouraging restitutionary payments and, more generally, Florida has a legitimate interest in ensuring compliance with the lawful sentencing orders of its courts. Similarly, as a general matter, the State has an obvious interest in deterring crime and in employing punitive measures designed to raise the costs associated with criminal behavior.

 

 

 

Thus, if the question on rational basis review were simply whether the LFOrequirement wasrational as applied to the truly indigent—those genuinely unable to meet their financial obligations to pay feesandfines, and make restitution to the victims of their crimes—we would have little difficulty condemning it as irrational. n the absence of any fact-finding by the district court, and on this limited record, we cannot say that the plaintiffs have carried their burden of establishing that a substantial proportion of felons (let alone a substantial majority of them) are indigent and, therefore, that the plaintiffsrepresent the mine-run felon

 

At first blush, this case does not neatly fit into either category demanding heightened scrutiny. As we have said, generally, wealth is not a suspect classification.

But the Supreme Court has told us that wealth classifications require more searching review in at least two discrete areas: the administration of criminal justice and access to the franchise.M.L.B., 519 U.S. at123 ("[O]ur cases solidly establish two exceptions to that general rule [of rational basis for wealth classifications]. The basic right to participate in political processes as voters and candidates cannot be limited to those who can pay for a license. Nor may accessto judicial processes in cases criminal or 'quasi criminal in nature' turn on ability to pay."(citations omitted)). Because Florida's re-enfranchisement scheme directly implicates wealth discrimination both inthe administration ofcriminal justice andinaccess to the franchise, we are obliged to apply some form of heightened scrutiny.

We think the Griffin–Beardenprinciple straightforwardly applies heretoo, where the State has chosen to continue topunishthose felons who aregenuinelyunable to pay fees, fines, and restitution on account of their indigency, while re-enfranchising all other similarly situated felons who can afford to pay. This is so because continued disenfranchisement is indisputably punitivein nature, and because felons who are unable to pay are subject to continued punishment solely because oftheir inability to pay. Just likeinBeardenandinGriffin, the fact that the State originally was entitled to withhold access to the franchise from felons is immaterial; rather, heightened scrutiny is triggered whenthe Statealleviates punishment for some, but mandates that it continue for others, based solely on account ofwealth.

he same principle applies here: Florida ispermittedto disenfranchise allfelons. But as soon as the lawdemandedthat punishment continue for some and not others based on wealth, we becameobliged to examinethis disparitywith a sharper focus, because differential punishment on account of wealthstrikes at the heart of Griffin's equality principle

The long and short of it is that once a state provides an avenue to ending the punishment of disenfranchisement—as the voters of Florida plainly did—it must do so consonant with the principles of equal protection anditmay not erect a wealth barrier absentajustification sufficient to overcome heightened scrutiny.

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    February.21.2020 at 12:21 pm

    “The LFO pre-condition to re-enfranchisement was enacted by a Republican governor and Republican-majority legislature for one reason and one reason only, viz., as a way to disadvantage individuals likely to vote for their electoral opponents, and that is not a legitimate basis on which to decide who gets to vote and who doesn’t.”

    The people who pushed the amendment felt the opposite, that criminals were likely to vote for Democrats.

    All sides agree that criminals are Democrats. Congrats, I guess.

    1. Krychek_2
      February.21.2020 at 12:31 pm

      Regardless of whom they vote for, I have never heard what I consider to be a persuasive argument for a nexus between criminality and the ability to cast an informed vote. Further, there’s a whole boatload of evidence that former offenders who feel they have a stake in their community are less likely to reoffend, so denying felons the right to vote is probably socially counter productive. As with sex offender registration lists, this is mostly about stigmatizing and penalizing people rather than furthering any legitimate social goal.

      As for whether criminals do in fact skew Democrat, any group of people that feels like outsiders looking in, whether because of race, poverty, gender identification or simply just never having felt like they belong, are statistically more likely to vote Democrat, and there’s a reason for that. Maybe instead of marginalizing and disenfranchising such people, the better social policy would be to fix the underlying issues that create “us versus them” politics.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.21.2020 at 12:42 pm

        No, the argument is not that criminals vote Democrat; it is that pervasive government loves regressive taxes, occupational licensing, petty law enforcement, and other activities which has the perverse nature of hurting poor people and minorities, and making more of them criminals than the staid middle class. Democrats blame rich people and the middle class, and pass out lots of State largesse to the people they have hurt; the largesse is far easier to see than the invisible hurt, and Democrats are seen as their rescuers.

