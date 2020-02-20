The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Cass Sunstein's plan to limit the President's control over the Justice Department

Sunstein's two proposals would conflict with the Morrison v. Olson majority opinion

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Cass Sunstein imagines a world in which Donald Trump has almost no control over the Justice Department. In a New York Times Op-Ed, Sunstein offers two statutory proposals to constrain the President's authority:

In addition, creative legislators ought to be able to thread the constitutional needle — reducing the president's ability to undermine the legal system without eliminating his power of oversight. For example, Congress might forbid presidential interference with specific categories of cases (such as pending criminal prosecutions). Or it might say that the president may discharge the attorney general only "for cause," defined to allow the president a fair measure of supervisory control over large policy questions, while also ensuring that the department is legally free from illegitimate interference (as when the president tries to reward his friends and punish his enemies).

I think both proposals would run afoul of the Morrison v. Olson majority opinion. (Without question, both proposals would be inconsistent with Justice Scalia's dissent.)

Pursuant to the Ethics in Government Act, the Independent Counsel could only be removed for "good cause." Morrison considered the constitutionality of that law. Chief Justice Rehnquist wrote the majority opinion. He found that such a restriction was constitutional because the President could, through the Attorney General, supervise the independent counsel. That is, the President could take care that the Independent Counsel faithfully executed the law, by virtue of his supervisory authority over the Attorney General.

Here is the key passage from Morrison:

Nor do we think that the "good cause" removal provision at issue here impermissibly burdens the President's power to control or supervise the independent counsel, as an executive official, in the execution of his or her duties under the Act. This is not a case in which the power to remove an executive official has been completely stripped from the President, thus providing no means for the President to ensure the "faithful execution" of the laws. Rather, because the independent counsel may be terminated for "good cause," the Executive, through the Attorney General, retains ample authority to assure that the counsel is competently performing his or her statutory responsibilities in a manner that comports with the provisions of the Act.

Sunstein's second proposal would not "completely strip[]" the President's power to remove his appointed Attorney General, but it would "impermissibly burden[]" that authority. I do not think a "for cause" removal provision would be consistent with Morrison. And it would not be consistent with Myers v. United States. That case generally stands for the proposition that principal officers, like the Attorney General, must be removable at will.

What about Sunstein's first proposal: "Congress might forbid presidential interference with specific categories of cases (such as pending criminal prosecutions)." Would this statute be constitutional?

Some people may suggest that such a statute already exists. Several critics of my Washington Post op-ed pointed to 28 U.S.C. § 519. This statute, titled provides:

Except as otherwise authorized by law, the Attorney General shall supervise all litigation to which the United States, an agency, or officer thereof is a party, and shall direct all United States attorneys, assistant United States attorneys, and special attorneys appointed under section 543 of this title in the discharge of their respective duties.

Does this statute remove the President's supervisory power over the Attorney General with respect to specific criminal prosecutions? I don't think so. I read Section 519 to merely describe the Attorney General's authority within the Department of Justice's hierarchy. The statute is titled "Supervision of Litigation." The statute makes no reference to the President. In the absence of a clear statement, we should not presume that Congress intended to remove the President's supervisory power over the Attorney General.  Such a statute, I think, would run afoul of the test Chief Justice Rehnquist advanced in Morrison. This mundane statute says nothing about the separation of powers.

I considered discussing Section 519 in my Op-Ed, but as always with column space, I had to make tough cuts. Analyzing Morrison would have taken me too far afield from the topic of the day. In this sentence, I included the word "some" to allude to this issue:

Article II of the Constitution establishes a single president, and all of the executive powers belong to that elected official. As a practical matter, the president delegates some of those powers to the Justice Department — specifically, prosecutorial discretion for criminal matters.

I think that prosecutorial discretion is not delegated by any statute, but is an executive power inherent in Article II. Justice Scalia's Morrison dissent stated that "Governmental investigation and prosecution of crimes is a quintessentially executive function." I don't think the majority disagreed with that statement.

Sunstein's proposals would not be valid under the Morrison majority. In any event, I doubt there are five votes to sustain Rehnquist's decision.

As a policy matter, I am sympathetic to the proposals. I wrote in the Post:

I concede that Trump, given his constitutional authority, can punish his enemies or reward his friends. Critics are right to be worried. If we were redrafting the Constitution from scratch, perhaps we would decide such broad powers should not all be vested in the same person. In my home state of Texas, for example, the position of attorney general is separate from the governor — a model that has some virtue over our federal system.

A constitutional amendment would be needed to effect this change.

