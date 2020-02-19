Brickbat: Now, Who Was Misbehaving?

In Florida, officials at Love Grove Elementary School had Martina Falk's 6-year-old daughter Nadia involuntarily committed to a mental institution for two days for an evaluation after the girl allegedly threw a tantrum at school and threw chairs. Body camera footage shows the two deputies called to transport the child were skeptical about the assignment and that the girl was well behaved and chatty with them, with one of the deputies even calling her "very pleasant" and questioning whether school employees were provoking the child. That didn't stop them from taking her to the mental health facility.