        Thus, yes, criminals are more likely to vote Democrat, because they need that highly visible largesse to get out from under the almost invisible yoke the Democrats have slapped on them.

      2. Krayt
        February.21.2020 at 12:42 pm

        Like lack of jobs?

        1. Krychek_2
          February.21.2020 at 12:56 pm

          Economic security helps, but my broader point is this: The world looks a lot different to an outsider looking in. Even a financially secure one. Such people are not likely to vote for a party that seems to think things are just fine as they are, or that taking from the have nots to give to the haves will improve things further.

          I’m a middle aged, middle class white guy. If I get pulled over for speeding, I may be annoyed that I’m getting a ticket, but I have no realistic fear of being shot. That’s not true of an 18 year old black guy who gets pulled over by the police. And even if that 18 year old black guy grows up to be a successful businessman, he’s not going to forget (or be allowed to forget) that no matter how successful he is, there are plenty of people out there, including some in blue uniforms, who view him as nothing more than an unapprehended criminal. And he’s not likely to vote Republican.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            February.21.2020 at 1:06 pm

            “but I have no realistic fear of being shot. That’s not true of an 18 year old black guy who gets pulled over by the police.”

            Statistics actually say that, in any given encounter, your chances of being shot are actually worse than his. Blacks only get shot more often because they interact with the police a LOT more often, which is hardly shocking when they have a higher crime rate.

          2. Bob from Ohio
            February.21.2020 at 1:13 pm

            “That’s not true of an 18 year old black guy who gets pulled over by the police.”

            Untrue, 18 year old blacks also have no realistic fear of being shot. Its completely unrealistic.

            More whites than blacks are shot by the police and the % of either as compared to the number of stops is tiny and any apparent differences statistically insignificant.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      February.21.2020 at 12:58 pm

      That would be very bad if the only measure of moral worth and character is a criminal conviction. Of course, in reality it is not. Many bad people are never convicted of their crimes. People who have been convicted of crimes can reform themselves. And most importantly, many of the bad things that people can do are not in actually crimes themselves. The fact that people who have been subject to the criminal justice system may skew Democratic is not really indicative of the moral worth of the party.

    3. mad_kalak
      February.21.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Worse than all sides agree criminals vote democrat, but that blacks and hispanics are criminals and who vote democrat. Because if the ex-felon vote was split 50/50 this particular issue wouldn’t be on the radar. But black Americans vote about 90% democrat and they are about 12% of the populace and are about 40% of prisoners.

      https://www.bop.gov/about/statistics/statistics_inmate_race.jsp

    4. ILK
      February.21.2020 at 1:10 pm

      Except that Florida voters in 2018 both approved the felon voting amendment and elected Republicans up and down the ticket (including De Santis). So either Florida voters are irrational or Florida voters were not convinced that former felons vote for Democrats.

      1. mad_kalak
        February.21.2020 at 1:15 pm

        Are you implying that voters don’t have contradictory desires, or that they don’t change on a whim, or that different groups of voters come out en masse for different elections (ex: 2016 vs 2018) meaning different groups of voters have different desires?

      2. Brett Bellmore
        February.21.2020 at 1:35 pm

        Hypothetically, voters could believe that former felons vote for Democrats, and yet still ought to be permitted to vote once they’ve fulfilled their entire sentences. I’d qualify on that score.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.21.2020 at 12:37 pm

    I leave for others—as the court left for others—the question of whether Florida’s Republican law-makers were motivated, in enacting SB 7066, by anything other than a desire to reduce the impact of Amendment 4 on the Republican party’s electoral prospects in the State by denying voting rights to a class of individuals likely to skew Democratic, and/or the extent to which this was part of a larger “voter suppression” enterprise which has, disturbingly, gained considerable ground in recent years.

    This of course cuts both ways.

    I leave for others—as the court left for others—the question of whether Florida’s Democrat law-makers were motivated, in enacting SB 7066, by anything other than a desire to increase the impact of Amendment 4 on the Democrat party’s electoral prospects in the State by giving voting rights to a class of individuals likely to skew Democratic, and/or the extent to which this was part of a larger “voter enlargement” enterprise which has, disturbingly, gained considerable ground in recent years [such as lowering the voting age to 16].

    1. bernard11
      February.21.2020 at 12:59 pm

      I take it you meant “opposing SB 7066” in your rewrite.

      So giving someone a ride to the polls in, in your opinion, the equivalent of physically preventing them from getting there?