NEXT: California Bill Would Require Occupational Licenses for Porn Actors, Strippers, Cam Girls

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarcastr0
    February.20.2020 at 6:14 pm

    Sucks the Constitution requires we stand by and let the President screw up our electoral system by turning the power of our government to purely partisan aims.
    but that’s s the system we have! Amazingly we’ve never only uncovered this flaw just now.

    Ah well, all regrets and hindsight! The key is that we keep to this specific interpretation that lets Trump do all these things as we shake our heads and lament to these critics that our hands are tied.

    Such is our legal obligation, if not our moral or practical one.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      February.20.2020 at 6:17 pm

      You don’t have to stand by, you can vote against him.

      I’m shocked how many people are finding out just now that the president, as chief executive, controls the DOJ.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.20.2020 at 6:24 pm

        Well, before it was fine. It was Obama. Obviously.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.20.2020 at 6:45 pm

      Dude! It’s been like that from the beginning! Did you just notice now?

      TDS bud, TDS. Sucks to be you, slow out the gate and all that.

    3. M L
      February.20.2020 at 7:09 pm

      Turning the power of the federal government to partisan aims is what the Department of JustUs has done. All President Trump is doing is pushing back against that.

      But even if a President were doing such a thing, the remedies are twofold. The first is election of a different President at the conclusion of a four-year term. The second is impeachment. The idea of splintering the authority of the executive branch is nothing more than a proposal to make matters worse.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    February.20.2020 at 6:16 pm

    “I think both proposals would run afoul of the Morrison v. Olson majority opinion. (Without question, both proposals would be inconsistent with Justice Scalia’s dissent.)”

    Of course, if something conflicts with Scalia’s dissent . . . .

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    February.20.2020 at 6:33 pm

    On a related note, there was a possibility of having the AG be separately elected by the population. This is done in a number of states (but not at the federal level).

    It would obviously require a constitutional amendment (And might also need a vice-AG election), but it could potentially diffuse executive power away from the president

    The AG (and DOJ) is an interesting role. The DOJ was only really fully incorporated in the late 1880s. Before that, the US Marshals were under the authority of the courts. The “old” AG role really has been taken over by the Solicitor General. The current DOJ really exists in this area between the Judicial Branch and Executive branch.

    It “might” be possible to carve out a separate DOJ branch under the Judiciary branch.

  4. arch1
    February.20.2020 at 6:35 pm

    I am NAL-confused. Your excerpt from the Morrison majority opinion doesn’t AFAICT support the assertion that for cause (rather than at will) AG removal would impermissibly burden Presidents’ AG oversight responsibility. If anything (by analogy with statements in the excerpt concerning independent counsel oversight), it *appears* to support the opposite. What did I miss (or misread)?

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.20.2020 at 6:46 pm

    Andrew Johnson redux. Good grief, some people are soooo ignorant of history.

  6. cmcc_aus
    February.20.2020 at 6:50 pm

    Let us suppose there is not an Attorney General, nor any designee as Acting Attorney General. Let us suppose, for example, that in the Saturday Night Massacre of 1973, after the Attorney General Richardson, and the Deputy Attorney General Ruckelshaus resigned, Solicitor General Bork had also resigned. (Bork of course had considered resigning, but feared for the DOJ as an organization with no one in charge). In that hypothetical, could Nixon, as Chief Executive, have acted with the implicit powers of Attorney General? Or could he have named his personal secretary, Rosemary Woods, as acting attorney general, even without sending her nomination to the Senate, and she could have done his bidding, until the House impeached him and the senate removed him?
    On the face, can’t the President simply act as his own attorney general, in the absence of a designee? I the State of Texas, we have plural executive, with an elected Attorney General, but under the US system, ultimately the constraints the Congress has are the power of Appropriation, and the power of Impeachment.
    And we’re in the situation we are in because in recent decades the Congress hasn’t wanted to use the full leverage of the power of Appropriation.

  7. M L
    February.20.2020 at 6:57 pm

    “[T]he executive authority is one. By this means we obtain very important advantages. We may discover from history, from reason, and from experience, the security which this furnishes. The executive power is better to be trusted when it has no screen. Sir, we have a responsibility in the person of our President; he cannot act improperly, and hide either his negligence or inattention; he cannot roll upon any other person the weight of his criminality; no appointment can take place without his nomination; and he is responsible for every nomination he makes. We secure vigor. We well know what numerous executives are. We know there is neither vigor, decision, nor responsibility, in them. Add to all this, that officer is placed high, and is possessed of power far from being contemptible; yet not a single privilege is annexed to his character; far from being above the laws, he is amenable to them in his private character as a citizen, and in his public character by impeachment.”

    Founder James Wilson, Pennsylvania ratifying Convention, 1787

Please to post comments