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.21.2020 at 1:23 pm

        A: Yep, missed one.

        B: You missed one. Exaggeration of a strawman does not make it human.

  3. wearingit
    February.21.2020 at 12:49 pm

    Pretty clearly a crude and transparent attempt by Republicans to keep them voting because they think they would vote Democratic. But given the state of the GOP, is anyone surprised?

    They’d burn the country down so long as they could rule over the ashes. Treacherous scumbags.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    February.21.2020 at 12:59 pm

    While I agree that there was undoubtedly some desire to, for purely political reasons, minimize the number of felons permitted to vote, (And, yes, the Democrats supported the proposal to maximize the number felons permitted to vote, for equally political reasons.) I can’t get past the fact that the statute in question seems to unambiguously implement the terms of the amendment.

    The amendment itself says, “upon completion of all terms of sentence”, and LFO’s are unambiguously terms of sentence. Arguably NOT requiring payment of legal financial obligations in order to be re-enfranchised would have been a state constitutional violation!

    As a matter of federal constitutional law, states are allowed to disenfranchise felons. That means they can partially disenfranchise felons. They can’t do so on impermissible grounds such as race or religion, but I don’t see how “didn’t pay their fine” qualifies as a constitutionally impermissible ground.

    The court’s reasoning leaves me unpersuaded.

    1. mad_kalak
      February.21.2020 at 1:02 pm

      >”The court’s reasoning leaves me unpersuaded.”

      That’s because you’re racist.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.21.2020 at 1:21 pm

        Well, sure, you’d say that. Heck, just the fact that I’m not a Democrat gets me halfway to being declared a racist, before you know anything else about me. Add that I’m white and opposed to legally mandated racial discrimination, and the deal is sealed, I’m 100% certain to be declared a racist. If I mentioned that I’m inter-racially married and have black friends and neighbors, I’d somehow manage to be 150% certain to be declared racist, if that were even possible.

        What’s lacking here is any reason I should care that you call me a racist. The epithet loses its sting once you realize it just means, “You’re white and don’t agree with me!”

        Look, attempting a bit of futile reason here: Black people can be able to pay their fines, white people incapable. If this statute discriminates on any basis at all, it’s financial hardship, not race.

        If the federal court had declared it a poll tax, they’d at least have had an argument.

        1. mad_kalak
          February.21.2020 at 1:32 pm

          My attempt at ironical trolling of those who support the decision failed I see. But I’m glad you appropriately note the soft bigotry of low expectations for blacks though.

    2. bernard11
      February.21.2020 at 1:06 pm

      the Democrats supported the proposal to maximize the number felons permitted to vote, for equally political reasons.

      It was a referendum, Brett, that passed by almost 2-1.

      As a matter of federal constitutional law, states are allowed to disenfranchise felons. That means they can partially disenfranchise felons. They can’t do so on impermissible grounds such as race or religion, but I don’t see how “didn’t pay their fine” qualifies as a constitutionally impermissible ground.

      The court’s reasoning leaves me unpersuaded.

      The court did not say, “You have to let them vote whether they pay or not.”

      It said, “You have to let them vote if they are unable to pay, because otherwise you are conditioning voting rights on financial circumstances, which is impermissible.”

      As an aside, note that Florida has a particularly onerous system of court fees and the like.

      1. mad_kalak
        February.21.2020 at 1:13 pm

        Just a question for you or Post, but why is voting so fundamental a right that financial circumstances must be non-existent for anyone who intends to engage in it?

        I have to pay taxes for my guns and ammo, and taxes on my internet access to engage in free speech, and fuel taxes for my right to drive to a protest march or the polls for that matter, etc.

        But paying the full debt to society for your crime, or requiring an ID, to vote…suddenly it’s a huge insurmountable imposition?

      2. Brett Bellmore
        February.21.2020 at 1:26 pm

        Yeah, I know it was a referendum, and that it passed with a lot of votes that weren’t Democratic. Heck, if I lived in Florida, I’d have voted for it myself; I think that, once somebody has paid their debt to society, they should be restored ALL their rights. Voting, gun ownership, you name it. No second class citizens!

        Doesn’t change that Democrats, as a political grouping, are hot for felon re-enfranchisement because felons vote heavily Democratic.

  5. Alpheus W Drinkwater
    February.21.2020 at 1:32 pm

    “…re-disenfranchise” is a real word.”

    I guess this post would make Prof. Post an antiredisenfranchiseatarian.

Please to post comments